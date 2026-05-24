Every week we identify the best-written works of fiction, speculative fiction, or nonfiction from recent releases and shortlists for major prizes, and from our subscribers’ submissions. We also publish articles by their authors on prose technique and AI writing, and for paid subscribers the best-written book of the month.

‘ I try to write sentences in books that are beautiful because it’s my way now to push back against the meanness in the world.’

Andrew Krivak is an award-winning writer whose books include Mule Boy; The Bear, a National Endowment for the Arts Big Read selection; and the freestanding novels of the Dardan Trilogy: The Sojourn, a National Book Award finalist and winner of both the Chautauqua Prize and Dayton Literary Peace Prize; The Signal Flame, a Chautauqua Prize finalist; and Like the Appearance of Horses, a Library Journal “Best Book of the Year” and Indie Next List for Reading Groups selection.

He is a discussion facilitator with the Family Connections Center, New Hampshire Department of Corrections, and visiting lecturer on English at Harvard University. He lives in Somerville, Massachusetts and Jaffrey, New Hampshire.

We chose Mule Boy as the best-written book of the month.

In your early writing career, were there writers whose sentences permanently affected the standards of your reading and your own writing aspirations? Could you tell us some lessons you learned about prose style from these writers?

My grandmother was the first and most lasting influence on my writing style. When I was growing up in Pennsylvania in the 1970s, my grandmother lived up the street from us, and she used to tell my brother and me stories about the old country—Slovakia, when it was the Austro-Hungarian Empire. Picture it: wood stove, warm bread, Pepsi for my brother and me, rye whiskey for my mother and father, and an old woman remembering a painful childhood through the lens of whatever healing she managed to find when she came to America.

We lived in a rural town, so I was always outside stomping through the woods, fishing, getting into some kind of trouble or other, but I also loved to read, and my parents had books everywhere in our house.

That, and doing well in school, meant that I got bullied by the boys who didn’t, let’s just say, find solace in creativity. I’ll tell you that I swung as many punches as I took, but what that did was make me realize I had come to a kind of crossroads: ditch the books, or make reading a part of my life no matter where or what. I chose the latter and read with a kind of spite.

When the time came for college, my parents suggested I look into St. John’s College in Annapolis, Maryland, for their Great Books program. I went there as an undergraduate and it was about as intense a place as a kid who loves books and ideas and talking about books and ideas could imagine. So, I became a writer because I first became a good reader.

St. John’s is where I encountered two writers who blew the lid off of my want-to-be-a-writer’s brain: William Faulkner and James Joyce. For Joyce, it was reading “The Dead,” from Dubliners. And for Faulkner, it was “The Bear” from Go Down, Moses. Both of those stories woke me up to writing at the sentence level with two completely different styles of sentence.

When I read Joyce, I could see how the control of story begins with the control of syntax. The prose is pitch—as well as grammatically—perfect, and I could see how, in a story about death, the writing came to life because it is serving the story as a whole, not simply perfect for its own sake. I can’t describe it any other way. After reading “The Dead” for the first time, I thought to myself: That’s how a perfectly written sentence becomes—like a wave building in a curl toward shore—a perfectly written story.

Faulkner’s “The Bear” is perfect in the opposite direction. His almost transcendent use of hypotaxis put me in the wave on a long and wild ride, but beautiful just the same. Now the sentence served a sort of particular memory in the mind of his character, Ike McCaslin, and the universal time of the boy becoming a man. That style of sentence made me understand that a sentence can work at the level of time, as well as story (though now I see that those two cannot be separated).

My senior year of college, I realized there was no going back. Writing at the sentence level was something I began to look for everywhere as a reader. And so, when I finally became a writer, I decided I would write nothing—story, novel, whatever—if I wasn’t writing at the level of the sentence as well.

Along the way, I’ve found what I’d call “moments of the master” (as in, the student finds the master when he needs the master most) in writers like Michael Ondaatje for his love of history and composition of place.

And Cormac McCarthy, not just for his spare and archaically beautiful language but the intense, anti-interiority of his characters. Every omniscient view in a McCarthy novel is of a place or person described by some God’s-eye view, not the interior ruminations of a character. Blood Meridian is, in my mind, the greatest novel of the twentieth century precisely for its writing, sentence by sentence.

You obviously believe that the quality of prose matters. Could you explain why this is so?

I don’t know that it matters to everyone. It matters to me, though, because of that struggle to push back against those who quite literally wanted to mess me up because I wanted to read, as though they feared something in it.

I grew up around a lot of natural beauty, and my parents were old-school Catholics who had no problem using the word beautiful. That’s what reading and writing were for me. To weave this into the previous question, stories and the sound of stories and the arc of a narrative were always beautiful to me, and when I started to write I found that language was equally beautiful when I tried to make something and place it on the page. I care about the quality of prose because I want my writing to be beautiful. Simple as that.

I mentioned that my parents encouraged me to read and write when I was growing up, but they also encouraged me to fight. I got in trouble in school once because I fought with a kid who ripped up a book I was reading and I couldn’t bear to walk away and do nothing.

My dad picked me up at the principal’s office and didn’t get angry at me. He said, “Age (his nickname for my initials, A.J.), keep standing up for what’s good, and I’ll stand up for you every time.” So, I try to write sentences in books that are beautiful because it’s my way now to push back against the meanness in the world.

Continues below.

Photo Sharona Jacobs

‘No storyteller speaks in sentences.’

When did you realize you had found your writing voice? What exactly had you found? Has this happened more than once?

When you start writing and you get published, you cannot not get sucked into the place where all you do is worry about whether readers will like you or not. Or worse, whether your editor will buy your next book, if the one you’ve published didn’t sell enough copies. I struggled with this for my first three novels.

You’d think that when your first novel is a National Book Award finalist you’d be set, but that’s not the case. I started out with an independent publisher, Bellevue Literary Press, moved to a big publisher because I thought you had to, and then made the choice (happily) to go back to Bellevue. They published my third novel, The Bear, at a time when I wanted nothing more than to leave all of that anxiety behind. It was Erika Goldman at Bellevue who told me, “It’s your job to write novels. It’s my job to make sure people can read the novels you’ve written.”

I’m telling you all of this because it was my fourth novel, Like the Appearance of Horses, where I realized I had found my writing voice. It’s not that I didn’t have a voice in those previous novels. I just wasn’t able to say yet: This is how I want to write.

When I sat down to write Like the Appearance of Horses, I wrote it knowing what it felt like to write a novel I wanted to read. Go Down, Moses was my model, along with my grandmother’s days around the wood stove trying to make sense of what she’d been given in life.

It’s a novel that spans the twentieth century through the family I conjured in my first novel, The Sojourn, but it’s told in loosely connected stories that move through the novel asynchronously, because this, I realized, was how my grandmother told stories. One day she’d tell you about a character in some family drama. Then, at a big family dinner, she’d say, “Do you remember when I told you about Joseph? Let me tell you about Frances and where she traveled to before…” and we’d get that story. Then, a few weeks later, back at the stove, she’d pull another thread: “In order to understand her, you need to know that, after the war…”

Like the Appearance of Horses sweeps along an entire century by jumping back and forth in time. This is when I realized that time and motion are like two lungs on the same body of a story.

I also wrote it during Covid, when my wife was home, and the kids were home, and there was a lot of time because we weren’t going anywhere. A lot of time to let that voice rise up out of the many, many drafts and attempts at making sense of story as a whole.

I knew I had found my writing voice when I realized I was only after two things: a place of peace and a desire to explore what language is capable of. The same two things that are behind the writing of Mule Boy.

Talk us through the stylistic choices you made for the opening lines of MULE BOY. What techniques were key to the voice and tone, and can you describe how you achieved the rhythms here?

AND ON THAT DAY HE WALKED THE DIRT ROAD from the patch past the colliery toward the entrance of the shaft, the only light visible coming from the breaker with its multitude of filament bulbs inside and outside and along each apparatus that drove it shining brighter than any constellation any man or boy who labored within, around, or below that breaker would ever see, and he could hear it, alive and throbbing with its steady heartbeat throb that pounded away while he slept, pounded away when he woke, pounded away the length of every day there was work in that mine, he even remembering as a boy, sick in bed in the clapboard patch house and gazing out the window at the behemoth, asking his mother if it would ever stop, and without turning to look at the structure that hulked there lit and monstrous against the banks of culm and Blue Mountain hills and sky, she said, When all creation has ceased to groan, Ondro, when all creation has ceased to groan, and he walked around the ruts of water iced over on the road, the mountain to the east a shale silhouette against the graying sky, and he could see their outlines standing and waiting by the headframe, the miners, their butties, and Ruka, the one-armed Ruthenian who worked the lift, all of them waiting for the inside boss to give the signal and the cage to rise, and he yawned in the cold and quickened his step and put the bare hand that did not carry his growler inside his overalls because he no longer carried the big sprag he used to carry when he went down as a spragger, and he looked up again at the men as he approached the line and in those few feet realized he could see them more clearly, though he knew each one of them from the mine, could see the hats they wore with their lamps yet unlit at their peaks, the canvas coats on their hunched shoulders that even in the lightlessness still shone an inky black, and their own tin growlers, some of which he knew had beer in them and nothing else and which they carried by handles creaking like signs hanging in the wind outside the company store, could see them as he approached in the first morning of the last year of the decade there would be mules and cars stopped by sprags and lamps lit with carbide wicks in that mine, and he shivered in the coat that did not fit him anymore, yawned again and looked ahead at the mountain face materializing in the dawn, the patch having gone to sleep under skies overcast and threatening but waking to a front that left only a wind blowing in sharp gusts, and he fingered the beads of the rosary in his pocket, the rosary his mother had given him for his birthday the year after his father died, and he thought maybe there was time to say an Ave Maria to himself as he approached, but he walked faster and hoped the signal would sound as soon as he took his place in line

I knew from the start I wanted to write a story about men who, as my grandfather had, died in the mines, and what they felt, heard, and said in their final days, hours, and minutes. What I needed to figure out was how to get in. How to start the story. I’m a believer, as I’ve said above, in time and motion. Stories are all about motion, at every level. From potential to kinetic. If something isn’t making the story move, it shouldn’t be there.

So here, in this opening, Ondro, the main character, is the boy who will be trapped with the miners, a boy whose father was a miner, and a boy who is, like the rest, destined to go down in the mines. But what he’s about to feel, hear, and say, for the rest of his life, will be different from the others who have gone down into that mine.

In many ways, this moving picture of the opening is the novel in miniature, and I return to a mirror image of it in the final pages. But it is meant to be a solitary figure of a boy in Pennsylvania, walking to work at a job he’s too young to have, in winter, walking past iced-over puddles every other boy his age would stop and break with his boots, a boy feeling both the expectations of the mother he’s left for the day, and the expectations of the miners he will be going to work with that day, with the tools of the body for working and the tools of the spirit for praying, all in clothing that does not fit him anymore, because he is a boy on the verge of a manhood no one could ever expect or wish on any boy.

Formally, it’s in the third person point of view because I wanted the closeness of the description of the setting, and the distance of innocence and weakness, to be alive in a kind of back and forth, much like the throbbing breaker that will go on forever like a beating heart, until it becomes sick, collapses, and dies.

The novel will move into the first-person point of view after this, but not until seventy years later, in the voice of the boy-become-old-man. He sees the boy in his mind’s eye, but he doesn’t know that boy anymore, and that distance is something I wanted to enact with an intense shift of time and point of view.

That put me in uncharted territory when it came to telling this story. But when I thought back to listening to my grandmother tell stories, it became clear to me I had always believed storytelling requires three things: memory, touch, and breath. And so, at the “sentence” level, I tried to approximate those.

Memory is what every story is made of. There is no storytelling without the capacity and the desire to remember, because memory conjures happiness and assuages grief. For Ondro in this paragraph, memory is both happiness and grief, emotional wealth among physical poverty, the closeness of loved ones and the distance of loss.

Touch is, of course, what every writer achieves when a scene or description becomes so alive it is tactile. Dark, cold, wooden, breathing, loud, round, filthy—these are all a composition of place. It’s got to be there on the stage, breathing like that breaker, cold as that January morning.

Breath, the last piece, is the one thing no storyteller can be without, the one thing that turns the potential energy of memory into the kinetic energy of telling. That’s why I wrote this prologue of sorts in one single breath. When I made the shift in the next chapter to the first-person, I tried to keep that speed going with the phrase, “And I wake” to mirror the “And on that day” of the opening. Another chapter in, and I still hadn’t used a single period.

That’s when it occurred to me that no storyteller speaks in sentences. She tells with the inhalation and exhalation of breath. Memory, touch, and breath.

I will confess that when I was finished with Mule Boy, I worried that the book might be unreadable this way, and so went back and began a new draft with proper punctuation, but abandoned it before I got to the second chapter. It was so damn lifeless and boring.

When I sent the manuscript to Erika Goldman at Bellevue, she said, “This really works.” That is, by the way, why you need an editor who believes in you.

But let me give you one final story about the perception of this style upon publication: I had a reviewer reach out to my publicist to ask if the lack of a period at the end of the novel was a typo, since it reads “as one long sentence.” So, I replied that the style has nothing to do with writing “one long sentence.” There isn’t meant to be a period anywhere in the novel because periods are an unnecessary element of storytelling.

We’re so used to this, though, aren’t we? Any novel written in this style is seen as “one long sentence,” because we’re conditioned as readers to look for that end-stop. It’s okay if it’s long, we just need to see that period at the end, right? But it’s the breath—in this case indicated by a comma—that begins and ends the memories, observations, and desires a storyteller conjures.

And I think this hypotactic style is a powerful and beautiful way to write the kind of novel that wants to approximate a storytelling of old. A confession of sorts. A person coming to terms with a past. It all has to do with time and motion.

We’ll be publishing part 2 of this interview soon.

Information about submitting to Auraist is here. Our standards are as high as for our other picks, but if we publish your work, we’ll invite you to answer our questions on prose style.

Please consider completing our reader survey, to help shape Auraist in the future.

We need to accept that an all-time catastrophe made by a ten-dimensional demon will reach depths impossible for any three-dimensional being, me certainly included, to get their head around. We therefore need to accept as well that not only will courage be required on this journey but humility too. However far our jaws drop or however wide our minds are stretched—picture Bowman juddering through the vortex in 2001: A Space Odyssey—we must never let arrogance convince us we’ve a true sense of the scale of this abomination. It’s probable that three-dimensional beings aren’t even supposed to try to comprehend that scale. It isn’t too late to stop reading. Twin Peaks: The Return’s destroyed marriages, engagements, sex lives, friendships, security teams, hairstyles, shoes, toes, ankles, knees, bottoms, minds, entire identities, sobrieties, nonwrestling streaks, reputations, made people apathetic or in one case pleased about some of these destructions, made people authentically despairing about modern corporate culture, turned tranquil Rottweilers into furious maniacs, induced uncanny out-of-body subspace experiences, reduced people to babbling wrecks, made them build dioramas of the town of Twin Peaks in their flat, wallpaper their flat with pages from Mr Morrissey’s novella, and believe the series’ title lettering was beaming down at them from the sky, that its green rays had infected and puppeteered the whole of the Ultraverse. And even if you make it through more or less unscathed and inside your own skin and not puppeteered by imaginary lettering, you might still find yourself shouting on street corners to alert your fellow citizens to the fact that this show ever existed.

Read more at the link below.

Established in 1919, the James Tait Black Prizes are the only major book prize judged by scholars and students. This year’s winner will be announced on the 28th of May.

The fiction shortlist

Sakina’s Kiss — Vivek Shanbhag, translated by Srinath Perur

Big Kiss, Bye Bye — Claire-Louise Bennett

The Original — Nell Stevens

On the Greenwich Line — Shady Lewis, translated by Katharine Halls

Darryl — Jackie Ess

You live vicariously through celebrities, I live vicariously through the guys who fuck my wife. But sure, ok, I’m the weird one. Let me ask you this: do you watch sports at all? I could ask, “what’s the point if you aren’t the one playing?” but it isn’t exactly a fair question. I think a lot about LeBron James. I can imagine his NBA rings on the bedside table, next to Mindy’s wedding ring and these little antique porcelain ashtrays that Mindy’s mom gave us for our wedding. I’ll bet he’s got a great grip, and big hands that move decisively. A touch with no tickle, no trepidation, no contingency plan, just going to exactly the right place and going straight there. That’s basketball. I’m sure he’s all-around athletic, but for some reason I specifically imagine his hands, moving Mindy around. 6’8”, God.

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