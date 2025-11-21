Our pick from Scotland’s goals against Denmark on Tuesday night: this injury-time screamer . To our US, Canadian, and Mexican readers: get ready for this next summer…

The winner of this year’s Financial Times & Schroders Business Book of the Year Award will be announced on the 3rd of December.

EACH TIME I SEE a headline announcing that officials from the United States and China are once more butting heads, I feel that the state of affairs is more than just tragic; it is comical, too, because I am sure that no two peoples are more alike than Americans and Chinese. A strain of materialism, often crass, runs through both countries, sometimes producing veneration of successful entrepreneurs, sometimes creating displays of extraordinary tastelessness, overall contributing to a spirit of vigorous competition. Chinese and Americans are pragmatic: They have a get-it-done attitude that occasionally produces hurried work. Both countries are full of hustlers peddling shortcuts, especially to health and to wealth. Their peoples have an appreciation for the technological sublime: the awe of grand projects pushing physical limits. American and Chinese elites are often uneasy with the political views of the broader populace. But masses and elites are united in the faith that theirs is a uniquely powerful nation that ought to throw its weight around if smaller countries don’t get in line.

Share

The shortlist

House of Huawei: Inside the Secret World of China’s Most Powerful Company by Eva Dou

Chokepoints: How the Global Economy Became a Weapon of War by Edward Fishman

How Progress Ends: Technology, Innovation, and the Fate of Nations by Carl Benedikt Frey

Abundance: How We Build a Better Future by Ezra Klein & Derek Thompson

Breakneck: China’s Quest to Engineer the Future by Dan Wang

The Thinking Machine: Jensen Huang, Nvidia, and the World’s Most Coveted Microchip by Stephen Witt

Please consider completing our reader survey or clicking the Like (heart) button to help spread the word about the only publication set up solely to champion beautiful prose and battle the Replicant Voice.

Information about submitting to Auraist is here. If we publish your work, we’ll invite you to answer our questions on prose style. Your answers will be considered for inclusion in the print publication of these answers by many of the world’s best writers.

‘That’s what art basically is, a planet where the laws of gravity are changed so that morality disappears and what’s left is pure perception and pure empathy.’

Some readers have understood Auraist’s emphasis on style to mean we’re not fussed about substance, when in reality much modern writing lacks both these qualities (e.g. few high-profile writers appear grounded in philosophy). Has your own obvious attention to style ever resulted in equivalent misunderstandings?

Yeah, at the end of the day, I’m an aestheticist. I believe that morality is all good and well in daily life but that, at the highest level, we can exist in a realm without moral judgments – and that’s what art basically is, a planet where the laws of gravity are changed so that morality disappears and what’s left is pure perception and pure empathy.

What tends to happen in my writing is that I follow a thread somewhere – the characters are making choices that seem to be the only choice that they are capable of making, and it’s that inner tension between the characters’ compulsions and then the exigencies of the overall narrative arc that produces the aesthetic effects I’m after.

But very many readers – and I think more as time goes on? – don’t read in this way. They are reading looking to judge the characters, and that way of reading is anathema to how I think about reading and writing.

Read on at the link below.

Recommended Substacks

Our archive has over fifty author articles on prose style and AI writing, hundreds of picks from recent releases and prize shortlists, and the best-written books of the century. A paid subscription gives you full access to this archive, and to the best-written book of the month posts, and allows you to submit your own work to Auraist.

I'd like a paid subscription

Share Auraist: picking the best-written books

Thanks for reading and helping to support fine writing.

Sean McNulty