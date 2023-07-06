BOOKS CONSIDERED

In a Hard Wind by David Housewright

A Most Agreeable Murder by Julia Seales

The Three Deaths of Willa Stannard by Kate Robards

The Gulf by Rachel Cochran

Code of the Hills by Chris Offutt

Killingly by Katharine Beutner

Black River by Nilanjana Roy

Killingly by Katharine Beutner

The End of Us by Olivia Kiernan

The Trial by Rob Rinder

The Penance by Eliza Clarke

The best-written of these is