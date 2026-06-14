Every thirty-six years, Scotland wins a game at the World Cup.

Every week we identify the best-written works of fiction, speculative fiction, or nonfiction from recent releases and shortlists for major prizes, and from our subscribers’ submissions. We also publish articles by their authors on prose technique and AI writing, and for paid subscribers the best-written book of the month.

Information about submitting to Auraist is here. Our standards are as high as for our other picks, but if we publish your work, we’ll invite you to answer our questions on prose style. Your answers will be considered for inclusion in the print publication of these answers by many of the world’s best writers.

Please consider completing our reader survey, to help shape Auraist in the future.

‘I’m not sure you can call Gen AI outputs “writing” ’

Saz Keukan is a debut novelist. He has spent most of his career in the corporate world and is presently raising a family for whom he enjoys cooking elaborate meals. Previously, he spent a good number of weekends at blackjack tables spanning both east and west across the country and globe.

His novel Plow can be purchased here.

Outreach: anyone who connects with the interview or book is welcome to contact the author via the form here .

In your early writing career, were there writers whose sentences permanently affected the standards of your reading and your own writing aspirations? Could you tell us some lessons you learned about prose style from these writers?

First was Faulkner through The Sound and the Fury. I felt it pretty strongly despite my dim and slim high school understanding. Particularly Benjy’s and Quentin’s chapters.

Next was Cormac McCarthy. No “weird little marks” and thundering polysyndeton crescendos drawing from Faulkner’s well plus a staggering library (20,000 books) and vocabulary. And then there was Dostoevsky (Pevear and Volokhonsky’s translation) and his ruminating polyphony.

Books are made of books and writing draws from writing and craft continues craft. There are plenty of influences I can consciously remember and more that I can’t. But a full list of influences is no good to anyone except some hypothetical scrutinizers living in a funhouse mirror world where I’ve “made it”.

First stylistic learning? Beautiful sentences make immersion through look and sound and weight and feel. They’re part and parcel and language and meaning. I’d say what makes prose prose is that it’s an individual’s unique expression of universals delivered from the fused conscious and unconscious.

Sorry if that’s too meta. But in fairness I’ve never been a good technical literary analyst. Is now too late to warn that my answer to long-ago teachers asking “why are they writing this way” was “because that’s how they think”?

Without being prompted to copy the style, could AI ever write as well as such writers?

I’m not sure you can call Gen AI outputs “writing”. Feels like sentience should be a prerequisite and thankfully it’s lacking. Writing navigates conscious thoughts and unconscious depths. AI regurgitates conscious thoughts and charitably can bloviate about the unconscious. Those acts don’t equal ghosts in the machine.

LLMs are weighted probability if-then processors and seem to be nice search engine upgrades. When they work they’re pretty good routers from query to directionally correct answers. I’m less convinced about their ability to go from point to singular answer. I’d be terrified to let an “agentic” one loose on anything worthwhile.

Maybe LLMs are fine at churning out purely plot-driven novels. AI pulling plot twists from the internet ether doesn’t seem too different from committees bludgeoning art to death in the name of mass market appeal.

But plot contrivances are the wrong metric for literature. Can AI prose fool me and pass for an excellent human writer? Sentences, yes. Paragraphs, sure. But an AI novel passing a “Timeless Author” Turing Test? I’m doubtful. I guess a prompter could meticulously and obsessively prompt the LLM until it gets there, but the amount of fake work needed to avoid the real work would be incomprehensible.

As an aside, I’m using AI and LLM interchangeably but it’s worth noting some believe LLMs are an AGI dead-end. Gary Marcus is an interesting follow if anyone’s curious.

In the future? Let’s assume AI becomes sentient. If it’s sentient it can write but I can’t imagine why it would. *Cue the commentary on the writer throwing a stone from his glass house.* I don’t know what such AI prose would look like, but I wouldn’t be surprised if it were instinctually repulsive to humans. AI’s starting top-down from the accumulated knowledge of >100 billion humans. A human writer is steeped in cultural and traditional and biological milieus but starting bottoms-up.

You obviously believe that the quality of prose matters. Could you explain why this is so?

Writing is thinking meets doing. The longer the piece the more that prose or lack thereof compounds. Good prose feels spherical. Bad prose feels flat. And since we just spoke about it, AI bits feel flat and glossy.

I love a good story. That includes film and television. But those formats don’t stick the same way. Prose brings feel and makes books transformational.

New technologies in easy-come easy-go formats will keep crunching novels’ share of entertainment let alone literature’s share. I still believe past and present and future literature is, was, and will be timeless. You can call my optimism a conscientious alternative to lethal cynicism.

When did you realise you had found your writing voice? What exactly had you found? Has this happened more than once?

A part of me always knew I’d write but knowing a thing and becoming it are different beasts.

It might’ve taken a couple decades but I’m thankful my ear ultimately rounded out my voice. There were a few scattered engine sputters.

Sputter one in middle school. I wrote a poem about witches eating children in the school’s boiler room. It was a badly disguised barb directly about my language arts teacher. Ms. W gracefully responded by carving out special class time to write! But I was stupid and lazy and squandered her gift. I’d like to think the completion of my debut is a form of paying it backwards.

Sputter two at the start of the pandemic. I was ready to run with that idea but my computer died and wiped all my work. I say that like I lost some magnum opus but I was just half a chapter in. I really had no excuse not to restart from scratch.

And then I started Plow. Multi-month windows of daily writing sharpened and deepened my voice. The periods of reflection between helped too even if I don’t consciously understand how.

Now I’m refilling the well with an overflowing stack of literature and philosophy. Call it training in wait for the honed voice’s commands to impulse my brain into action for book number two.

Continues below.

This is the OED’s definition of literary: ‘having a marked style intended to create a particular emotional affect’. Does this match your understanding of the term?

That sounds right. I’d also add that literature’s in some way existential to the author. Literary authors made their works because they had to. The integrated whole is style and affect and existential import.

Talk us through the stylistic choices you made for Plow’s opening lines:

He woke in lurch, anxiety knifing through his innards and acid bile scorching his esophagus. Acrid bedside whiskey. He rose from bed and shambled past his reflection. Glass film eyes. Purple shadow pallor. He opened the door and stepped into sunlight haze. Zara was there. Are you ok? I’ve been better. You didn’t sleep. Not much. Take it easy today. I’m not working. He wobbled past his desk and grabbed a glass and slowly drank water. Tension coursed through and tendriled into his cerebellum. A week ago Saturday he paced the apartment’s six hundred square feet over and over to ward against tremoring agita. Now searing potent. Let’s go outside. Their tuxedo cat protested. I’ll feed Pippin. You go shower. He leaned against the tile. His head on his forearm the droplets rivuleting down his scalp. Last autumn’s newlyweds made an image. Prim and petite foundation and hulking haggard. They walked the Brooklyn sidewalks fluidly. Soon they arrived to open streets. Pedestrians went to and fro not a car in sight. Performers played their tunes and danced their dances and sang their songs. Zara got a table and they sat in the sun’s shimmer radiating from the blacktop below.

Impulse is more accurate than choice, but the opening grounds the reader in the protagonist’s body and head. Plow is an introspective book and the opening doesn’t lead astray.

I love being grabbed by literature and I hope readers experience that here.

What techniques were key to the voice and tone here, and/or in any other passage from the book?

Quoteless and attribution-free dialogue deepens the immersion. Polysyndeton’s often an accelerator or fever dream inducer or both. Trailing adjectives convey adverbs with fewer sounds.

Here’s some banter. The pool was quiet and they hovered by the edge. Mixed seated and waist-shallow near their replenishments. Nikolai looked around. I told you we should’ve sprung for the cabana. I’m not sure the cabana would’ve made much difference. We’re a bit old for the pool party scene. I would’ve liked it. I bet you would’ve grandpa. Bet those kids are living it up there. Maybe it’s for the best we’re solo. Rob tossed Patrick another beer. Pat you might’ve slimmed down some but you’re still going for the sickly beached whale look. Well I’ve always been pale. I’ve gotta wear my glasses around you. If I stare direct I’ll go blind. James opened a beer and sipped through the foam. Nah Pat’s fine. A picture of good health like the lot of us. Jim coughed and spat brown. A little meat on the bone goes a long way. Some pockets of protective fat. What do they call it? Prophylactic. That’s it. Can’t have a stiff wind knocking you down like James here.

Below’s a polysyndetic descent into the casino.

The cadre re-emerged in the night and armed themselves with their nicotine and alcohol wares and fueled up on amphetamines and serotonin cocktails. They marched down the narrowing corridor into an elevator shaft and began their descent into the labyrinth. The center before them. Forming the tabernacle atavistic of the hive’s baser instincts freed from the everyday and unleashed unto base lust for bodies laid bare beneath sultry wisps of clothing and unto an onslaught of gluttony galore for carnal euphoric pleasures undergirded by dopamine crutches of nicotine and alcohol and cocaine synaptic trestles and unto naked avarice for the splendor of wealth there for the taking for those who mustered the means and the will and unto unchecked wrath wrought in fallen pride and in rendered envy before and between the enraged addicts and futile boors mired apathetic in atramentous pits of their own making and unto the hive’s heresy to their values and treachery to their livelihoods via failure to recognize that the dark abstractions resplendent corporeal within the sanctum the tomb never once disassociated from their at-large societal selves.

Mark Fisher railed for years about the demise of what he called ‘popular modernism’. Adele Bertei and Rob Doyle have spoken in Auraist of the increased conservatism across our century’s mainstream arts, while the corollary in contemporary prose is what we’ve called the Automatic Voice. Does mainstream published prose now tend towards insipid conservatism and even automatism?

I can’t speak to the decades before me and I’m not familiar enough to dissect Fisher’s arguments. But technology’s economic impact on literature is relevant.

On-demand entertainment has exploded since 2007 and there’s still just twenty-four hours in the day.

Barebones business strategy is price (P) x quantity (Q). On the business and artist-gone-influencer side you’re fighting tooth and nail with severe competition to increase Q while holding onto P. And unless you’ve achieved vaunted stature or scale preserving P is the best-case scenario.

How do these incentives shape prose? At one end of that spectrum you have lowest common denominator fluff. Valuable and necessary outside literature, but within it might tritely pander to every-one while offending no-one.

The above might sound cynical so I should note that I’m optimistic. It’s never been easier to make and publish a book, so go for it! Pointing fingers at different gatekeeping functions isn’t a good excuse. And if just one diamond breaks through it’s well worth the price of sifting through the expanding rough.

I’m even hopeful about P*Q incentives assuming writers avoid games that don’t self-suit. It’s never been easier for esoterics to find their far-flung peoples whether they number 100 or 500 or 5k.

Literature economics are grim but haven’t they always been? The go-forward silver lining is that artistic fools’ errands transcend money and the day-to-day so I think they’ll stretch as far into the future as the human race goes.

There is widespread anxiety that our mass-addicted, tech-addled culture is making our species more mechanistic, less human. Wouldn’t it be arrogant to assume that writers, traditionally well-attuned to their cultures, are above such a transformation?

Writers are just as vulnerable as the next person. Speaking for myself, I’ve come to terms with how GPS brainrot impaired my sense of direction. It was bad from the jump so no big deal. That doesn’t mean I’m signing up to lose more evolutionary faculties.

Drawing the line on addiction means using tech without it getting a hold over you. Individuals are the first and last line of defense in flexing and preserving their brains in the arenas that matter to them and the work they do and the good they do and what they learn and the wages they earn.

I’m hopeful that institutions catch up to tech’s negative externalities sooner rather than later but the cat’s cradle between governments and schools and corporations seems likely to tangle into Gordian Knots.

If someone you trusted recommended an AI-written work to you, would you read it?

I’m not interested. But come back to me if AI gains sentience. It might be fun to read an AI’s introspection illuminating the differences between computer and human brains.

By the way, I don’t think we’ll get there. The current AI trajectory is a language-only brain. Human brains are language-sliver. I don’t see AI making that leap but what do I know.

Continues below.

‘I also used an LLM to help create legal copyright language. Ironically for the express purpose of protecting my book against unsanctioned LLM use. Talk about a multi-front fool’s errand!’

Have you used AI to help with any literary tasks? Would you consider using it for time-consuming tasks like identifying unwanted alliteration?

No. I believe a lot of the value of literature is in the doing. You can say that about a lot of things.

I do like LLMs for adjacent tasks that otherwise would have required significant time and money. I have little design ability so I used an LLM sidekick to navigate formatting software. Sort of a brute-force learn-by-doing but I managed to knock it out in a week. Without the LLM? Maybe one or two months. And the end result wouldn’t have looked as good.

I also used an LLM to help create legal copyright language. Ironically for the express purpose of protecting my book against unsanctioned LLM use. Talk about a multi-front fool’s errand! Those words don’t change the law and we haven’t and won’t solve piracy let alone newfangled and dubiously defined AI “fair use”. But trying is important and futile efforts help make the world go round until the day the efforts end up clicking somehow.

Boilerplate copyright is as far as I’ll go on AI writing support. And if I just offended any copyright lawyers reading this interview, I offer my apologies and I refer you to my above answer regarding individuals flexing and preserving their brain in the arenas that matter to them.

What do poor stylists most lack: guidance, accurate self-estimation, or something else?

All the above rings true. I’d also add authenticity. I can’t imagine writing high quality prose that aims to express something one doesn’t care about.

Unfortunately, intrinsic motivations can be badly warped by unchecked extrinsic ones so those are worth guarding against.

If a writer decided to aim for a richer, more voiced style, what advice would you give them?

Learn by doing and doing in writing starts with reading. Start with authors who inspired you. Then read your grandinfluences. Then try some completely new writers. Along the way you’ll find things that resonate and things that don’t. Then go and create and emulate.

Many readers who no longer buy novels cite their inability to fully immerse themselves in fiction, to suspend their disbelief. How important are voice and style in Plow to casting the fictional spell that helps such immersion?

I’ve often heard this with a scornful emphasis on “fiction”, like it’s a waste of time. If we’re not going to spend at least some time on this rock looking at deeper truths then what is it that we’re doing here?

Voice and style are inseparable from Plow. A perfunctory plot analysis outside the pages can’t convey all that the style conveys within. One mechanism is fevered immersion with the protagonist and his compatriots. Another is philosophical contemplation bridging in-page dialogue and readers’ runaway trains of thought. Any good piece of literary fiction will have its own stylistic affect that can’t be summarized but can be experienced.

Can you give our readers any stylistic advice on writing dialogue?

Readers will notice that I embrace chaotic dialogue sans attribution. There are six guys on a Vegas guys’ trip in Plow. There are some instances where a spoken line “could’ve been any of those six” as that’s how such conversations go.

But for the most part there’s a one-to-one match. Some cues are explicit. Some are implicit. And some are heard.

Writing Plow helped sharpen my ear. And you can train the ear anywhere and everywhere with hands off keyboard. Writing while just out and about in the social wild.

To what extent, if any, do you favour showing over telling?

My ideal would be for the ratio of show vs. tell in the novel to align perfectly to real life. And if real life is no proxy then it should be a hypothetical real life set within the book.

Real and fictional tells can be jarring so people don’t like being on the receiving end of too many. The novel should meet readers somewhere comfortable. I’d say a particular novel’s ideal ratio is a sliding scale tipped by subject matter and age of the characters and age of the author and all sorts of other factors.

Ideals are great but I’m now wise-ish enough to say you can’t reach perfection. If you find yourself staring down the barrel of a telling tell that enough’s enough then listen and call it quits.

George Saunders proposed on his substack that it’s in the editing process that literary voice can emerge -- the more a writer edits the more they’ll make choices different to other writers, resulting in a voice and style unique to them. Is he right?

I agree in spirit but in practice that’s not how mine looked.

I was very lucky to be “in the zone” from start to finish. I tended to wake up knowing what I needed to do and making time to do it. I’d call it self-fulfilling poise. It carried me through a recurring cycle of draft completion and three or four months of reflection and the subsequent draft. I washed and rinsed and repeated until I finally finished.

In writing I don’t think I surpassed 750 words in a day. In editing I barely changed my initial scribes. Beyond simple errors and tedious blackjack bean-counting (yes, tedious… I know I’m supposed to be talking up my book, but c’mon saying it any other way’s dishonest) the shape of my edits was focused on adding new facets to ideas already expressed.

Tactically I landed on kicking off major drafts by transcribe-writing from scratch all over again to get back into the rhythm. That was fairly important for maintaining internal cohesion and continuity. I wrote the book over four years. I wasn’t quite the same person at different points along that journey.

And as an aside for any aspirant writers who may be reading, being “in the zone” does require sacrifice. Achieving actualization in one area means you need to close off other life paths you might’ve taken. I’m a lucky man and know I made the right decision, but pretending there aren’t tradeoffs in life is a disservice at best and immoral at worst.

What’s the worst piece of stylistic advice you’ve seen?

I dislike implied or direct accusations that uncommon words are show-offs. There’s a lot of nuance contained within the thousands of words in the English dictionary. And that’s before we even get into their roots or mood-imparting sounds. On a related note, Borges’s interview on the beauty of the English language is worth a watch.

It’s difficult to give good top-down advice in any forum so generic advice-givers deserve a pass.

Let’s flip the question on its head and discuss good advice. Any specific words from friends or family tailored to a discrete work is invaluable no matter how much the recipient huffs. The advice’s lifelong dividends will surpass the initial haughty disregard.

Why do relatively few authors obsessively polish their writing?

I suspect a lot of authors opt out of the battle. It’s understandable. You’re up against pressures to make a living and constrained by industry hordes chipping away at your voice. Withstanding those forces gives your flair the best odds of survival. But withstanding for the length of time needed to write a novel needs a good combination of luck and money and flexibility and talent and stubbornness and most importantly laboring continuance.

Aiming for great literature is shooting for the stars so you might as well take it as far as you can go. Striving for perfection knowing you’ll fail is part of the journey.

Is there anything else you’d like to tell aspiring writers about prose style?

There’s nothing better than doing the work. Direct work is writing. Indirect work is reading.

Beyond that, any aspirant will have facets of their craft that work well and others that don’t. If you’re one of those lucky enough to be gifted honest feedback then listen gently and process slowly and incorporate authentically to best navigate the ping pong between infallibility and learning.

We’re running a series on the best-written works of fiction of the 21st century to date, and the best-written works of nonfiction. Could you nominate one or more of each for us?

The Passenger by Cormac McCarthy. The Black Book by Orhan Pamuk. Hopefully one of those is a fresh pick for Auraist.

I’m a bad multitasker. In the thick of writing I didn’t do much reading and I’ve been in the thick a while. Now that Plow is off my docket I’m aiming to double down with simultaneous reading and writing and there’s no better place to start than some acclaimed writers featured on Auraist. I’m honored and thrilled to be mentioned among the ranks.

‘An awesome ride of a read. You simply must indulge in this. Get David Lynch’s Demon Inside, inside you.’ - Thérèse Majella.

‘Loved this’ - Paul Scheer

‘This is illmatic’ - Matt Ralston

‘Really interesting fictional surrealist take on the work of a master surrealist’ - Mat Bradley-Tschirgi

Suspension of disbelief is a sacred function of narrative art, like tonality in music, with a curious similarity to the recovery maxim fake it till you make it, the idea that newcomers should turn up at meetings and pretend to believe the cult-like dogma and gibberish on display, as they see it, until one day they find they’ve cleaned up their act and become a believer. And suspension of disbelief is difficult to achieve to the extent that Mr Lynch managed earlier in his career. At his peak he wove dreams that suspended our disbelief more effectively than nearly anybody else, all the more impressive considering the abnormality of the portrayed worlds and psychic states. Big Fish indeed, to quote Lynch himself, especially compared to the fousty tiddlers of po-mo conceptualising. Artists who mess with this too much are therefore playing a riskier game than many of them appear to realise, and to make it worthwhile had better be cooking some tasty and nutritious Big Fish.

Our archive has over fifty author articles on prose style and AI writing, hundreds of picks from recent releases and prize shortlists, and the best-written books of the century. A paid subscription gives you full access to this archive, and to the best-written book of the month posts, and allows you to submit your own work to Auraist.

I'd like a paid subscription

Share Auraist: picking the best-written books

Thanks for reading and helping to support fine writing.

Sean McNulty