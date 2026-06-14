Auraist. The best writers on Substack.

Auraist. The best writers on Substack.

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Victoria Stanham's avatar
Victoria Stanham
4d

Keukan's aside — that his answer to teachers asking "why are they writing this way?" was always "because that's how they think" — is probably the most precise thing in this interview, and he offers it as an apology for not being a better technical analyst.

I wonder if he's underselling it. The claim is exact, but "they" is doing a lot of quiet work. There's how Faulkner thinks (the constitutional instrument, the signature), how Benjy thinks (the character's cognitive world), and then there's the consciousness the Benjy chapter actually deploys on the page — a narrator built from Faulkner's materials but not identical to Faulkner. Plow's opening is unmistakably Keukan in timbre. But when he's writing it — is the "thinking" his, or a narrator's he constructed?

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sean McNulty · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture