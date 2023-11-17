History Book of the Year: Accidental Gods is the best-written book on the PEN Hessell-Tiltman shortlist
Read a passage from Anna Della Subin's book below
The PEN Hessell-Tiltman prize of £2,000 is awarded annually for a non-fiction book of specifically historical content. Entrants are to be books of high literary merit – that is, not primarily written for the academic market.
That’s PEN’s own wording about about the prize, with a deserved little swipe there at the end at academese.
The winner will be announced on the 22nd of November.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Auraist: picking the best-written books of the month to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.