In your early writing career, did you ever consider not working hard on your sentences?

I work hard because I enjoy it. I abhor the slack 'impressionistic' writing favoured by the braying classes for whom intellectual is a word of abuse . Words, phrases, sentences have always come first: they sneak uninvited into my brain despite their not being comprehensible or connected to any coherent train of thought - a train which may now be static, which may now be runaway, which may be off the rails. And one train may hide another, warn the notices at French level crossings.

I do not seek coherence so will, with luck, not find it... there has to be a collision between what infects me unbidden and what I aim for - if it is to avoid flatness and one-dimensional torpor a work should pull in contrary directions. Art is at least partially derived from polarised forces struggling to link with each other or struggling to quash the others or both.

What do you understand by the terms substance and style?

Buffon's apothegm le style est l' homme meme - style is the man himself / style is the very man / the essence of the man - implies that the man has not total control over himself and thus his style.

Hardy writes about 'the family face' which is passed down through generations, a fingerprint that crosses the ages. Parts of one's style are willed, parts are in mother's milk: some are chance, others are achieved by practice that begins by playing, as Stevenson had it, the sedulous ape.

The willed and 'the inherited' combine in different proportions and are not separate from 'substance'. Style and substance are mutually dependent - which means that the pocket of lex suitable for a description of a boxing match is probably invalid for the description of a driver's frustration at a flat tyre.

Many writers are limited by unities, confined to a certain place and by representation of action rather than presentation of it. The actual is to be created rather than copied.

A poem about spring may be altered. It is now about autumn. The poem belongs to the poet who has every right to change green buds to rotting leafmeal: there is no god of the seasons to scold the writer.

Writers sometimes describe the substance of their books getting away from them. They begin the work planning to communicate certain ideas, but then in the attempt to match techniques to those ideas, they find they’ve communicated something very different. Rather than substance shaping style, the work’s style has shaped unexpected substance, occasionally of a transforming nature for the writer. Has this ever happened to you?

I have no ideas to communicate. If you want to find out about charcuterie don't ask the pig. It is for critics and reviewers to discern ideas and grand themes.

My texts are founded in the accumulation of details. My characters - mostly grotesque puppets whom I control with glee - have many ideas but they are not mine.

Style and substance are so interwoven that it is difficult to say, from one paragraph to the next, what has occasioned a particular choice of words, a particular incident.

What misconceptions about the above issues have you noticed in beginner writers?

The world is out there to be written. There is more to be seen and heard and felt than 'life writing' allows. Writing which dares not appropriate is pathetic. Its begetters are to be pitied.

Audiences avoid music or cinema with amateurish or dated production values. So why is inept or dated technique often welcome in published prose? Why do so few reviewers, critics, interviewers, and writing teachers pay attention to style? Which reviewers have looked at your prose in detail, and did you learn anything important from this?

The eschewal of modernism in its many forms is a British disease. I was rather heartened to observe that some reviewers of Empty Wigs took note of its style(s). I guess that this was down to its garishness, its gaudiness, its loudness, its eagerness to offend, and so on.

How close did you come to headbutting your keyboard in frustration at the minuscule nature of the prose issues you were working on in EMPTY WIGS, and what were those issues?

I have learned from forty years of making films that good work is done in an atmosphere of calm.

Has the democratisation of culture via the internet and Tall Poppy Syndrome led to crafted artistic beauty being viewed as unduly elitist?

I am all for elitism and am indifferent to the pathetic efforts of the mob. My indifference extends to the proliferation of vanity pursuits which have a frail connection to making literature.

What do poor stylists most lack: guidance, accurate self-estimation, or something else?

Not being one, I don't know.

For centuries publishing’s standard voice has been that of the patrician class, the voice in which newspapers are written, and most nonfiction books – the Classic Style as outlined by Stephen Pinker. One consequence is that when privileged authors write in their own voice, it can sound too familiar, too journalistic. Must these authors work especially hard to achieve a distinctive voice?

I don't buy the idea of 'the patrician class'. The best anglophone writers of the past century mostly came from lower-middle class backgrounds: James Joyce, Anthony Burgess, D H Lawrence, Thom Gunn, Peter Nichols, Philip Larkin, Harold Pinter, Dennis Potter, etc.

What do you understand by the term overwritten?

Bruce Chatwin and more Bruce Chatwin

Too much polishing can result in writing that’s the equivalent of overproduced music: slick and robotic. The style described below, which might be seen as the opposite, has been praised on Auraist:

A rare kind of writing is that which combines linguistic facility with a quality that’s so unusual there doesn’t seem to be a widely agreed name for it, but which is sometimes called grunge or scuffed. Prose with some degree of give, that’s so assured the writer has the confidence not to keep editing to an ever finer polish, but to do the opposite, to undercut their own polish with faux-sloppiness.

This approach usually has political intent. It’s underdog or bottom-up writing, as opposed to the top-down style of mandarins like John Banville. Which do you prefer and why? Do you think the top-down style will disappear?

Underdog writing will survive mutatis mutandis but the so will overdog writing, subject to the same conditions. This is of course the old mandarin v vernacular squabble. The sergeants' mess or the officers' mess. I am in both camps, often within a single sentence.

Does internet writing lead us to expect relatively uneventful sentences?

The internet's problem is not uneventful sentences but too many sentences which are often too long. Energy is not signified by length but by tautness - unless it is signified by clauses clambering over each other.

What’s the worst piece of stylistic advice you’ve seen?

Don't plagiarise.

We’re running a series on the best-written novels of the 21st century, and the best-written works of nonfiction. Could you nominate one or more of each for us?

Fiction: Microfictions 1 and 2, Severe, Claustria- all by Regis Jauffret. Not translated.

Nonfiction: You Are Not What You Eat by Steven Poole.

