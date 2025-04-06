Welcome to the 1000 new subscribers who’ve signed up this past month for our picks of the best-written recent releases, books shortlisted for major prizes, books of the century, and masterclasses on prose style by their authors.

My recent interview with Eleanor Anstruther

More best-written recent releases in literary fiction and nonfiction

Malachy Tallack answers our questions on prose style

Send us your suggestions for Auraist, including how to become hipper

Subjects covered include:

The purpose and future of Auraist, and is hip or not?

Thoughts about Substack as a platform. Mistakes we’ve made here.

Why writers not just can but should be expert promoters.

Why we need a better word than ‘spirituality’.

Can Eleanor prove that she exists?

Watch the interview on The Literary Obsessive, widely recognised as one of the finest publications on this platform.

LITERARY FICTION: OUR NEXT PICK FROM RECENT RELEASES

‘Time to relinquish the street. All those rushers in their dashes from the gutter spouts of taxis. It is downpour Camden. Drenching city. And night, like I like best.’ — The City Changes Its Face by Eimear McBride

The opening pages from the book are here , along with a list of the other works we considered.

A good number of books enthused about by mainstream reviewers and nominated for major literary prizes contain prose that at best isn't very impressive, and at worst could conceivably have been written by AI. Books like this shouldn't receive nominations for important prizes or appear on prestigious year-end lists and the like, we believe, no matter how accomplished or original their ideas, stories, or characters.

—A.L. Kennedy, Jonathan Meades, and more of the world’s best writers answer our questions on style.

NONFICTION: OUR NEXT PICK FROM RECENT RELEASES

‘Black people sing the blues. She did. I do. Our children too (I rage to think of every time this place has broken their young hearts). And our children’s children will, if history is any indication, regardless of whether the center holds or keeps crumbling.’ — Black in Blues by Imani Perry

The opening pages from the book are here , along with a list of the other works we considered.

‘I always assumed that working hard on my sentences was what defined the job’