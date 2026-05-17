Every week we identify the best-written works of fiction, speculative fiction, or nonfiction from recent releases and shortlists for major prizes, and from our subscribers’ submissions. We also publish articles by their authors on prose technique and AI writing, and for paid subscribers the best-written book of the month.

The winner of the Kerry Group Irish novel of the year will be announced on the 27th of May at Lisowel Writers Week.

A Sunday Times Best Book of the Year

An Observer Best Debut of the Year

WE WERE A HARDY PEOPLE, raised facing the Atlantic. A few thousand men, women and children clinging to the coast and trying to stay dry. Our town wasn’t just a town, it was a logic and a fate. We knew there were more pleasant and forgiving places, we saw them on television, but they seemed meek in comparison. Each evening seagulls wheeled above returning trawlers and the sun sank fiery orange into the sea, giving us an understanding of our place on the round earth. We liked this feeling, we savoured it, but we didn’t go on about it. Atlantic winds had whipped away our words until we learned to do without them. Although our town’s situation was dramatic it was no postcard, and we were focused on practicalities. The presence of the sea might’ve invested some people with spirituality, but not us. We weren’t given to spirituality and if we had superstitious feelings we stayed quiet about them.

Information about submitting to Auraist is here. Our standards are as high as for our other picks, but if we publish your work, we’ll invite you to answer our questions on prose style. Please consider completing our reader survey, to help shape Auraist in the future.

The shortlisted books

Hugo Hamilton, Conversation with the Sea

Elaine Garvey, The Wardrobe Department

Niamh Ní Mhaoilchoin, Ordinary Saints

Garrett Carr, The Boy from the Sea

Gráinne O’Hare, Thirst Trap

‘As time went on I realised that I could write something that nobody else could, by focussing on these observed details.’

Luke Barley is the National Trust’s senior adviser on woodland and previously worked as a ranger in some of England’s most iconic landscapes, including the Lakes and the Peak District. He is particularly interested in ancient woodland and the profound connection between its human history and rich ecology—the subject of his first book Ancient.

We chose Ancient as one of the best-written recent releases in nonfiction.

When did you realise you had found your writing voice? What exactly had you found? Has this happened more than once?

Which stylistic issues mattered most when you were writing and editing ANCIENT?

I’m still not sure I have found my writing voice! But it’s lovely – not to mention reassuring - to hear that the way I wrote Ancient resonates with people.

My style developed enormously during the time I spent writing the book, but it all began with the most lyrical and descriptive sections. Over the fifteen or more years I worked as a ranger, I wrote journal entries immediately after some of the days I spent in the woods that I’d found most interesting and sensorily rich.

Sometimes these were one-off, memorable situations, like being surrounded by a flock of willow warblers in a cloud of backlit willow seed, but more often they were about the tasks I was involved with for months on end, like climbing ancient oaks to carry out conservation pruning, or coppicing trees to reintroduce life-giving dynamism to the woods.

Over the course of many years, I revisited those journals and tried to knock some of them into shape as essays. I’ve always written for pleasure, but part of the impetus for doing this was a very vague sense of wanting to capture those times; as I moved on from each place I worked, it was almost like these incredibly rich experiences hadn’t happened if I didn’t write them down.

And I knew then that I might not be involved with practical woodland conservation my whole career, and that there’d come a time when I looked back with nostalgia. I was driven to try to describe what I’d seen, felt, heard and smelled in the woods before I forgot it, and so I could relive those amazing experiences once they’ve faded from my memory – to prove to myself, somehow, that they’d actually happened.

This impetus drove the detailed descriptions I wrote, like my focus on individual leaves on the woodland floor in the prologue, as well as my decision not to shy away from the use of evocative adjectives. I didn’t just want to summon the general thought of what it’s like to be in a wood; I wanted to capture my unique perspective of specific woods, and of the experiences I had of working physically and intimately with my surroundings there. I wanted to be able to remember, so far as possible, exactly what it was like.

So it was important to me to capture the vivid colours of lichens on the branch ends in an unusual and distinctive way, for instance, because I wanted to remember what it felt like to observe them when I was adrenalized and physically exhausted, in the rain, at the top of a giant oak – not to picture the same lichens from a photograph. As time went on I realised that I could write something that nobody else could, by focussing on these observed details.

Thinking about the books I’ve enjoyed, I probably also took an influence here from authors like Tom Robbins and Richard Brautigan, with their use of unexpected and playful adjectives. I actively wanted to bring a slight sense of surreality or psychedelia to some of these descriptions, which is how things felt when I was tired out and cold but still working away in such rich environments, and the colours and textures around me seemed impossibly, dreamily vibrant.

During that process of converting my journal entries into essays, however, and particularly once I started turning them into a book, I had to also think about providing more factual information, and needed to frame my central argument about the need for good woodland management, and – underlying it – the need for us to reconnect with our evolutionary history as a woodland species.

Lots of these sections are necessarily much less descriptive, and more informative. But it’s important that they still reflect the last ingredient of my style, the tone I wanted to bring from the books that I enjoy most: conversational, warm, and lacking in pretence. (And the books I like least are those where I feel like I’m being educated – at worst, patronised - by someone sure of their own superior intellect.)

So I applied this filter to both the more sensorily detailed, evocative sections and the clearer, explanatory work. Mostly this came fairly naturally during the first draft, but I certainly had to make plenty of changes during the editing process to decrease formality, and even to reign in some wayward deviations into a more academic style.

Often this meant breaking down complex explanatory or context-setting sentences into a few shorter and punchier lines, and reluctantly taking the increase in word count on the chin. I didn’t read most of the book out loud, but I would have liked to if I’d had more time – and the rhythms of the way I would tell someone about this stuff verbally were always in my mind.

In some respects, I think this conversational tone led to my use of longer and more complex sentences. In the more descriptive sections, I wasn’t worried about this; I think there’s a welcome tension to working your way through a longer sentence that’s engaging and can draw you deeper in to the text.

Variety is obviously key in this respect, and I worked hard in the edit to vary sentence length for best effect and to ensure there was a rhythm to the prose – although I still think there’s room for improvement, and this is another aspect of wishing I’d been able to read the whole thing aloud. That said, in the context of thinking about the influence of AI and the wider prevalence of ‘blog-style’ writing, I’m becoming more comfortable with the book’s imperfections and rough edges!

Even though the elements of the overall format – passages of more descriptive personal experience, and sections on the wider context – lent themselves to a range in style, it was also quickly apparent to me that this balance would be necessary anyway.

From reading back over some of my favourite contemporary nature writing, among other things, I realised that a little bit of very descriptive, evocative writing can go a long way. As a reader, I can be carried along by the atmosphere created in just a couple of introductory paragraphs and through a greater amount of information explained in a more straightforward way. And too much colourful prose is overwhelming, as well as being impossible to sustain when trying to share lots of information and a wider argument.

In that respect, one of the most common themes in the edit was me wanting – perhaps needing, at the behest of my editors – to tone down over-writing in the more descriptive sections, to reach the point they’re at now.

There is a slight irony to what has become my style, in that the writing I enjoy most is probably cleaner and less descriptive, although still very literary: I love the haiku influence on Gary Snyder’s work, for instance, where fewer, perfectly-chosen words still manage to convey a hugely evocative image.

The British nature writer working today whose style I most admire is James Rebanks, who again manages to be unpretentious, straightforward and eminently readable while still conjuring detailed and emotionally impactful images - and making powerful arguments.

That’s why I wrote at the start of this piece that I’m not sure I’ve found my style yet. But the style in which I wrote Ancient is the style this book needed, both for what I wanted to achieve in capturing my unique experiences for myself, but also in being able to share those rich, sensory experiences with the reader – without which, I wouldn’t have the hook on which to hang my argument.

Continues below.

‘I did throw a copy of the published version across the room when I found two instances of ‘bulging’ within a few lines of each other.’

How close did you come to headbutting your keyboard in frustration at certain minuscule prose issues you were working on in ANCIENT, and what were those issues?

I didn’t come close to headbutting the keyboard while editing Ancient, but I did throw a copy of the published version across the room when I found two instances of ‘bulging’ within a few lines of each other.

I am a great believer in the power of the edit in any of the creative work I’ve ever done, so I enjoyed the process. I’ve learned that the richly descriptive elements and my conversational tone come relatively naturally in the first draft – although that’s not to say I didn’t hone them endlessly to avoid over-writing, and to settle on their rhythm - while the factual stuff took more work to ensure I was explaining everything clearly and providing any necessary background context to my argument, while ensuring it was all still readable and interesting for a mainstream audience.

In addition to the revisions I made during the first draft, this process took two major rounds of edits following advice from my editors, and at least another two or three additional reads I chose to do. As the process went on and the detail became finer – for another couple of reads - my main enemy became the repetition of distinctive adjectives, and I was astonished how many times I could carefully read the manuscript, and then the proof, and still catch frustrating clunkers – like ‘bulging’. I still stumble across the occasional sentence where I didn’t quite get the rhythm right and there’s a syllable too many.

I don’t think I know enough other writers to know whether I spent more time on the edit than other people do - I always assumed it was a big and vital part of the process. I can’t remember who said it but some advice always stuck with me that writing is like sculpture; it’s in the chipping away that the true shape and the finished form emerge. I recognise this.

Relatedly, but perhaps more relevant to the themes of my book, I do believe that writing is more akin to a craft than an art, and the edit is fundamental to this approach. The work emerges in considered decisions, through hard graft and diligence, following time-served close observation of the work of others - and some aspects of the first draft changed beyond recognition as the book as a whole emerged.

I also knew from the outset, following my experience of writing for my day job, that I work best in collaboration with others. I actively welcomed the input of my agent and the three editors who ended up working on my book, and, while I sometimes found their advice challenging, it was nearly always right and their involvement improved the book immeasurably.

(I also took a grim satisfaction in enacting the classic editing advice to kill your darlings; after the first couple of instances, I became ruthless at losing sentences or passages I loved if they didn’t serve the whole. This was easier once I had a full draft.)

That said, I do think my style and voice came quite naturally, on reflection, and for me the edit was more about ensuring it wasn’t overcooked, that it was readable, that it all made sense, and that I hadn’t written ‘bulging’ too many times on one page.

So. Ancient is far from perfect in terms of style – let alone anything else - and, in an ideal world, I’d have taken another couple of weeks off work to read the final proof aloud and catch those last few repetitions and awkward rhythms.

But the more I think about the impact of AI, the more comfortable I am that the book has these imperfections; not to lay it on too thick, but it is perhaps more akin to a wooden tool handle shaped using a foot-powered pole lathe, an axe and a drawknife than a mass-produced, machine-turned product.

It didn’t occur to me to use AI even to spot those repetitions and other issues of detail; I am instinctively tech-averse, and always drawn to the organic and human-made. On reflection, I could have done, and I think it’s probably OK in terms of writerly ethics to do so. But, for me, that would have defeated the object. The edit is at the core of writing, so to farm it out to a computer would mean I was missing out on an essential part of this deeply human endeavour.

And this illustrates my underlying issue with the use of AI, and why, more recently, I’ve made a philosophical decision not to use it at all (full disclosure: I’m not a purist, and it’s almost unavoidable via search engines and other apps. But I won’t resort to Chat or Co-pilot to help with my work, either in my day job or as a writer.) All we have is the way we spend our time, and I don’t want to spend mine prompting a machine, even if that avoids some boring work – and especially if it takes some of the humanity away from the things I produce.

The real challenge, and I’m uncertain if I’m up to it, is to get across using human language the true magnitude of Twin Peaks: The Return’s rottenness. Short of describing it in demonic tongues, which I’m not yet prepared to risk, communicating this will probably be beyond me.

Read more at the link below.

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