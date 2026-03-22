‘I bring the rhythm of the words together with the melodic and aesthetic structure of language itself’

Brenda Navarro is a Mexican novelist, editor, and sociologist based in Madrid, known for Casas vacías (Empty Houses) and Ceniza en la boca (Mouth Full of Ash). Her work, focusing on themes like trauma, motherhood, immigration, and inequality, has earned prestigious honors including the Premio Tigre Juan. We chose her novel Eating Ashes as best-written recent release in literary fiction.

Why does the quality of your prose matter?

I grew up surrounded by my father’s extensive library. I used to think there were more books than there was space in our flat.

One of the first books I remember reading was Los hijos de Sánchez, an ethnographic study of a family living in extreme poverty in Mexico City, where I was born. I was struck by the down-to-earth language in it because I used to think literature was all grand, bombastic phrases. From that moment on, I began looking for books that spoke to me through their language.

It was with these books in mind that I started writing my own stories. For me, playing with language to express emotions is important; beyond ideas, my prose seeks to reflect an emotion that connects with another emotion, and so on until a character is built with the ability to narrate their story in their own voice, with their own rhythm and aesthetic.

In this sense, although literature is my main source of knowledge, I always try to keep an eye on the creative processes of musicians — the people with whom I identify most. They seek to create a melody and bring everything together through lyrics and music.

For me, it’s similar: I bring the rhythm of the words together with the melodic and aesthetic structure of language itself. That is where a novel emerges — one that is not just about telling a story, but patiently constructing a tapestry of rhythms, circumstances, atmospheres, and voices that feels fluid, even though everything has been designed to make an impact through words.

Talk us through the stylistic choices you made for the opening lines of Eating Ashes:

I didn’t see it myself, but it’s as if I had, because I feel it drilling into my head and I can’t sleep at night. Always the same image: Diego falls and his body hits the ground. Then I wake up and think, this didn’t happen to me, it didn’t happen to Jimena, or to Marina or Eleonora. It happened to Diego. And over and over, the sound in my head, a smashing, like a window shattering or driving into a sandbag, thud, no warning. Dry, definitive, a violent collision of ribs, lungs, and concrete. Like this: boom. No, like this: boooom. No, like this: crack. No, like this: drack, drackut. No, like this: baaam, clap, crash, broooom, bruuuum, gruuum, grr, groo . . . and an echo. No, there is no word to convey the sound that it made. A body smashing against the ground. Diego wanting to be thunder, wanting to interrupt the music of his body. Diego leaving us just like that, but still hovering above us. Diego, starstuck, a smash hit.



It’s a great question because I experimented a lot here with how to convey what was going to happen in the book. I knew it had to make an impact, so that readers would want to keep reading despite or thanks to the onomatopoeia, which was risky.

The narrator is talking about her brother, Diego García, who is a teenager. This allowed me to consider the sound expressed by the onomatopoeia as a metaphor for what Diego means to his sister. She saw Diego as a human being full of emotions and sounds, and she wanted to tell this story in her brother’s language — music.

I’ve always thought of this story as a sad song that the narrator shares with us, just as characters like El Cid used to do. They brought the word to the people through songs that bore witness to what was happening to individuals, but which deep down reflected what was happening to society.

Alternatively, I thought of Orpheus: what would an Orpheus be like in the 21st century? Well, Orpheus would have to be a woman, who despite loving her brother too much and trying to draw him in with her own song, Diego decides to look to the past and disappear.

All of that is conveyed in a single paragraph: an emotion that the narrator herself cannot explain, which she ultimately describes through the way she tells the story, creating a specific sound. When you read aloud this lines, you can see there is a rhythm and cadence to it that rises and falls.

‘It is the market that must adapt to good stories and ideas, not the other way around’

AI writing

I believe that AI is a human tool that can be used for good in ways I haven’t even thought of, though not when it comes to writing books. In fact, I think it hinders literature by robbing it of the one thing that makes it literature: human error.

While we, as readers or academics, may think that some books are perfectly constructed, the reality is that such perfection is sustained by imperfections in sentences, paragraphs and chapters. Not everything can be utterly perfect, and it is precisely these imperfections that make a literary work literary.

If we allow AI to be part of the creative process, we lose the wonderful joy of writing. We write because we need to tell stories, connect with the world and step outside ourselves to see life through our own eyes yet simultaneously through someone else’s.

I have never considered writing a novel for financial gain; for that, I could write a screenplay, a newspaper article, a blog or an advertisement for agencies. But I write novels because it’s the only thing that connects me to myself. At the same time, it allows me to focus entirely on the story and how to write it, while enabling me to play with words constantly. At that stage, I don’t need AI or money.

Once the story is written, we can consider a good advertising campaign or social media presence if the publisher wants to, but never beforehand. It is the market that must adapt to good stories and ideas, not the other way around; otherwise, it all feels very artificial.

Online literary culture

I think that, a decade ago, there was a democratisation of culture in general thanks to social media and internet access. However, this has now been co-opted by the market. The most widely observed and discussed example of this is Twitter, but it has happened across all platforms. In fact, there are now more digital boundaries than geopolitical ones. In that sense, I don’t think any democratisation is currently taking place; on the contrary, I believe algorithms are being developed to create single-topic spaces, which break with the logic of society and the sharing of knowledge.

Once the book is on the market, literature generates an internal discussion within the reader. Then, when they discuss it with a friend or colleague, a social conversation begins to emerge, which becomes the experience of the literary event itself. When the literary event occurs, the book comes to life and takes its own path, sometimes more successful in market terms than others, but it always finds its readers. It is a kind of non-digital algorithm that connects books with people, people with ideas, ideas with conversations and so on. This is how the right to culture is exercised.

Rather than thinking about the market, I focus on protecting and enriching public libraries, as that is where new voices will be created, rather than in MFAs or workshops.

Fiction writing and style

I always felt that the rhythm of Eating Ashes needed to convey the richness of Latin American Spanish. There is a significant interplay of rhythm and cadence in this language, which I particularly wanted to capture in the dialogue. Rather than using dashes or separating lines or specifying who is speaking, I simply present the dialogue as a ping-pong rally, allowing readers to be carried along by the cadence.

In that sense, Megan McDowell did a brilliant job of capturing that within the rhythm and cadence of the English language itself. She has remarked that this is the book in which she has left the most Spanish untranslated. This is not because she was lazy when considering how to translate it, but because she recognised the importance of conveying the rhythm and power of the words at precisely the right moment.

I usually think of the dialogue as if I were constructing a play. Engaging with other artistic disciplines is always good for your literary work, and when it comes to dialogue, I’m very much in favour of theatrical dialogue where things are left unsaid and metaphors need to be revealed to the reader. Don’t present conversations transparently. Instead, treat each exchange as a deliberate choice that moves the story forward.

However, it should contain its own codes, conveying what needs to be said through emotion rather than literalism. My advice would probably be to always stop and think when a conversation feels awkward, and try to translate it into literary language.

Recommendations

My favourite female writers are European. On the one hand, there is Agota Kristoff; on the other, Wisława Szymborska, Elfriede Jelinek and Dubravka Ugrešić. I am only familiar with their work through Spanish translations, so I don’t know how much is lost in the choice of one word over another. However, what I do know is that they all have a very consistent prose style that is coherent with their stories and has a powerful stylistic and emotional impact. Their literary discourse also engages with the world.

As I have said before, writing is stepping outside oneself; it is exploring what it would feel like to be someone else, forgetting oneself and placing oneself at the service of the human condition in an attempt to translate it into formal terms (language). These writers do not forget the world; on the contrary, they incorporate it into their texts, along with all its political and social implications. They are not afraid to challenge the official narratives in which they live.

On the contrary, they have an urgent need to refute imposed truths. They scratch at them, crack them open and lay them bare before their readers. Readers then understand that this style — so personal and unique — resonates precisely because the writers speak from outside themselves.

They speak to the world, not to themselves. In this sense, they do not shy away from clichés, but transform them into fragile truths that readers can break or reconstruct — and this is what art does through prose.

I also really like all of Georgi Gospodinov’s work, particularly for 2025: Death and the Gardener, which I would describe as fiction, albeit not strictly speaking. I would therefore like to recommend it to him.

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Eating Ashes by Brenda Navarro is published in the UK by Oneworld, paperback £9.99 and in the US by Liveright.

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