Congratulations to Hanif Abdurraqib, whose There's Always This Year: On Basketball and Ascension won the National Book Critics Circle Award for criticism on Friday. Earlier this month we chose the book as the best-written work on the shortlist.

‘I often struggle to simplify my sentences because, being hyper-connected and always plugged to Wikipedia in some way or another, I find that a sentence can pack a lot more meaning into it, being able to open many “hyperlinks” to each thing I say. In that way, the internet can be driving a certain richness to prose’: Julia Kornberg answers our questions on prose style. Last month we picked her novel BERLIN ATOMIZED as a best-written recent release.

‘The scents of my early teens were barbecued lamb and burning buildings. We listened to yé-yé and explosions, doo-wop and gunfire’: our next pick from the recent releases in literary fiction.

‘I don’t know if it’s a man-exclusive problem. I think if you’re too authoritarian, your fiction can come off as humorless. You should always hide your own authoritarianism behind humor’: the full interview with Kornberg.

‘I am not asleep. The words that I spoke in the bath only became spiritual with time, made mystical by the bored insistence of custom. A prayer, a sacrament. I sang it with my eyes closed, always to the same tune, the same chords, the same minimalist, contentless repetition that gave some meaning to being fourteen and always so sleepy, with so little motivation to go out’: the opening pages of BERLIN ATOMIZED.

The first couple of pages from our latest literary fiction pick. Make up your own mind about the quality of the prose.

The other recent releases we considered, the criteria we use when making picks, etc.

JULIA KORNBERG ON STYLE

Julia Kornberg is a writer from Buenos Aires living in New York. She has contributed to The Drift, The Los Angeles Review of Books, Bookforum, and The Believer, among other publications. BERLIN ATOMIZED is her first novel.

Eradicating accidental alliteration, rhyme, and repetition of prefixes and suffixes from an entire book can take hundreds of hours, and might leave the writer with permanently crossed eyes, unsightly facial twitches, and no love life. Would it be worth it?

I’m inclined to say no, because nobody reads anyways. But the truth is that yes, it’s a million times worth it—especially the second someone shows you an unwitting typo to your face, and you wish you had spent an additional hundred hours fixing those.

Donald Trump’s less than polished personal style means he’s authentic and can be trusted on matters of world-historical significance. Tens of millions of Americans believe this, as did millions of Britons about Boris Johnson. But Martin Amis argued that paying close attention to style helps your audience trust that you’ve also paid close attention to your subject matter. Who should we believe, all those millions or a man who squandered his kids’ inheritance (substance) on his teeth (style)?

It’s hard for me to imagine that Trump is not polished. He’s so funny, so careless, and so unbelievably charismatic that I want to believe that he has a writer—or better yet, an army of very qualified writers, Pulitzer winners and Ivy League professors—who dictate all those brilliant yet seemingly authentic sentences. I have never seen a thin person drinking Diet Coke—that’s Nobel stuff for me. That’s a sentence I would have loved to come up with.

He even has evolved into his own syntax, marked by all-caps words followed by exclamation points (SAD!), the same filler words (“I would say”) and the deliberate overuse of superlatives.

I want to imagine he rehearses them and then gives us something that can only be described as a solid performance, only worthy of the Globe Theatre, like he’s our own, Surrealist Fool. Then I could explain how he overlaps substance with style in a much better and careful way than most of us writers do.

Read the full interview in Part 2 of this post, along with an extract from BERLIN ATOMIZED.

Consider buying BERLIN ATOMIZED to help support fine writing, or reading more about the author at her website .

—The best-written recent releases in literary and speculative fiction and nonfiction.

—A.L. Kennedy, Simon Critchley, and more of the world’s best writers answer our questions on style.

—More best-written works from prize shortlists, including for the Republic of Consciousness Prize.

Our next pick from recent releases in literary fiction: