—’Take him, Ada wrote almost ten years ago, when she was still a senior in high school and Mr. Poland, her English teacher, had tried to teach her and her retrograde classmates how to craft compelling opening sentences for their college admissions essays, emphasizing the word craft as if the components at their disposal weren’t words in English but crayons and glitter and whatever else preschool children are given to pass the time before they die’: our next pick from the recent releases in literary fiction. Our previous pick is here.

—‘There are no non-circular justifications for the existence of the self’: How Low Can you Go?, Part 27 of The Demon Inside David Lynch: TV Drama’s Worst Fiasco. The entire series is available here, and a free copy of the fully illustrated .epub is available on request at auraist@substack.com.

A FUN CHALLENGE FOR AURAIST READERS

Do you know a valid (non-circular) justification for the existence of the self? In other words, can you prove tha…