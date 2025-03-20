Read Part 1 of this post

Photo of Erika Krouse by David Manak

SAVE ME, STRANGER

The Pole of Cold

I live in the coldest town on earth.

You may have heard some debate about it. Our Siberian village, Oymyakon, reached minus 71.2 degrees Celsius in 1924, but they had to guess at the temperature because the thermometer froze. Another Far East town tried to claim the title, but then Oymyakon erected a sign in Russian that said THE POLE OF COLD, and it was settled. Signs can do that.

The mountains surrounding the Oymyakon Valley create a natural inversion; chilled air suspends in place while heat flees the earth. Birds freeze to death in midflight. Hair sticks to the bed, and eyeglasses fuse to the face. You can hammer a nail with a banana. You can hear a voice outside for over a mile. To find a person, you can follow the trail of breath as it hovers behind.

Boiling water thrown from my kettle crystallizes into a cloud of powder midair. Vodka freezes, salt water hardens, plastic shatters, steel splinters. You can’t touch a doorknob with your bare hand. You can’t turn off your car and expect it to start again. Everything breaks. Even sap sometimes turns to ice, and trees explode.

There is one east-west road spanning Siberia, and without it, we would die. No one knows how many gulag prisoners perished building the road; some say one million. Their bodies became part of the Kolyma Highway itself, Stalin’s Road of Bones, and the only way here is to drive over them.

Like our neighbors across the Bering Strait, we worship the same bears who try to eat us every spring. About eight hundred people live in my village, almost all of us native Sakha. I’m a twenty-two-year-old woman and the mayor of Oymyakon. I always imagined when my mother returned for me someday, we would leave this place together and I would never look back.

Consider buying the book to help support fine writing, or reading more about the author at her website .

Restack this post and receive a complimentary paid subscription to Auraist. Share

Erika Krouse is the author of the memoir Tell Me Everything: The Story of a Private Investigation, winner of the Edgar Award, the Colorado Book Award, and the Housatonic Book Award; the story collections Save Me, Stranger and Come Up and See Me Sometime, a New York Times Notable Book and winner of the Patterson Fiction Prize; and the novel Contenders, a finalist for the VCU Cabell First Novelist Award. Krouse's fiction has been published in the New Yorker, The Atlantic, Ploughshares, One Story, and more. She teaches creative writing at the Lighthouse Writers Workshop and lives in Colorado.

BOOKS CONSIDERED

The Capital of Dreams by Heather O'Neill

The Granddaughter by Bernhard Schlink; translated by Charlotte Collins

How to Sleep at Night by Elizabeth Harris

Darkmotherland by Samrat Upadhyay

Mothers and Sons by Adam Haslett

Homeseeking by Karissa Chen

My Darling Boy by John Dufresne

Going Home by Tom Lamont

A Gorgeous Excitement by Cynthia Weiner

Save Me, Stranger by Erika Krouse

We Do Not Part by Han Kang; translated by e. yaewon & Paige Aniyah Morris

The Last Grand Tour by Michael N. McGregor

A Season of Light by Julie Iromuanya

Soft Core by Brittany Newell

Heaven and Hell by Jón Kalman Stefánsson; translated by Philip Roughton

Isola by Allegra Goodman

Oromay by Baalu Girma; translated by David DeGusta & Mesfin Felleke Yirgu

Stone Yard Devotional by Charlotte Wood

Live Fast by Brigitte Giraud; translated by Cory Stockwell

The Riveter by Jack Wang

Brother Brontë by Fernando A. Flores

Beartooth by Callan Wink

Nesting by Roisín O'Donnell

Dream State by Eric Puchner

Theory & Practice by Michelle de Kretser

The Boyhood of Cain by Michael Amherst

The Café with No Name by Robert Seethaler; translated by Katy Derbyshire

Fagin the Thief by Allison Epstein

The Strange Case of Jane O. by Karen Thompson Walker

The Grand Scheme of Things by Warona Jay

Deviants by Santanu Bhattacharya

Fundamentally by Nussaibah Younis

The Violet Hour by James Cahill

The South by Tash Aw

Empty Wigs by Jonathan Meades

Perfection by Vincenzo Latronico

Three Days in June by Anne Tyler

The City Changes Its Face by Eimear McBride

The Persians by Sanam Mahloudji

The Gorgeous Inertia of the Earth by Adrian Duncan

Dealing with the Dead by Alain Mabanckou

Quarterlife by Devika Rege

The Artist by Lucy Steeds

Another Man in the Street by Caryl Phillips

Disappoint Me by Nicola Dinan

HEAVEN AND HELL

I

This was during the years when we were surely still alive. The month of March and the world white with snow, although not purely white, here it is never purely white, no matter how much snow falls, even though sky and sea freeze together and the cold penetrates deep into the heart where dreams have their home, the colour white never wins. The cliff-belts on the mountains rip it off as soon as it falls and jut out, black as coal, into the white world. They jut out black over the boy and Bárur as they walk away from the Village, our origin and end, the centre of the world. The centre of the world is laughable and proud. They walk easily, young legs, fire that burns, but they are also racing against the darkness, which is perhaps fitting since human life is a constant race against the darkness of the world, the treachery, the cruelty, the cowardice, a race that often seems so hopeless, yet we still run and, as we do, hope lives on. Bárur and the boy, however, intend only to overtake the darkness or twilight of the air, beat it to the huts, the fishing huts, walk sometimes side by side, which is by far the best because tracks that lie side by side are a sign of solidarity, then life is not quite so lonely. The path, however, is often not more than a single track that winds like a frozen snake in the snow and then the boy has to look at the backs of Bárur’s shoes, at the skin bag he carries on his back, at the black tangled hair and the head that sits securely on the broad shoulders. Sometimes they walk across stony beaches, tread risky paths on cliff faces, it is worst on the Impassable, a cable fastened to the rock face, a sheer mountainside above, a sheer stone wall below and the surging green sea, a thirty-metre fall, the mountainside rises nearly six hundred metres into the air and the peak is covered in clouds. The sea on one side, steep and lofty mountains on the other; therein lies our whole story. The authorities, merchants, might rule our destitute days, but the mountains and the sea rule life, they are our fate, or that’s the way we think sometimes, and that’s the way you certainly would feel if you had awakened and slept for decades beneath the same mountains, if your chest had risen and fallen with the breath of the sea on our cockleshells. There is hardly anything as beautiful as the sea on good days, or clear nights, when it dreams and the gleam of the moon is its dream. But the sea is not a bit beautiful, and we hate it more than anything else when the waves rise dozens of metres above the boat, when the sea breaks over it and, no matter how much we wave our hands, invoke God and Jesus, it drowns us like wretched whelps. Then all are equal. Rotten bastards and good men, giants and laggards, the happy and the sad. There are shouts, a few frantic gestures, and then it’s as if we were never here, the dead body sinks, the blood within it cools, memories turn to nothing, fish come and nibble the lips that were kissed yesterday and spoke the words that meant everything, nibble the shoulders that carried the youngest child piggyback, and the eyes see no longer, they are at the bottom of the ocean. The ocean is cold-blue and never still, a gigantic creature that breathes, most often tolerates us, but sometimes not and then we drown; the history of humankind is not terribly complicated.

Consider buying the book to help support fine writing.

Message Picking the best-written books

Jón Kalman Stefánsson was born in Reykjavík in 1963. He is the 2011 winner of the P. O. Enquist Award and his novels have been nominated three times for the Nordic Council Prize for Literature. His novel Summer Light, and Then Comes the Night received the Icelandic Prize for Literature. He also published a trilogy of novels, Heaven and Hell, The Sorrow of Angels and The Heart of Man. He lives in Iceland.

Criteria for our picks

Expect a high tolerance for literary showing-off. Jean Toomer, Vladimir Nabokov, Virginia Woolf, Angela Carter, mid-career Cormac McCarthy, Patricia Lockwood, Megan Abbott, James Ellroy, The Red Riding Quartet, The Vorrh Trilogy, William Gibson, Consider the Lobster, The War Against Cliché – none of these seem to us guilty of overwriting. They are in fact the kind of writers and books we’re hoping to discover and share with you here.

You can also expect the picks to feature some mix of inventiveness, virtuosity, energy, authority, clarity, precision, concision, richness, tonal complexity, musicality, and that elusive quality generally known as charm or charisma.

Expect less tolerance for sentences that feel too second-guessed, whose writers seem frightened at the prospect of seeming to show off, or of writing with a strong and clearly human voice. This kind of prose, the Replicant Voice, features frustratingly often in prize-nominated and rave-reviewed publications, but unless there’s a compelling reason for doing otherwise we won’t be featuring them here.

Which is not to say that toned-down writing will never be picked as the best. Joy Williams, Olga Ravn, Flannery O’Connor, Kazuo Ishiguro, Tana French, Thomas Harris, Denis Lehane, Michael Lewis, Mark Fisher, and plenty others have written prose that’s unshowy yet highly accomplished.

A rare kind of writing is that which combines linguistic facility with a quality that’s so unusual there doesn’t seem to be a widely agreed name for it, but which is sometimes called grunge or scuffed. Prose with some degree of give, that’s so assured the writer has the confidence not to keep editing to an ever finer polish, but to do the opposite, to undercut their own polish with faux-sloppiness. This combination of facility and scuffedness can be found in The Electric Kool-Aid Acid Test, Riddley Walker, Psychotic Reactions and Carburetor Dung, The Collected Stories of Grace Paley, Jesus’ Son, The Man Who Walks, House of Leaves, and Kick the Latch. If prizelists or reviews feature publications with this combination, then it’s likely they’ll also feature here.

Browse our picks from recent releases here, and from prize shortlists here.

Submitting and pitching work to Auraist

We offer writers a fast-growing audience of tens of thousands of discerning readers, including many world-class writers, major publishers and literary agencies, and journalists at the highest-profile publications.

If we publish your work, we’ll invite you to answer our questions on prose style. Your answers will be considered for inclusion in the published collection of these pieces by many of the world’s best writers.

The following submissions and pitches are welcome:

Books published in the last year

Works serialised on Substack

Short stories

Essays on prose style

Reviews that focus on a book or author’s style

Start the process by signing up for a paid subscription below. Then email your work to auraist@substack.com. It’s recommended that you familiarise yourself with the criteria we use for our picks.

We look forward to reading your work.

Sign up here

Or gift a paid subscription to a writer