Our first pick from recent releases in literary fiction is

The Pole of Cold

I live in the coldest town on earth.

You may have heard some debate about it. Our Siberian village, Oymyakon, reached minus 71.2 degrees Celsius in 1924, but they had to guess at the temperature because the thermometer froze. Another Far East town tried to claim the title, but then Oymyakon erected a sign in Russian that said THE POLE OF COLD, and it was settled. Signs can do that…

“Save Me, Stranger is a book of parables―supernal and sinister. Disturbing but comforting. Read these stories with a buddy, because someone will have to scrape you off the floor.” ―LOUISE ERDRICH

Our second pick is

I

This was during the years when we were surely still alive. The month of March and the world white with snow, although not purely white, here it is never purely white, no matter how much snow falls, even though sky and sea freeze together and the cold penetrates deep into the heart where dreams have their home, the colour white never wins…

This extract from Heaven and Hell continues in Part 2 .