Pick 1: LONGLISTED FOR THE NATIONAL BOOK AWARD • NAMED A NOTABLE BOOK OF THE YEAR BY THE WASHINGTON POST • A razor-sharp new collection of stories of visionary childhood misfits and struggling adult dreamers from this legendary writer of “perfectly indescribable fiction” (The Atlantic).

The driver and I got a late start. I usually decide on these excursions the night before, but it was late in the morning when I informed the friend who was coming to visit me for the weekend that I had to cancel, it was absolutely necessary for me to cancel. I had got it in my head that in her presence some calamity or another would arise and she would have to assist me in some way, rush me to a physician or something. She would be grateful she was there for me perhaps, but I would find it a terrific annoyance and embarrassment. I gave some other excuse for the disinvitation of course. Pipes. I think it was broken pipes. I should have written it down so I don’t use it again.

Pick 2: ‘Hypnotic’ Financial Times * ‘Captivating‘ Daily Mail * ‘Visionary’ Chris Kraus

In California, we met a young man who had walked from Colorado to the Central Valley to attend the music festival Lightning in a Bottle. He had short, dirty, uneven hair, as if it had been dreaded and then undreaded to adapt to changing cultural attitudes. He carried a long metal pipe, which he told us was a catalytic converter he planned to sell to pay for his ticket home. * My best friend Frances and I were ostensibly in graduate school—media studies. I was supposed to be writing a book of cultural reports, but it wasn’t taking shape. I never excelled at anything academically, and my average intelligence embarrassed me. Frances was filming an experimental documentary about rural isolation and right-wing conspiracy theories. Since I was addicted to prescription stimulants and incapable of working on my own project without them, I spent that summer following Frances around the country while she shot her movie, taking handheld footage of postindustrial towns ravaged by QAnon and synthetic opioids and dead factories. Even if it didn’t make any sense, the footage was beautiful: homeless encampments and cannabis dispensaries blooming in the ruins of the Rust Belt. I was surprised by Frances’s burst of visionary interest in America—she’d spent the last six years insisting that the center of the country was all slaughterhouses—but she had a way of anticipating cultural tides, spotting telegenic potential in decay. I must have known, even then, that Frances’s project was more important than mine. I envied her clarity of vision, the inevitability of her success. I would have followed her anywhere.

‘Woe be it upon me to edit George Saunders!’

George Saunders proposed on his substack that it’s in the editing process that literary voice can emerge -- the more a writer edits the more they’ll make choices different to other writers, resulting in a voice and style unique to them. What do you understand by ‘voice’ in writing, and how much does this matter to your own?

Woe be it upon me to edit George Saunders! That said, I think the editing process is certainly where a voice can be refined, but it hasn’t been my experience that it’s been where voice emerges in the first place.

I am going to sound pedantic, yet there is a reason why the term is ‘voice,’ and it’s well chosen. The voice emerges in the mind, and becomes a mode of experiencing. Every time I’ve latched onto a good one, it’s been this suddenly additional way of seeing the world: once through my usual lens, and then once again through the alternate eyes of whichever character or narrator is coming into being, who notices and expresses different details than I otherwise would have, in language other than mine.

After that the job is to get them to the page and follow them around for a bit. That starts off rough, since you don’t necessarily know where they’re going with it, which is where the editing comes in. Still, you have to let the voice play around first, and to make sure it can safely make its journey from your mind to the page without losing too much of itself while en route.

The human speaking voice has many qualities. Cadence. Rhythm. Volume. Tone. All of these are writing terms as well. Simply put, for me to commit to a narrator through the many months it would take to see them through a novel, I have to like the way they sound in my head. I have to want to listen to them.

What most reviewers tend to mean by voice in fiction is narration that is a bit frenetic and self-involved. I am perhaps picking the wrong time to make this critique, since it’s what can be said of Pay As You Go’s protagonist Slide! Nonetheless, voices run a much wider spectrum. Tolstoy’s narrator’s voice in Anna Karenina is gracious, wise, and omnipresent, like that of a kind god. Rachel Cusk’s protagonist’s voice in Outline is serene, reserved, and penetrating, like that of a spiritual surgeon.

