— ‘Aye, aye, I ain’t sit down good when I spotted the wretch. Man dead and he’s still making front page.’: our final pick of the best-written recent releases in literary fiction. Our previous picks for May and all the books considered can be found here.

— ‘We open on a guy in a cockpit’: the best-written recent release in speculative fiction (science fiction, fantasy, horror).

—‘However far our jaws drop or however wide our minds are stretched—picture Bowman juddering through the vortex in 2001: A Space Odyssey—we must never let arrogance convince us we’ve a true sense of the scale of this abomination’: The Descent into Hell, part 7 of The Demon Inside David Lynch: TV Drama’s Worst Fiasco. The entire series is available here, and a free copy of the fully illustrated .epub is available on request at auraist@substack.com. Thanks for the support Auraist readers have already shown this series.

We’ve now organised the site so you easily access our archives of author mastercl…