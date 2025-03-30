Part 1 of this post is here:

One

Brooklyn, New York, 7:05 a.m. A Sunday morning in late October.

Keys jingling, DuVone Mapley-Stevenson made a quick final idiot check of the Fort Greene apartment that had been his and his husband Jack’s home for the past seven years, and the only home their now five-year-old son Jay-Jay had ever known. With everything cleared out but the larger pieces of furniture, which they were leaving behind, its shabbiness was laid bare, the ghost rectangles on the dingy walls evidence of how effectively the pictures that used to hang there had masked off the grimy air – air Jay-Jay was breathing 24/7; grime that, however moment-by-moment invisible, was coating the fresh pink linings of his child’s lungs, latently, blatantly carcinogenic. Their rugs no longer hid the splits in the threadbare linoleum, and the duct-tape-latticed seat of the sagging leatherette couch – always too large for the front room, a cast-off from a relocating friend – was no longer concealed by African-print throws. Yet despite all these evidences of poverty, Vone wished they weren’t moving out.

Truthfully, though, it was time to go. Pandemic or no pandemic, for the past four years the gentrification of Fort Greene had been accelerating relentlessly, at times it felt exponentially. Their rent was being pushed up aggressively and consuming an ever-greater proportion of their meager, static incomes, and for the last eighteen months, though Vone and Jack were both employed, financially they had barely been clinging on. They had taken part in anti-gentrification protests, sometimes with Jay-Jay in his stroller; held up placards, yelled slogans and applauded as local activists railed through bullhorns against the developers, needing catharsis, all the while knowing it was as futile as bellowing at an incoming tsunami. Paying rich-people prices to carry on living in an apartment that was, objectively considered, a dump, had become an increasing source of resentment for both of them, and any-way Jay-Jay would soon need something bigger than his cubbyhole of a bedroom, in which the only storage space for his ever-accumulating mountain of toys and clothes was a pull-out drawer under his narrow bed.

Earlier that year Vone and Jack had both turned thirty, and it had seemed like a sign, or a warning, to get serious. The years of COVID had cast their shadow too, stripping the city of something that Vone, a lifelong New Yorker, would have hesitated to call innocence, but for which he could find no better word. And that was even though neither he nor Jack had lost anyone especially close: Jack a co-worker not much older than himself, African-American like so many of the dead in the beginning; Vone a diabetic aunt in Bed-Stuy he hadn’t seen for a decade.

Several of Vone’s friends and co-workers had been seriously ill, however, and some had even been hospitalized. The dearest of these was his homo homeboy Tarrell, who like Vone was a struggling artist – Rell was a painter; Vone a poet. Having no insurance, he had ended up in the short-lived, notoriously homophobic evangelical tent hospital set up by Franklin Graham in Central Park. He had survived both the bigotry and the virus, but even now, three years later, struggled – admittedly at times ostentatiously –with Long Covid, which manifested itself in spells of breathlessness and fatigue.

“Those fascist fuckers injected me with something,” he wheezed, shortly after his discharge.

“And girl, I don’t mean antibiotics.”

“It was either an Illuminati chip and drugs that work,” Vone said as he helped Rell on with his coat, “or thoughts and prayers.”

“Or Ivermectin and bleach. And child, you know we don’t bleach.”

“Amen.”

