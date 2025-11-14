Every week we identify the best-written works of fiction, speculative fiction, and nonfiction from recent releases and shortlists for major prizes, and from our subscribers’ submissions. We also publish articles by their authors on prose technique and AI writing, and on the last Friday of the month we publish for paid subscribers the best-written book of the month.

The winners of the National Books Awards will be announced on the 19th of November.

Pick 1: Fiction

From the storeroom hidden under the stairs, ma fetched a cup of rice and a sack of eggs speckled gray like the moon, then cooked, standing before the stove’s blue fire, her eye upon the window and its dusk, in which bats swooped and the neem tree shivered and a figure down on the road pedaled a bicycle, whistling, as if everything was all right. Thief, thought Ma. Who else but a person who had chanced upon fresh vegetables or fruit would wander the city of Kolkata in this ruined year, the heat a hand clamped upon the mouth, the sun a pistol against one’s head, and recall a song? She watched to see what the thief would do. He pedaled past. But Ma saw a different reality shimmer into being, in which he leaned his bicycle against the wall, climbed the pipes like a toddy tapper, and appeared at her window. In that picture, the thief was a collector of local information, dutiful in his neighborhood eavesdropping, shrewd in following what he heard about the bins of onions and carrots, the sacks of lentils and rice, the bags of raisins and cashews hidden in the dark fist of the house, stolen by Ma from donations made to the shelter where she worked, while the city outside wept for a handful of something to eat.

Pick 2: Translated Literature

Maybe this is the last time he will walk down the familiar corridor as the man called Noon Merckem, that door there on the left with those welcoming panes of glass could mean the end of his existence, weak in the knees like a man being dragged to the gallows, that’s how he feels in this instant, as the hope that sustained him, the certainty that everything would be new and better beyond imagining and normal at last, that he would pass through that everyday door and be another man when he came out, a man with a home and a family and a life outside these walls, all drains away. And he comes to a halt on the sun-dappled tiles and Brother Reginald turns toward him and sees the desperation on his face and murmurs that God will never test Noon more harshly than he can bear, and gives an encouraging nod, and Noon remains silent, because in his four years here he has not seen much to reassure him about God’s notions of what is bearable.

Pick 3: Nonfiction

There is no good way to say this—when the police arrive, they inevitably preface the bad news with that sentence, as though their presence had not been ominous enough. The first time I heard the line, I knew already what was about to be conveyed. Nevertheless, I paid attention to how the news was delivered: the detective insisted that I take a seat first. I sat down at the dinner table, and he moved another chair to the right distance and sat down himself. No doubt he was following protocol, and yet the sentence—there is no good way to say this—struck me as both accurate and effective. It must be a sentence that, though nearly a cliché, is not often used in daily conversation; its precision has stayed with me. The second time, having guessed the news about to be delivered, I did not give the sentence a moment’s thought. I did not wait for the detective to ask me to sit down, either. I indicated a chair where my husband should sit and took the other chair in the living room. My heart already began to feel that sensation for which there is no name. Call it aching, call it wrenching, call it shattering, but they are all wrong words, useless in their familiarity. This time, the four policemen all stood.

The shortlists

Fiction

Rabih Alameddine, The True True Story of Raja the Gullible (and His Mother)

Megha Majumdar, A Guardian and a Thief

Karen Russell, The Antidote

Ethan Rutherford, North Sun: Or, the Voyage of the Whaleship Esther

Bryan Washington, Palaver

Translated literature

Solvej Balle, On the Calculation of Volume (Book III)

Translated from the Danish by Sophia Hersi Smith and Jennifer Russell

Gabriela Cabezón Cámara, We Are Green and Trembling

Translated from the Spanish by Robin Myers

Anjet Daanje, The Remembered Soldier

Translated from the Dutch by David McKay

Hamid Ismailov, We Computers: A Ghazal Novel

Translated from the Uzbek by Shelley Fairweather-Vega

Neige Sinno, Sad Tiger

Translated from the French by Natasha Lehrer

Nonfiction

Omar El Akkad, One Day, Everyone Will Have Always Been Against This

Julia Ioffe, Motherland: A Feminist History of Modern Russia, from Revolution to Autocracy

Yiyun Li, Things in Nature Merely Grow

Claudia Rowe, Wards of the State: The Long Shadow of American Foster Care

Jordan Thomas, When It All Burns: Fighting Fire in a Transformed World

‘I’m completely incapable of editing – it just never works for me’

What do you understand by the terms substance and style?

You may not like this, but I try as much as possible to not ‘work’ as I’m writing – and, really, to try not to think about style at all. I’ve developed a few idiosyncratic beliefs about writing, and the more experienced I get, the more convinced I am of them. What it is in a word is that I think writing really comes from the subconscious, and has only a marginal relationship to our conscious selves, so the work of writing is to try to get out of our own way as much as possible.

I get an idea from somewhere – which always feels like a gift that I can’t quite explain (although I think I did pretty deliberately develop the mental apparatus to be able to get imaginative ideas) – and then that idea almost immediately dries up. My job there is to write it down, which isn’t always so easy since these ideas have a way of showing up when I’m out on a run or something. Then, the hard part is clearing out my life enough to sit down and write – and the job there is just to follow that thread wherever it leads. E.L. Doctorow describes it as like driving at night using only the headlights of your car – which I think is the perfect analogy. You really don’t know where you’re going but you can go a surprisingly long way like that.

What’s nice about doing things this way is that you’re experiencing the writing of your own story very much like a reader would – you’re curious to know what happens in the way that they (theoretically) would; and your own rhythms somewhat match theirs (the moment when you get tired of a particular thread is likely when they are getting tired also).

I’m completely incapable of editing – it just never works for me – so I really only get one shot at a narrative, and I’m usually trying to figure out what’s happening next as opposed to thinking overtly about style.

That being said, I agree unreservedly that ‘style’ is the highest level of writing – and what it’s really ‘about.’ My suspicion, though, is that style is so deeply baked into a person – like their handwriting or the timbre of their voice – that it’s difficult to change by any act of will as you’re writing. What you can do is to live your life, and work on your energy, so that your ‘truest,’ ‘highest’ self emerges as you write – and it’s that ‘music’ (which is the best version of you) that comes through in the writing, above all in the ‘line’ of the prose.

Sean McNulty