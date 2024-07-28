Photo by the righteous Alex Kustanovich

In today’s issue:

—’My job is clear: I must protect the transmission, smuggle it out of the theater, to examine it later in my room, see if it still glows’: the opening pages of Maggie Nelson’s Like Love, the best-written recent release in nonfiction.

If you’d like us to consider your own recent release, sign up for a paid subscription and email a copy of your book to auraist@substack.com. Paid subscribers can also pitch us ideas for articles on prose style, and if we commission yours we’ll pay at industry rates.

A paid subscription also gives readers access to our full archive, including exclusive masterclasses on prose style, and paid subscribers can also comment on all posts. If you’re already a paid subscriber, thank you for getting behind Auraist and helping to support fine writing and writers.

You can also join the 18k discerning readers who’ve followed us or subscribed for free access. Please note, though, that after a week posts are only av…