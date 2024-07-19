In today’s issue:

—’It was the last thing I saw, there above the ghost gumtrees before the van door shut and, with it, my brain: a torch-star with tails, white and blue-green; a winged creature in flight.’: our second pick from books submitted by our paid subscribers, Ruby Todd’s literary mystery Bright Objects.

Our previous pick was Susan Hayden’s Now You Are a Missing Person. Read an extract here.

—’On Wyoming Street in the evening a p…