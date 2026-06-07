Every week we identify the best-written works of fiction, speculative fiction, or nonfiction from recent releases and shortlists for major prizes, and from our subscribers’ submissions. We also publish articles by their authors on prose technique and AI writing, and for paid subscribers the best-written book of the month.

‘In the meantime, that same editor gets a manuscript in which quirky but not too distant characters ask themselves rhetorical questions that make it seem like they are deep thinkers with an uncanny capacity for empathy and self-awareness.’

This is part 2 of our interview with Andrew Krivak. Part 1 is here.

We chose Krivak’s Mule Boy as the best-written book of the month.

Erik Hoel has stated that the MFA’s domination of modern literature has produced writers trained through grueling workshopping to minimize their work’s “attack surface.” We might note the parallel influence of focus groups on political discourse and of test audiences on cinema. Has too much workshopping added to the volume of flavorless published prose?

It’s not the MFA workshops. What you are calling “flavorless published prose” comes out of the publishing world and the economic pressure to sell books. The publishing world sells books. Agents, editors, and publishers are always going to be looking for what sells, what’s hot, which can also translate into who sells and who’s hot.

Two dynamics are at play here. Trends, and the disruption of trends. What’s trending sells, until something is introduced into the market that disrupts that trend, which becomes its own trend, and so on. The reality is, though, that agents, editors, and publishers don’t have an algorithm that can tell them what will sell or what the next trend will be.

What does this have to do with a writer alone in a room with words that may or may not become good sentences? Everything, if that writer wants to finish a book and find an agent who will find an editor who can convince other editors in the editorial meeting at Hardbach, Paige, and Turner to take a chance on the new kid because, “I fell in love with this novel from the first sentence.”

One of the most soul-crushing things a writer with any sense of style and desire to write a good sentence can hear from an editor—or through an agent—is that a novel is “too quiet.” Or worse, “it’s not character-driven,” and, as a result, “I couldn’t fall in love with the main character.” So, that writer goes back to his room, maybe tries another novel, maybe hangs on to this one. Depends on his level of tenacity and desire to write.

In the meantime, that same editor gets a manuscript in which quirky but not too distant characters ask themselves rhetorical questions that make it seem like they are deep thinkers with an uncanny capacity for empathy and self-awareness. A manuscript with lots of cool adverbs and multiple split infinitives and dialogue that uses “Um” and “Erm” because it’s got its finger on the pulse of the language, and that editor has got a winner.

Listen, at the end of the day, in publishing as well as house-painting and teaching fourth grade, folks need to eat, buy their kids new shoes, and pay for what gets them to work. So, I’m not slagging off agents, editors, or the publishing industry for wanting to make money. I’d have a landscaping business or be a fishing guide, if I wasn’t doing this.

The point I want to make is that a writer can come out of any number of MFA programs writing like the next James Joyce. But if he’s not what or who the market is buying, he’ll have a hard time finding a place for that manuscript. If he does sell it, maybe even with a nice advance, but doesn’t sell a respectable number of books, he’ll likely not get invited back to the dance.

Luckily, we do have independent presses, nonprofits that stay afloat with grants and board members, with editors who actively look for not just good but excellent writing that has been forgotten or overlooked.

What can happen then, however, is that a writer published with a press like this becomes a disruptor with a book that somehow, out of nowhere, becomes popular, and those writers go where the money is, the big houses that “know the market,” because, why not? That MFA program wasn’t free.

And on and on it goes. There are astounding novels written by astounding writers who publish with big presses every year, and many of those writers know that it’s the bestselling popular fiction paying the bills at the house that publishes them. And there are independent presses that publish astounding writers who’ve been ignored by the big presses for a variety of reasons, and who stay at their independent presses. But these economic pressures all have an influence on how and what a writer writes.

What do poor stylists most lack: guidance, accurate self-estimation, or something else? And with that, if a writer decided to aim for a richer, more voiced style, what advice would you give them?

Poor stylists just haven’t read the right—which is to say really well-written—books yet. Or, if they have at least begun to read them, they’ve disregarded them for their own reasons and therefore will never be any good.

So, assuming writers who care about the language are reading this, I would say: Read as much as you possibly can, and then read some more. When you find the kind of writing you admire in the books you love, read them again so that you know why it is you admire and love them.

If you find a book whose writing you hate, read it until you want to throw it across the room, and just before you do, ask yourself why you hate it. Only then will you know how not to write like that.

Do this for the rest of your writer’s life and eventually you will have more great sentences coursing through your writer’s brain than you will have holes in the plaster of your walls. What you do with those sentences is up to you.

Continues below.

‘William S. Burroughs says somewhere in his novel Junky that the addiction to heroin happens at the cellular level. I think that’s true of good reading and good writing as well.’

Many readers who no longer buy novels cite their inability to immerse themselves in fiction, to suspend their disbelief. How important are voice and style in MULE BOY to casting the fictional spell that helps such immersion?

I have, for a long time, wondered if this “inability to immerse,” as you say, is a function of habit more than it is of hardware. I understand from experience that some folks can’t sit and read for the period of time a novel often requires, for a variety of reasons we’re more aware of these days: attention deficit; dyslexia; anxiety that is constantly chipping away at concentration.

In these cases, the audiobook is the answer to someone who loves stories but cannot sit down to read. I’m a huge fan of audiobooks. They are, quite literally, a profound connection to the oral storytelling of old.

But if we’re talking about style on the written page and the experience of reading fiction in which the words as well as the story are transporting, then the capacity and desire both of a reader to sit with and be transported by a story really does become a matter of how, when, and where they’re habituated to the discipline of reading.

Like the old Lectio Divina of the monks, reading is as much a function of memory, touch, and breath as writing is, or, in a word, contemplation. Every good writer knows that writing is a habit. You have to put in the hours and then the craft comes. Contemplation as well. And so it is, too, with reading.

I think it has nothing to do with suspending disbelief. That’s a dodge people use. If you’re in the habit of scrolling, you scroll. If you’re in the habit of reading, you read. I’m not talking about the difference yet between reaching for Middlemarch or reaching for the latest Romantasy or crime fiction title. If a reader is habituated to reading, she or he reads. So, that’s one level of differentiation in your question.

The other one is, in fact, which title you are reaching for as a reader, and why? Some readers don’t want to work too hard to be entertained. They want their novels to have it all out front in plot, setting, and character. And that’s okay. One of my greatest pleasures is reading a Travis McGee novel in the summer, somewhere near water.

But most times I need the language and the sentences—right down to the level of word choice and syntax—to be as exciting as the story itself. And so that’s how I write, too.

I don’t believe in the ideal reader, but I do believe in a reader who appreciates reading this style of writing. And that’s what I was reaching for in Mule Boy. Is it immersing a reader in a linguistic reality? Is it the casting of a spell? I don’t know, but I like that idea, the spell, of course, being the right words in the right order so that the trajectory of a story (like in so much of Shakespeare) can be changed, or at least understood differently.

When I sit down to write, I do now imagine a situation in which a storyteller is telling a story to a listener, and that listener must be engaged, must not let fatigue or boredom overtake him, and must find that intimacy between story and language to be physically, mentally, and spiritually transforming.

William S. Burroughs says somewhere in his novel Junky that the addiction to heroin happens at the cellular level. I think that’s true of good reading and good writing as well. And, fortunately or unfortunately, it’s always been a small community of readers who read like this, and an even smaller community of writers who set out to write like this, too.

Can you give our readers any stylistic advice on writing dialogue?

Yes. It’s the motion principle. If something you write is not going to move the story, in form or content, it doesn’t belong in the story, and that goes especially for dialogue. Dialogue serves the story.

Formally, ask yourself, in the motion of the narrative, if what you want to say in dialogue would be better served by indirect discourse. “And he told his lover that he always left Prague in the spring, after Easter, because old castles only speak in winter...” If you need to write that much dialogue, you might want to consider playwriting, or movie scripts.

With respect to content, ask yourself if those filler words like “Um” and “Erm” and “Huh?” might better be left in a comic strip. What place do they have in a literary novel?

If they’re meant to express hesitation, use the space between what’s spoken to show that hesitation. “She looked down at the floor, then turned to stare out the window at a stork that had taken up nesting in the tower of an old castle. ‘But I love Prague in the spring,’ she said.”

Don’t overwrite it. People who talk too much in real life are never surrounded by admiring friends for very long.

And finally, use that space in between the spoken to create a depth of motion, either in your character’s mind, or body, or both. How does the person who is speaking look when she speaks? How does a couple react to each other? What of the setting around them? Are there sounds coming up from the street that one hears and the other ignores?

These sorts of details say a great deal about what a person can and will say in a novel’s dialogue. Craft it as well as the rest of your prose. It’s not the place where you want that spell, to extend the metaphor, to be broken.

Name a book published in the past year that you admire for the quality and originality of its sentences, and describe what’s accomplished and original about them.

Two books, because one was published two years ago: Laura van den Berg’s novel State of Paradise (2024) and David Szalay’s Flesh (2025).

Laura’s novel is the only exceptional Covid novel out there. It moves in the first person, present tense, in diary-like entries that drift in and out of the parameters of that form. The novel is wyrd in that Old English definition of the word, which means fate.

The sentences are exact and wiry, like a good runner. The observations are focused and floating, like a good swimmer. Time is an ever-present metaphor in the book, and I would say that the sentences, as well, have a quality of reaching for a moment that is strikingly present and already too late.

David’s Szalay’s novel Flesh has gotten all kinds of attention for its spare language and observations of a character who lives entirely in the moment of desire. But that is the surface of the novel, the surface of the sentences. Read its relentless prose beginning to end and it takes on elements of classic tragedy.

It’s one of the most astounding long arcs of a narrative life in such spare and driving prose I’ve ever read, and I attribute that entirely to the way in which Szalay achieves a similar doubleness of spareness that builds, while creating a surface level that dives deep.

We’re running a series on the best-written works of fiction of the 21st century to date, and the best-written works of nonfiction. Could you nominate one or more of each for us?

Fiction: Cormac McCarthy’s The Road

Nonfiction: Barry Lopez’s Horizon

If a panel of AI judges awarded you a prestigious literary prize, would you accept it? If so, how would you thank them?

If a panel of AI judges awarded me a prestigious literary prize tomorrow, I wouldn’t even respond to the email. But that’s not what’s really behind your question, is it?

What we’ve begun to think about AI comes out of the same zero-sum game we’ve been suffering from in politics, academia, publishing, etc., for the past several decades. We’ve forgotten that AI is like a child learning from not only its parents but all of the other people in the world around it. So, technically (no pun intended), AI is in its toddler stage, or maybe, being generous, grammar-school age. It’s out there scraping up everything it can about us, learning fast, crunching data, making mistakes, learning from its mistakes.

And yet, and yet… never forget that AI is not, and never will be, human.

I was with a friend who had purchased a subscription to Elon Musk’s chatbot Grok. He wanted to show me how it worked, and so he asked it to tell him about the writer Andrew Krivak.

In a very seductive English accent, Grok told us most of what I already knew about myself, but it also got a few big things wrong. So, I said it was wrong about “x” and “y,” and it responded, “Oh, my bad. I’ll be sure to correct that and get it right next time.” The curious thing about this whole adventure was that it never asked me who I was. How did it know I didn’t have the information wrong as well? The reality of the questions surrounding AI is that AI does not know how to ask a better question.

Over time, of course, AI is going to move into its adolescent stage, and then, if we survive that, its fully developed stage, whatever and however that may look. This in no way takes into consideration what the world may look like in those days, or years, after technological singularity. Writers—or anybody—may not be thinking about things like literary prizes then.

But, in a contra zero-sum reframe, don’t forget that AI—for all of what it will no doubt be able to do at a quantitative level never experienced by humans before—still cannot do critical things humans can do well, such as ask a philosophical question, or understand cause and effect.

AI sucks at counterfactuals and other situations we humans think of simply as “What if?” And isn’t that what fiction does? Asks what if? and creates an unexpected answer?

So, if AI becomes more of a companion to, rather than a conqueror of, the human race, then your question also might be reframed to read something like this: If a panel of AI judges awarded you a prestigious literary prize for a novel written about the depth and complexity of being human, would you accept?

I would, because I would then marvel at AI’s ability to bow to its limitations and lift up human artistic achievement. And I would say to the machines in my acceptance speech the only thing a writer can say to anyone, or anything, who reads, thinks about, and appreciates what a writer has written: Thank you.

Then I would go home, put on Kenny Werner’s Solo in Stuttgart, sit down with Louise Glück’s Poems 1962–2012 and read “The Triumph of Achilles” out loud.

In 1981, prompted by the arrival into their kitchens of the survival manual Protect & Survive which had been issued by the Home Office in case of nuclear war, four women in Wales gathered a small group of likeminded people and marched from Glamorgan to Berkshire. They wanted to raise awareness of the nuclear weapons policy of the British government, specifically the plan to site cruise missiles at an RAF base near Newbury as part of a defence policy known as Mutually Assured Destruction, or MAD for short. In the run-up to the march, the group had done their best to alert the media but, finding no press waiting for them when they arrived at RAF Greenham Common, and only a security guard who mistook them for cleaners, they chained themselves to the gate, thinking surely this would arouse some interest. Amazingly, nothing happened, so they decided to stay until something did, and a camp was set up at Main Gate, which would become known as Yellow Gate. A year passed and still the media yawned and said their readers would rather know about 1 Mark Thatcher lost in the Sahara and Princess Diana giving birth to a boy so the women agreed that if they were going to raise a protest movement, they had to do it them‐ selves. The first mass action was planned for December 12th, 1982. Embrace The Base on Sunday, Close The Base on Monday was spread through word of mouth and leaflets passed hand to hand. They had no way of knowing if anyone would turn up, but on that damp winter morning thirty thousand women arrived to link arms around the nine-mile perimeter fence. Many never went home and Greenham Common Women’s Peace Camp was born. This is where the story begins.

We could say Twin Peaks: The Return resembles a mashup of elements of 4chan, pro-wrestling, a Vox rally, a documentary on post-rape trauma, a pubescent Goth recluse’s own confusion and miffedness projected out onto the world, Lou Reed’s Metal Machine Music, a boxset of Paris Hilton reggaetón covers of the works of Shostakovich, hate-filled junk like rape porn featuring psychiatric patients, coming down off bad pills while being savaged by stray pitbulls in a wasteland puddle in the most dispiriting housing scheme in Buckie, and a webcammed masturbation spree for five months to photos of the masturbator’s own life and works.

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Sean McNulty