In March of 2025, writer and performer Peter Murphy (aka Cursed Murphy), composer/violinist Colm Mac Con Iomaire, and Cillian and Lorcan Byrne from Basciville, convened in the National Opera House for five days to record an album entitled Ghost Voltage.



Weaving elements of memoir, folklore, sci-fi and the supernatural, the text of the piece is a prose-poem requiem for the departed, divided into six parts, illustrated by artist Mirona Mara, documented in film and photographs by Caolan Barron. The album’s release is in tandem the launch of the limited edition illustrated book version.

Our pick from the Baillie Gifford Prize shortlist. The winner will be announced on the 4th of November.

A Financial Times and Sunday Times Summer Reading Pick * A New Scientist Best Book of the Year So Far * ‘A deeply fascinating story, grippingly told.”—Robert Macfarlane

The wolf left in the winter. The days are short at this time of year and the nights are very long. Since dawn the light has been held within a fist and now it is close to extinguished once again. The wolf makes his way along the shallow gully, moving counter to its gradient, loose-limbed, his ankles loose and flickering. Were you to balance a glass of water between his shoulder blades, it would not spill a drop. There are no birds, and the bare poles of the beeches recede into the darkening wood, push up into the thin, metallic sky. The snow down here is grey for lack of light. There is nothing moving, no life, except for him.

The shortlist:

How to End a Story — Helen Garner

The Boundless Deep — Richard Holmes

Electric Spark — Frances Wilson

The Revolutionists — Jason Burke

Captives and Companions — Justin Marozzi

Lone Wolf — Adam Weymouth

Our pick from the shortlist for the Goldsmiths Prize. The winner will be announced on the 5th of November.

It is hot. Too hot for the twenty-fourth of June. (or) It’s too hot. Wrong for the twenty-fourth of June. (or) It feels hot (and wrong) this twenty-fourth of June (and) how can anyone breathe right now, anyway, the world becoming what the world is becoming; the world being how the world has always been? My thighs are slippery where they meet. The back of my neck, wet slick. Somewhere out ahead, I hear my name and a swell of applause. Emma grins at me from the sidelines. “Go get ’em,” she says, nodding her small, pink head. “Go get ’em,” she says, as if anyone speaks like that. I gather my breath and arrange a smile. Once I spent money on porcelain veneers, I was never the same again. My mouth was suddenly set differently; the alignment of my face altered. Something seemed improved, but only I knew what was gone, never to be known again. The end result was pretty, though in a tamer, more regular way. Since I fixed my teeth I have become a large-smiling structure.

The shortlist:

We Pretty Pieces of Flesh—Colwill Brown

The Catch—Yrsa Daley-Ward

Helm—Sarah Hall

The Expansion Project—Ben Pester

Nova Scotia House—Charlie Porter

We Live Here Now—C. D. Rose

‘At the beginning, the how of the writing doesn’t matter if the what isn’t there.’

Some critics have understood Auraist’s emphasis on style to mean we’re not fussed about substance, when in reality much modern writing lacks both these qualities (e.g. few high-profile writers appear grounded in philosophy). Has your own obvious attention to style ever resulted in equivalent misunderstandings?

Kia Corthron:

No, because I am well known from theatre as a “political writer,” which I used to call myself until one day it occurred to me that that’s a pretty meaningless label. Too broad, applying to anything along the doctrinal left-to-right spectrum, applying to seemingly apolitical work which in fact supports the status quo by its refusal to challenge it. So if I were to identify myself, it would be as a writer of social injustice.

I volunteer with an organization that, through community partnerships, leads writing workshops for the incarcerated, undocumented immigrants, the chronically ill, others. During one of these sessions, when the participants were writing incredible stories, imaginative tales of radical resistance, it seemed my co-mentor was only interested in more mundane contributions that were structurally sound. Yeah, craft is essential, exceedingly so, but that can come with revision. At the beginning, the how of the writing doesn’t matter if the what isn’t there.

