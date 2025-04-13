Part 1 of this post is here:

Down to You

The smell of struck nickel came up from the strings. It was already past four in the morning. She leaned into the shape of her new guitar, strumming a song she’d been working on, and while it was better to be playing an actual guitar versus her baritone ukulele, something was off, something about her knuckles—she couldn’t make a firm D major chord. Her left hand hadn’t moved the way she’d wanted it to, not since she had polio at nine, when she had to lie perfectly still in bed for weeks to limit the spread of the virus. She contorted her hand on the fingerboard. Every other guitarist she knew in her circles could play D major—why not her? She looked out the window of her Detroit apartment and imagined the voice of her mother, who liked to call her a quitter. The trick was to say no to the face that had mixed up love with control.

Where was that face when she reached for the tuning peg and twisted it beyond the expected rotation? Joni says she learned to retune from Eric Andersen, but he’d only suggested open G and D modals, tunings already common among folk and blues musicians. Joni didn’t stop there. She didn’t stop when the higher strings snapped and flailed, or when someone said, “That’s no way to play a guitar; you’re killing the neck.” By retuning the instrument to the pitches that felt right, she could play the left-hand shapes that suited her fingers. She opened up the orchestral breadth of the guitar, deepening its bottom range, rewriting the rules of Western musical tradition. But who starts in the clouds? Like any artist, her task was to find a sound that captured how she talked, how the currents of her brain moved, how she held the wineglass in her hand as she walked from one side of the party to the other.

Retuning her guitar? Audacious as likening herself to van Gogh, Picasso, Beethoven, and Shakespeare. Audacious as hiring the musicians and firing them when necessary. How many men would she have to convince? She was on her own in a world of men, straight men, who must have crossed their arms over their chests, leaned back in their chairs, and looked at her with mildly amused contempt. August night, runway lights. Plane landing, rubber on hot asphalt. Play that.

By the time of Court and Spark, her sixth album, she’d grown tired of playing solo, and so many of the techniques she’d invented on her own were being questioned, challenged, dismissed by schooled musicians. One night, when she’d had enough, she taped a sign to the studio door: no boys allowed. Always telling her You can’t before she’d even had the chance to explore. It killed everything to begin with that fear of failure.

The sixth string, the fifth string—when would she think her guitar had taken enough punishment? And those tunings went down through the years, hitting the ears of people along a causeway, atop a skyscraper, in an underground cave. Magic, though there had to be a better word for it. Sorcery? Hello, out there. An astronaut. A drug dealer. A pilgrim.

So many strangers waiting to be transformed by her songs, though none of them knew that yet.

