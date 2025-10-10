‘He taught me that prose is a craft, like being a good plumber, and that you should treat it as seriously as plumbing. It must bring the water into the house and take out the shit, and the least fancy way to do so is probably best.’

Stephen Marche is a novelist and essayist, and the author of, among other works, The Next Civil War. He has written features and essays for The New Yorker, The New York Times, The Atlantic, Esquire, The Walrus and many others. He has collaborated with artificial intelligence on the first AI-generated novel reviewed in The New York Times, Death of an Author. His most recent novel, The Last Election, was co-written with Andrew Yang.

We chose his On Writing and Failure as one of the best-written books about writing. Read the opening pages here.

In your early writing career, were there writers whose sentences permanently affected the standards of your reading and your own writing aspirations? Could you tell us some lessons you learned about prose style from these writers?

There were many. I have a small book containing ideal prose works that I turn to when I want to remember what is worth pursuing. It includes An Apology of Raymond Sebond, by Montaigne (Florio translation), A Letter to A Friend, by Thomas Browne, Of Deformity and Of Building plus a few others, by Francis Bacon, Biathanatos and Death’s Duel by John Donne, selections from Confessions of an Opium Eater, by Thomas De Quincey, the opening from Decline and Fall of the Roman Empire, by Edward Gibbon, Why I am So Wise, from Ecce Homo by Nietzsche, Man and the Sea Shell by Paul Valery, The Iliad, Poem of Might, by Simone Weil, Theses on the Philosophy of History, and selections from One Way Street by Walter Benjamin, the final chapters of Philosophical Investigations, by Wittgenstein, ‘Politics and The English Language’ and ‘England Your England’ by George Orwell, Notes of a Native Son by James Baldwin, The White Album and Goodbye to All That by Joan Didion, selections from Another Day of Life by Richard Kapuscinski, Taste Technologies (a piece about ketchup and mustard) by Malcolm Gladwell, Man Goes to See a Doctor, by Adam Gopnick, The Glass Essay by Anne Carson.

Of course, these are very fancy works but the technique, in each one, is impeccable. So when I want to find out how a paragraph should work, I know the answer is somewhere in there.

Without being prompted to copy the style, could AI ever write as well as them?

I wrote the first novel composed using AI that was reviewed by The New York Times, Death of an Author. I know for a fact even highly trained and sophisticated models can imitate some aspects of style but not the most important aspects of style. And to get it to imitate style, you have to know as much about style as you when you’re just plain writing.

When did you realise you had found your writing voice?

I first learned how to write prose properly between grades 7 and 9. I had a very unusual writing teacher who taught prose more or less the way it was taught in the mid-nineteenth century. I wrote a piece about it in The Guardian: https://www.theguardian.com/lifeandstyle/2016/sep/10/stephen-marche-english-teacher-changed-author

He taught me that prose is a craft, like being a good plumber, and that you should treat it as seriously as plumbing. It must bring the water into the house and take out the shit, and the least fancy way to do so is probably best.

‘Any sentence with the word “when” in it is always weak.’

Which stylistic issues mattered most when you were writing and editing ON WRITING AND FAILURE?

The unusual feature of the book, when the publisher pitched it to me, was its size. That was its opportunity. Dan wanted a pamphlet, twenty-thousand words, which is an atypical length and has completely different demands than either the long magazine piece, which I write regularly, and the book of an ordinary length, which I write occasionally.

So it had unique stylistic possibilities (it could be read in a long gulp) and challenges (it had to be gulpable.) The suspense of the argument had to be continuous and sustained. There was no architecture. It was a straight walk across the high wire line.

Talk us through the stylistic choices you made for its opening lines:

“Is it ever easier?” a kid writer asked me recently. “Do you ever grow a thicker skin?” She was suffering, poor thing, after a gorgeous essay about the death of her mother had been rejected by every outlet that could publish it. I had no answer, so I told her a story. Just before the outbreak of COVID, Nathan Englander, the short story writer and novelist, had moved into my neighbourhood in Toronto, and we would sometimes sit around my backyard firepit, drinking and complaining. “Is it ever easier?” I asked him one night. “Do you ever grow a thicker skin?” At the time, some magazine editor had fucked me over, I forget about what. Englander had no answer, so he told me a story. He had been lunching with Philip Roth once. “Is it ever easier?” he asked Roth. “Do you ever grow a thicker skin?” Englander was then about to release a new novel, always a toxically anxious period. Roth didn’t need a story. He had an answer. “Your skin just grows thinner and thinner,” Roth told him. “In the end, they can hold you up to the light and see right through you.”

Well, obviously, Nathan gave me the great gift of this magical line from Philip Roth. The point of the paragraph is to have that line pop. I also knew that the payoff would be good enough that it could survive being hyped up. No one would feel ripped off.

So the Russian-doll-style story that precedes it is, in effect, a kind of building up expectations for the line. Copia preceding aphorism, in the classical Renaissance style. The movement from random writer, to me, to Nathan Englander, to Philip Roth is to connect the various classes of writer, whatever level of success, to the same reality. And of course that connection between writers at all levels is the point of the book, the shot of solidarity at its core: Philip Roth was in just the same miserable boat you find yourself in. This is the job. It hurts.

So the whole book is contained, in epitome, in the opening page. I think that’s the way every book should be.

What techniques were key to the voice and tone here, and/or in any other passage from the book?

Well, I decided at the outset to use two techniques. I wanted a high degree of variability, a double systems of contrasts. As I said above, I used the classic one, copia and aphorism, big long sentences that build up, single lines that “catch thought on the wing,” as one of my professors used to say. The other is that I wanted colloquial language (”you got yer,” “motherfucker,” etc.) alongside lyricism (the bit about Keats’ poetry and a planet made of diamonds).

Also, for every book I write, I choose one word not to use. In this case it was the word “when.” (It appears twice in quotes by other authors. I could not get by without them.) I just think that any sentence with the word “when” in it is always weak. So it was something of a challenge to write a book containing mainly historical anecdotes without using the word when, but I think it’s the key to why it works.

Describe your approach to stylistic energy and richness in this opening, or in any other passage from the book.

My technique involves virtually no writing. I take extensive notes. I take so many notes that I can’t take any more notes. I also edit everything to the end, usually hundreds of times.

Then I write, on blank paper, with a fountain pen, paying attention strictly to the rhythms and the variability and the symmetries, having the same number of syllables in comparative clauses, and so on. When I actually write I don’t want to be thinking about anything other than the geometry of the sentences.

But writing is a negligible part of the process for me. Note taking and editing are at least 95% of what I do.

‘The deal the publishers seem to have made with their audiences is to diversify the identities of the authors while narrowing the styles in which they compose. That’s why I’ve turned to the essay.’

Mark Fisher railed for years about the demise of what he called ‘popular modernism’. Adele Bertei and Rob Doyle have spoken in Auraist of the increased conservatism across our century’s mainstream arts, while the corollary in contemporary prose is what we’ve called the Automatic Voice. Does mainstream published prose now tend towards insipid conservatism and even automatism?

The novel today is written in basically the bland style of 1950s English social novels. The deal the publishers seem to have made with their audiences is to diversify the identities of the authors while narrowing the styles in which they compose.

That’s why I’ve turned to the essay. So much more richness is permitted. This piece I wrote for the Guardian has more flair than any short story any small journal or magazine would ever publish: https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/ng-interactive/2025/apr/20/american-dream-trump-canada The book that convinced me to turn to the essay was David Shields’ Reality Hunger.

Do you see published prose adapting to the writing people read online, much of it written in the characterless bloggy style established twenty years ago? Has published prose adapted to the reduced attention spans that apparently result from heavy internet use?

I know I have. I remember when an editor, who had been publishing my long form non-fiction for years, took me for a drink and showed me the reader data on various features. Basically, everybody stopped reading at 2500 words. That was a hard day.

But then I decided, no, I’m not going to be defeated. I’m going to learn how to write the best 2500 word pieces that anybody could write. I’m going to go to where the readers are. I think that’s the beauty of the essay, its adaptability. It’s a bit of a whore. You do what you have to do. You take what you can get. Nothing’s too high. Nothing’s too low.

It’s now frequently unclear whether online posts were written by AI or a human. How can writers ensure their writing immediately sounds human?

I have been writing with AI since I wrote my first algorithmically generated short story for Wired magazine in 2017, which in terms of AI is pre-history. I wrote a bunch of short stories that used AI in various ways up until 2023.

As I mentioned, I wrote the first novel composed with AI reviewed by the New York Times. Death of an Author was every bit as deeply considered and as hard to make as On Writing and Failure. But the process was entirely separate. Writing with AI is the same as writing with a pen--if a work generated with AI is original and beautiful and resonant, it is valuable. If a work generated with AI is a string of cliches, it is not.

I cannot imagine why anyone would write an essay with AI, except because they don’t want to write it. And if you don’t want to write an essay, don’t.

I’ve used AI creatively at the highest level, alongside engineers who have built models to spec. I assure you: Unless it is transformed in its usage through art, it is unreliable, cliched slop. But the possibilities of its transformations are immense.

If someone you trusted recommended an AI-written work to you, would you read it?

Since I’m doing the recommending here, I have to say yes.

If a panel of AI judges awarded you a prestigious literary prize, would you accept it?

I literally would take money from anybody, including robots.

Erik Hoel has stated that the MFA’s domination of modern literature has produced writers trained through gruelling workshopping to minimise their work’s ‘attack surface’. We might note the parallel influence of focus groups on political discourse and of test audiences on cinema. Has too much workshopping added to the volume of flavourless published prose?

I have never had a writing teacher or attended a class, and I’m the incredibly rare writer who has never taught writing. I admit that I find MFA style boring af.

I still believe, in some corner of my jaded heart, in the avant garde. I believe that we should try to create new effects with language, find new expressions, new insights.

‘One key thing about writers: They themselves do not understand why they are unique. They cannot hear their own voices.’

What’s your least favourite literary style?

The standard one.

What do poor stylists most lack: guidance, accurate self-estimation, or something else?

The writers that I know who are most successful, the writers I know whom I consider great artists, are absolutely obsessed with technique and refinement. They have also read widely and weirdly.

I honestly think most people don’t understand that some people spend six or seven years writing a story. I think a lot of people believe that writing comes naturally. A distinct style requires an enormous, and I mean an enormous, amount of study to attain technical facility.

If a writer decided to aim for a richer, more voiced style, what advice would you give them?

Read everything. The ultimate cliche because the ultimate truth.

Should writers always avoid cliché? If not, could you quote for us a use of cliché that you admire?

If you think about the way Jim Thomson uses cliches in The Killer Within Me and Pop. 1280, you see how powerful they can be, used in the right context. Thomson’s characters use them as a means of exerting control, of punishment, of removing themselves from situations. A cliche is a way of expressing personal deadness. When do you want deadness? How often do you want deadness?

Freshness, virtuosity, wit, and that elusive stylistic quality known as charm: how might a writer whose prose lacks these qualities go about learning them?

Travel widely, read widely, cook interesting meals, have sex with various people in various ways, talk to people with whom you share nothing in common, if you are interested in a weird hobby--macrame, origami, birdwatching--pursue it with devotion, play games, go for long walks. Then try writing a long sentence followed by a short sentence.

There are readers who dislike ‘busy’ sentences, in which too much is conveyed too quickly, they feel. Does internet writing lead us to expect relatively uneventful sentences?

The internet did two things to writing: It created an incentive where fast writing at volume was the primary skill, and it created an incentive to frontload the information in the nut graf.

Writing at speed and with volume kills variability. Sentences all tend to be of the same length, but they are not--like traditional newspaper writing--short and indicative. Writing that is nothing but short and indicative sentences can be very powerful: Hemingway, etc. But writing that is nothing but medium-length sentences is inevitably bland.

George Saunders proposed on his Substack that it’s in the editing process that literary voice can emerge -- the more a writer edits the more they’ll make choices different to other writers, resulting in a voice and style unique to them. Is he right?

That may be where he finds it. But in my experience every writer finds their voice in a different way. And, also, one key thing about writers: They themselves do not understand why they are unique. They cannot hear their own voices.

The one stylistic quality you can never overdo is clarity. Do you agree? If not, please describe some sentence-level blurrings you’ve employed, and why.

“Fundamental accuracy of statement is the one sole morality of writing,” Ezra Pound wrote. But then look how he turned out.

I would say this: The most important thing to be clear about is unclarity, what you don’t understand, the moments of vagueness and emptiness and failure. Because that is where life is.

What’s the worst piece of stylistic advice you’ve seen?

Any list of rules. There are no rules for writing any more than there are rules for living.

Eradicating unwanted alliteration, rhyme, and repetition of prefixes and suffixes from an entire book can take hundreds of hours, and might leave the writer with permanently blotchy eyes, unsightly facial twitches, and no love life. Would it be worth it?

It is worth spending a year on a book to make it one percent better. Michael Jordan was one percent better than the rest of the players in the NBA. There is no price not worth paying to get even ever so slightly better.

How close did you come to headbutting your keyboard in frustration at certain minuscule prose issues you were working on in ON WRITING AND FAILURE, and what were those issues?

No, I love it. I LOVE it. Writing to me is like a carpenter being in a woodshop, building a chair. I love the smell of it. I love the ink. I love paper. I love getting letters from readers. I love everything about it. The problems are the joys.

Name a book published in the past year that you admire for the quality and originality of its sentences, and describe what’s accomplished and original about them.

Honor Levy’s My First Book. She just pushed the Gen Z slang, which I’m somewhat obsessed with, in such an emotionally resonant direction. It made me think in a new way, with new words.

We’re running a series on the best-written works of fiction of the 21st century to date, and the best-written works of nonfiction. Could you nominate one or more of each for us?

Annie Ernaux is a favorite of mine. I guess, if I have to pick one, it would be The Years. But Simple Passion and The Shame are both incredible.

As for novels, I guess When We Cease to Understand the World, by Benjamin Labatut.

If I can add a collection of poems, In the Same Light, by Wong May, which is translations of Tang poetry but crazily relevant to this moment.

