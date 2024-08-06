In today’s issue:

—’This tidal river snake of flowing mud takes in breaths of a size that is difficult to comprehend’: the opening pages of Alexis Wright’s Carpentaria . This pick is part of our project to identify the best-written books of the century.

Another contender is Wright’s Praiseworthy, which we recently chose as the best-written book on the shortlist for this year’s Miles Franklin Award for best Australian novel. In an era not overburdened with literary facility or fearlessness, this writer is one of the few who might still merit the term genius.

