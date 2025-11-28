The best-written book of the month
The best-written books of the month»
This month’s pick is the second undoubted masterpiece from a writer who’s starting to look like an actual literary genius. Only two other writers are, I believe, currently publishing at this level.
‘She’s the strangest - and best - young novelist in Europe’ Telegraph, Best Books of 2025
‘Something truly special. A wonderfully weird novel full of lines that will rattle around in your brain’ Sunday Times
‘Richly evocative, beautiful, creepy and visceral’ Guardian
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Auraist. The best writers on Substack. to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.