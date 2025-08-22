The best-written books about AI culture and writing

Ten writers imagine the different ways in which art forms might evolve, devolve, shift, and transform in the decades and centuries to come. They consider how the rapid progress of technology will interact with different mediums of art or give rise to new ones, and what the lives and inner worlds of different kinds of artists might look like in the future as they adapt to rapidly shifting eras amidst anthropogenic global threats like climate change and fascism.

'Does mainstream published prose now tend towards insipid conservatism and even automatism? Why do relatively few writers obsessively polish their writing?'

Nicholas Dames:

I have a pet theory that the real source of the problem is technological. I’m just old enough to remember writing before it became a matter of screens and their instant responsiveness, what it was like to commit to a sentence’s logic and structure, on paper, before its conclusion. I can recall watching the typeball of the IBM Selectric spin across a page as one typed, or, later, watching the small LCD display on a Canon electric typewriter record a single line before it printed that line on the page.

When I migrated to a word processor in my twenties, the possibilities of editing-as-one-writes seemed, and in fact were, infinite; and the effect was, in surprising ways, disabling. I felt a loss of fluidity or confidence in the act of writing, because the retouching or revising was co-incident with composing. And then one had the illusion of not needing further revision because revision had already occurred, in the moment.

What I mean here is that I don’t think few writers obsessively polish their writing— we all do, but we all do in the act of composing. That cursor is always there, inviting us to back up, dip in and readjust, delete and reword. What a disincentive to edit later! The immediacy of editing on a screen compresses what should ideally be the duration of the editing process, the need to let things settle so that one can actually see what needs to be chipped away or readjusted.

Cally Fiedorek:

It's every author’s job to keep one’s head above the parapet, to find, from within what Doyle aptly describes as an era of “conformism, timidity, auto-surveillance and auto-censorship,” a tenderness for people and the world. Consider this beautiful passage from a Nabokov story, “A Guide to Berlin.”

I think that here lies the sense of literary creation: to portray ordinary objects as they will be reflected in the kindly mirrors of future times; to find in the objects around us the fragrant tenderness that only posterity will discern and appreciate in the far-off times when every trifle of our plain everyday life will become exquisite and festive in its own right: the times when a man who might put on the most ordinary jacket of today will be dressed up for an elegant masquerade.

Exquisite and festive and fragrant. Yes! That’s what we ought to be going for. Out of ordinariness and banality, something fresh and distinctive. If not something ground-breaking, at least something fun.

Over the course of submitting, publishing, and promoting a novel I’ve been deep in the rabbit hole of the literary internet, doom-scrolling Publishers Marketplace, doom-scrolling Goodreads, and for a while it really messed with my head. I’m only just now starting to recover. It’s like the banality of—instead of evil—excellence. Every other day there’s a new must-read, startlingly original, life-changing novel with some preposterously hyperbolic blurb, and at a certain point it all just feels like a bunch of horseshit.

And I’m a part of it! In promoting my book, in shouting it out the way I’ve had to, I am a part of the horseshit economy. Ugh! It’s so boring. I hate it.

Moving on with this new project, or trying to, I’ve occasionally found myself feeling paranoid about some image of a literary gatekeeper I have in my head, some Sally Rooney-loving slush-pile reader at a literary magazine (no shade to Sally Rooney—just not my cup of tea), or the assistant to the assistant to the editor at a publishing house, instinctively picturing this person’s complete hatred for—or, worse, indifference to—my work. I picture her—it’s probably a her—almost like a Gen-Z-Brooklynite version of the David Walliams “computer says no” character from Little Britain. (Please YouTube if you’re not familiar). Someone reading the first few pages of Atta Boy who’s just like, “Huh? Sorry… no… just, no… not worth the trouble.”

I sometimes get very upset and very jammed-up thinking about this person, and I can’t write, and then I think, no, no, I need to put this away… this preemptive rage is bad for me. It’s bad for my intellect, my writing, my soul. This terror of the algorithm, this terror of those beholden to its workings. You’ve got to put that shit away, and keep writing.

The fact is, everyone’s just doing their best (I think). There’s no committee of tastemakers. There’s no conspiracy of minions or satanic cult at the heart of the publishing and literary industries. (Not yet at least—ask me again when the robots take over!). For now, there are just a bunch of individuals, tired and underpaid, in need of lunch or a nap, making decisions. Reading your work, or more likely ignoring it, falling in love with it, or more likely not.

My point is, you can’t make them fall in love with you. There’s no set of words or stylistic choices so luminous, so effervescent, so convincing it will sway them to your side if your book is simply not their bag. You can control the words on the page (to some extent), but you can’t control the way those words register in the brains and hearts of different readers with wildly different life experiences, associations, agendas, and tastes—that’s an alchemy that there’s no accounting for, and no predicting.

You have to be yourself. You have to focus on doing the best work you can, making the prose as alive and as exquisite and as festive and as fragrant as you can, and you have to send it out to many, many people, and hope and pray that one of them will be like, “Okay, yeah… this is worth it… come on in.” So, yeah, whatever’s going on out there, just, please, try as much as possible to ignore it and do your own thing. We need you to.

