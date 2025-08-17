‘The next big thing in books?... Astonishing’—The Sunday Times

‘Does mainstream published prose now tend towards insipid conservatism and even automatism? Why do relatively few writers obsessively polish their writing?’

Eleanor Anstruther:

I think there’s a fear of great writing, of reaching for it, of calling it that, and explicitly differentiating between good and bad. Anyone can string a sentence together, and there’s no shame in the learning curve, but not everyone puts in the time and effort to learn how to do it, to make that sentence a place where form and function meet. Not everyone has the gift and the grit to stand in that place and not move till they’ve nailed it.

The tendency of marketing flattery has diluted what it means to write well. Not everything is amazing. Not everything can be, and literary fiction is a standard, not a genre. Look at Stephen King. It drives me mad that he’s shelved as “Horror”, when what he is, is genius, his subject incidental. Yet here we are, on an agreed plane where everything not included in the categories “Genre, Commercial and YA” is “Literary fiction”, while all those other categories are allowed, somehow, to be sub-standard when in truth, the standard of literary fiction should be applicable across the board, from children’s books to the most high-falutin attempts at rerouting the universe. “Literary Fiction” does not mean complicated, it means the author cares, and how else are we to develop the art other than by setting the bar that high? Reaching for the sun is how we grow. When someone asks me what I write, I always want to answer “books.”

Christopher Cokinos:

I tried to give my nonfiction students a bit of the education I never had: Look, this is iambic pentameter! Look, you can use internal slant rhyme too! Look, certain sounds have connotations! Use that!

Younger writers lean on their standpoints, their social media accounts and the subjects of the moment—which can be and often are, of course, important—but it can lead to clunky prose, fragmented essays that masquerade as Brilliant Mosaic, an inability to craft a narrative, and factual laziness. There’s a lot of incestuous self-promotion now vs. paying attention to craft. Which is sad. Lots of missed opportunities to connect the personal to the wider world. The Hold Steady sing, “Let this be my annual reminder: That we can all be something bigger.”

Are there exceptions? Absolutely. Read Kati Standefer’s Lightning Flowers, to take just one example. I was lucky to have several terrific students at Arizona who combined intellectual and factual ambition with stylistic reach and heartfelt material. So watch out for Matt Morris, Hannah Hindley, Thomas Dai and Hea-Ream Lee, among many others. Kati was a student as well.

