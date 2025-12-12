Every week we identify the best-written works of fiction, speculative fiction, and nonfiction from recent releases and shortlists for major prizes, and from our subscribers’ submissions. We also publish articles by their authors on prose technique and AI writing, and on the last Friday of the month we publish for paid subscribers the best-written book of the month.

This will be the last post of 2025, so I’d like to sign off for the year by thanking all our readers, old and new, for making the last twelve months our most successful yet. That over a thousand Substackers think enough of the project to recommend it to their readers is gratifying, seriously appreciated, and will not be forgotten.

Have a splendid holiday season, and let’s meet up again early next year and continue to stir things up in litland. Let’s celebrate writers who can actually write.

The following are 2025’s best of the best.

Sean

ONCE UPON A TIME, there was a plague. Fearing disease and death, people led a hermit-like existence, distanced from each other in their domestic cells, advancing masked against a contaminated and untrustworthy reality defined by pestilence, pain, and suffering. They were suddenly aware of living in a world of contagion, and possibly being contagious themselves. They followed a practice that the ancients called anachoreisis, a retreat from the world, a withdrawal into solitude. Some of them, the richer ones, fled their cities for the apparent safety of the countryside. The poorer ones stayed put, hoping for the best while fearing the worst. Cut off from their compulsory commutes and their mind-numbing round of distraction from distraction by distraction, they heard silence, or something close to it, sometimes punctuated by birdsong. Whether they liked it or not, they all became anchorites or anchoresses. They became unwitting mystics. There was a strange asceticism to the world of isolation and disease experienced by these people, which opened them up to extreme experiences of doubt, dereliction, dreams, hypochondria, and hallucination. Many of them felt a desperate desire for the touch of love, for a connection with something or someone outside or larger than the self, however that might be understood, possibly even as something divine. Their intense and confused feelings seemed to have echoes with practices and beliefs considered outdated, superstitious, irrational and, frankly, embarrassing. It was as if something archaic – elemental, primeval, and long dead – awakened in the plague. Some of them began to wonder about the nature of these archaic feelings and how they might understand the mysticism that had revived, like some unbidden ghost.

The scents of my early teens were barbecued lamb and burning buildings. We listened to yé-yé and explosions, doo-wop and gunfire. We smoked Royale Gout Maryland. We picnicked at rocks under stone pines. The sea lapped our feet while a war raged around us. We danced the Madison by a battlefield’s edge. We couldn’t admit that paradise was provisional, that our heaven on earth was turning into hell. A hell we would have to flee. Lime sorbet tastes of immeasurable loss. * I can still see it as though it were yesterday. Dewachter’s window on rue Hoche. Chocolate brown corduroy, rope thick, Cardin style, collarless. It was the day before my fourteenth birthday when my father refused to buy me that jacket. I had set my heart on it. In his opinion it looked Bavarian, it was Bavarian – the collarlessness. That was it then, nothing more to say. I didn’t know where at Germany Bavaria was. But, because he had spoken of it so often, I did know that it was the fount of the greatest evil. The waisted jacket he bought me instead had a collar and narrow rounded lapels, three buttons, raised stitching, a flap over the breast pocket, a single vent. I liked it good enough. He was bemused by my sartorial preoccupations. His uncle and two cousins had died in Buchenwald.

Share

April

I have to tell you a story first. 13.8 billion years ago. The explosion of a tiny, dense fireball. The accumulation of particles. The accumulation of stars, of asteroids, of galaxies. Suddenly, a big blue rock. Suddenly, a pool of water. Plankton circling the drain. A plankton you might even say was in the shape of a girl. The iridium band they would one day call KT. 15,000 years ago. A deciduous environment. A girl who is in the nude. Brown nipples, hairy navel. A girl who is eating an apple. She sits underneath a tree. She sighs. The apple coats her teeth. She is full. A snake approaches. Hello, baby, it says. She smiles. The snake slithers up close to her and he enters. 5,000 years ago. A land they did call the Levant. A girl who is in sandals, a tunic. A girl who in her satchel has some unleavened bread. She takes a bite, lets it dissolve in her mouth, scratches her armpit. When we were slaves in Egypt. It was so hot, back then. At night she sleeps in a tent. Everyone in the tent is a man. Men, men, men, men, men. One morning she finds some stone plates hovering atop a lake of salt. In an ancient script she makes out the words girlfriend and weekly. 800 years ago. A girl, wizened by the voice of God. Glancing offstage, she winks because there is this thing where the blaze kisses her skin. Glancing offstage, she winks because she is suffering at the stake. She has said some things that she can not take back. 200 years ago, a shanty of sticks in a settlement they called the Pale. A violence where she watches the gendarmerie strangle her father. A violence of watching his eyes pop out of their sockets. A violence of his body on the ground dead, dead, dead. A match cut to a boat. A girl, a boat, a city that they call New York. This will all be just fine, she thinks. The weather is cool and the wind hits her face and the whole of the alphabet hangs there in the sky.

The Atlas cast off from Liverpool in March, moving towards Brazil and winter by way of somewhere else, and within moments of leaving behind the estuary she hit her first swell. Angel Kelly, who had been sitting on a hatch watching the black walls of the harbour diminish, felt his face tighten, his lungs shallow and a heat surge through his throat. He understood, then, all at once, that the sea was alive, that it wanted to kill him, and that there were many things the body hated more than extinction, and that the worst of these was seasickness. Confining himself to his private quarters, he prayed for death.

Share

A love story may begin like this: “It doesn’t matter whether you belong to me, it doesn’t matter whether you belong to him, what matters is that you belong to poetry.” That is, if the narrator of this story were Nizar Qabbani who, after years of loving and being in love, had transcended the beloved and drowned himself in the pure concept of love. Or it may begin with, “Even the birds help one another. Come here. Close, closer. Help me kiss you,” if Tess Gallagher had wanted to write this story when she fell in love with Raymond Carver. But let me see how I, a woman fifteen years old at the time, might begin . . . Perhaps like this: “The night you were leaving, I wanted something simple to happen. For you to get lost. For a cuckoo to coo and for the rusty key to fall to the ground from the cranes’ empty nest. For it to rain. For me to wake up. For me to wake you up and for you to have told me the rest of this dream.” Yes, I could have begun my story with this poem of Vaheh Arman1. Instead, do you know what I will do? I will begin my story not with poetry, but with ambiguity: the ambiguity of life . . . the ambiguity of the tree. Because as I was repeating his name under my breath, I suddenly reached the conclusion that the story of our love has no beginning2, and that therefore I should remember that the Shahnameh, for example, did not commence with the reign of Keyumars, just as it did not end with Yazdegerd III’s defeat against the Arabs. Stories succeed stories, just as one human succeeds another, time succeeds time, and no death has ever commenced with birth, and no being has ever been the continuation of non-being. I close my eyes and take out the first book my hand touches from the shelf. It is Vladimir Mayakovsky’s collected poems. I use it for divination: The drum of war thunders and thunders. It calls: thrust iron into the living.

The darkness was purple and fidgety, opaque, buzzing and speckled, blind and thick, at once gleaming and fathomless. It was infested with worms, branches, tremors, veins, blotches. Impalpable stains formed the bulging walls of a room, its ceiling, a bed, a night table, a dresser, a door, and a window. The shadows crackled. They vibrated, they murmured. They snored. The snoring was nasal, muffled and serrated. It grated, it gulped, and it choked. That rumbling emanated from the bed, and the bump that slept in the middle of it. An old woman. A portly old woman. Bernadeta’s eyes were closed, her lizard lids lashless, her mouth open, her gossamer lips splotchy and lilac, her long, greasy hair splayed across the pillow. She was ugly. Or that’s what the other woman, Margarida, was thinking as she sat beside her in a wicker chair, hands clasped in her lap, twiddling her thumbs. In her bed, Bernadeta swallowed an ungainly exhalation, went quiet midway through a violent snore, and ceased breathing. Outside, owls sang, and then it was quiet. Margarida’s thumbs stopped. She craned her neck and observed the old woman, and for a moment she thought that was it. That the time had come. But the dark chasm of Bernadeta’s mouth sighed, inhaled, and the whole racket started up once more. Margarida again settled back in her chair and continued her twiddling. She was a puny woman with the head of a sparrow, severe eyes, a rigid mouth, lean cheeks, a parched throat, and curved shoulders. And she was praying. Poor Margarida prayed all through the night. Because the Lord commands us to pray and to bid others to pray. But since Margarida couldn’t bid others to pray—because the tongues of her relatives, or at least those who had tongues, were mere lumps, incapable of saying anything helpful—Margarida prayed herself, in the hopes that, if she prayed hard and long, sooner or later God would hear her. Surely He would make out her voice amid all the sins and all the sinners. He would gather her up in His paternal arms, and He would say that He should never have abandoned her, my daughter, that Margarida was good and saintly, and that she was forgiven. Forgiven for the things she’d done, and the things the other women had done.

I’m sixteen years old and fold my arms on the tall table in front of me, rest my cheek against one arm and look into the camera. The photograph, which no longer exists and which no one apart from me remembers, hints at my bare shoulders. I think the idea is to suggest nakedness, that all a young woman needs to wear when setting out in the world is a pair of long earrings. ~ I didn’t think you existed any more, only then you turned up under an elm tree in September a year and a half ago, demanding to be heard. You’re transparent. Almost without features. Watery. Things I know about you: Our mother gave birth to you while asleep, and then you ran away. You ask me to do impossible things and never listen when I say I can’t. Describing you is one of the hardest things I’ve had to do. Sometimes I think our mother suspects I’m not the only one, that there are two of us, but then she blots it out. Not now! Elm seeds descend on Oslo this spring, twirling to the ground day after day, the gentlest of storms, silent, like autumn leaves or dirty snow they pile up along the pavements and in the parks, whirling across the rooftops. I search the Internet wondering if it’s a good or bad sign, what does it mean, there are so many of them. Is it a sign? I think I probably attach too much importance to signs, or what I take to be signs. Elm seeds are drifting into people’s apartments, thin, flaky seeds that don’t look like seeds at all, scribbling patterns in the air. They come to rest on the floor, in the bathtub, on the bed sheets. I type large amounts of elm seeds, which elicits nothing. I type elm seeds sign and draw a blank with that too. Lie still, you said, caringly almost, let me hold you. I tried to get up, it was morning, I heard Eva’s voice in the living room, my husband said something that made her laugh, but you said no. So, I stayed in bed, listening to a podcast interview with the American poet Sharon Olds, whose poetry I’d translated, just for myself, and just a few pieces. Olds said the reason she no longer wears make-up is to scare people. If they’re close enough, she said, they can see something is different about me, something unnerving. I am embryonic, she said (and I was reminded of you then), pre-eyebrows, pre-eyelids, pre-mouth. I, on the other hand, have all those things (eyebrows, eyelids, mouth), and the story I want to tell begins with a photograph taken by K in a studio in Paris in winter 1983. The long earrings were made of rhinestone, they weren’t expensive at all, I had a box full of similar trinkets in my room in the apartment I shared with my mother in New York. Dangly earrings. Glittery earrings. Rhinestones were all the rage. But one of the gems, the one nearest the earlobe, was blue, I remember that.

Helm doesn’t know when Helm was born. Or brewed. Conjured or conceived. First formed above the highest mountain. First blown into the valley. Long before humankind – that brief, busy interlude. * Time happens all at once for Helm, more or less, relative to longevity. A blink of the eye, universally. (Warning: Helm loves clichés, typical for English weather.) Something of a disorder, some would say. * Of what fantastical, phenomenal and calculable things Helm is made! Maleficence and data and lore. Atmospheric principles and folktales, spirit and substance, opposites and inversions. So many identities and personalities; it makes Helm’s heads spin. * In the beginning, there was no Helm. Boring for the world, obviously. There were aeons before Helm arrived. The necessary arrangements had to be made, on the planet, and in the sky. It would take Ages for Helm to be recognised, let alone named. During which Helm suffered loneliness, inconsequence and ignorance – an original and terrible fugue state. Or Helm didn’t care; Helm was just on standby.

When trouble comes to town, it usually takes the North Shore Line. What with tough times down the Lake in Chicago, changes in the wind, Prohibition repeal just around the corner, Big Al in the federal pokey in Atlanta, Outfit affairs grown jumpy and unpredictable, anybody needing an excuse to get out of town in a hurry comes breezing up here to Milwaukee, where it seldom gets more serious than somebody stole somebody’s fish. Hicks McTaggart has been ankling around the Third Ward all day keeping an eye on a couple of tourists in Borsalinos and black camel hair overcoats up from the home office at 22nd and Wabash down the Lake, the Chicago Outfit handling whatever needs to be taken care of in Milwaukee since Vito Guardalabene cashed in his chips ten years ago, though Vito’s successor Pete Guardalabene is still considered head man in the Ward, gets his picture in the social pages smiling at weddings and so forth. Loitering in the alleyway in back of Pasquale’s Bella Palermo, Hicks can hear sounds of noodle-flexing sociability, smell spaghetti sauce and garlic frying and sfinciuni bagherese baking over an olive-branch fire, and it’s making him hungry, though this close to payday his lunch menu is a thermos of coffee and a buttermilk cruller stashed in a pocket someplace. The explosion when it comes seems to be from somewhere across the river and nearer the Lake. Forks and glassware pause between tabletop and mouth, as if everybody’s observing a moment of stillness, and nobody seems surprised.

I am a child shaped in beeswax. I am made like a doll the size of a human forearm. They have given me hair and fingernail parings from the person who is to suffer. I was borne by my mistress for forty weeks under her right arm as if I was a proper child, and my wax was softened by her warmth. After this time, she took me to a pastor; it was night, the church was dark and still, and he christened me, the wax child. I was an instrument. This was at Nakkebølle Manor, in southern Funen. My wax mouth cannot be opened. I know the humans well, though they don’t know me. I am an image, in the absence of a child. I have this bottomless, shaft-like longing for the woman who made me, whose name was Christenze Kruckow. Her sweat smelled so tangy, of … cloves, perhaps. There were carriages and horses and soldiers. There was marjoram and thyme and rose hip. There were ships that journeyed far across the sea to lay claim to territory. There were ships filled with living bodies in the darkness of their holds. There was a scream. And a refinement. The finest pattern cast by the sun through the grill of the confessional. And through the towns religious processions went, and chorused wonderful song. The year passed, and the years passed. And I was a wax child. I did not age. I lay in the ground and saw it all. Insects and worms approached, to retreat on sensing my poison. I saw the rising of realms, the founding of states, the centralizations of power. I saw the clouds hasten by. I saw the great black tongues of oil advance as the fern from the soil puts out its feelers. I saw hands be raised and clench into fists. I saw knives gleam, children play. I saw steam locomotives, the smallest particle split and exploded. I lay in the ground. And from there, at certain times of the month, I could observe the brilliant moon. No one was carrying me anymore.

Our archive has over fifty author articles on prose style and AI writing, hundreds of picks from recent releases and prize shortlists, and the best-written books of the century. A paid subscription gives you full access to this archive, and to the best-written book of the month posts, and allows you to submit your own work to Auraist.

I'd like a paid subscription

Share Auraist: picking the best-written books

Thanks for reading and helping to support fine writing.