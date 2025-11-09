Every week we identify the best-written works of fiction, speculative fiction, and nonfiction from recent releases and shortlists for major prizes, and from our subscribers’ submissions. We also publish articles by their authors on prose technique and AI writing, and on the last Friday of the month we publish for paid subscribers the best-written book of the month.

The winner of the Giller Prize will be announced on the 17th of November.

I know there are exceptions—pregnant male seahorses with their brood pouches and so on—but mostly, it’s females who carry the future. It can be deadly work. In some corners of nature, children gain strength by eating their mothers alive. Among humans such theatrics are frowned upon. Rare is the mother who forgets the Goldfish crackers and is cannibalized in her minivan. More common is the one who devours herself. It disturbs me, looking at your soft belly, to think of you growing into a woman. I lay you down on the white bedspread to towel you off after the bath. I sneak my finger into the crevice between your chin and chest to make you smile. You follow me with your trusting eyes, dark as the North Sea, forgiving me in advance, or so it seems, for the many ways in which I will fail you.

The shortlist

We Love You, Bunny — Mona Awad



The Tiger and the Cosmonaut — Eddy Boudel Tan



The Paris Express — Emma Donoghue



The Life Cycle of the Common Octopus — Emma Knight



Pick a Colour — Souvankham Thammavongsa

‘That’s what people are looking for; it’s how people are designed, and in this modern era, everyone is deficient in it, like Vitamin D. We are meaning-seeking beings.’

What do you understand by the terms substance and style?

Style is not the icing on the cake. Style is not little sparkly ornaments on the tree or the scarf around a neck. It’s substance, sometimes the richest of all. Style can make a reader feel anxious, relaxed, or hurried; it can make a reader sense what the character might be feeling without that emotion ever being explicitly stated on the page. It can make a sentence feel like someone running, breathlessly, going in circles, riding a rollercoaster.

Style—syntax, diction, schemes and tropes, sound and rhythm, imagery—creates meaning or, to use your word, substance. And that’s what people are looking for; it’s how people are designed, and in this modern era, everyone is deficient in it, like Vitamin D. We are meaning-seeking beings, so as a writer, I’m interested in using all ways to create meaning, which means I’m endlessly fascinated with style techniques and the meaning that can infuse a sentence, plumping it up.

