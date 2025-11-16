The winner of this year’s Bollinger Everyman Wodehouse Prize for comic fiction will be announced on the 1st of December.

WINNER OF THE GOLDSBORO GLASS BELL AWARD * LONGLISTED FOR THE WOMEN’S PRIZE FOR FICTION * LONGLISTED FOR THE HISTORICAL WRITERS ASSOCIATION DEBUT CROWN AWARD

Ma had said she would give the cordwainer man a baby – the thing he could not get from his dull-as-ditchwater wife – and we would get a roof in return. That baby-child would be born, and when it was out then the cordwainer would discard the woman called his wife by-hook-or-by-crook, and we would live there in that neat stone house and eat from clay plates like the kings we were. Or so said my ma who was oftentime mistook. ‘Finally, Tibb!’ she did holler with a big hoot-hoot and ‘Fuck knows we have waited for it!’ And we did dance like two lunatics from the madhouse since we had dreamt of a roof for all-of-time. I can’t say how long the cordwainer man would have lived there with us, since my ma was partial to that naughty game of throat-slitting by then, but in any case, that question did not matter one piece.

The shortlist

A Little Trickerie by Rosanna Pike

Friends of Dorothy by Sandi Toksvig

Fundamentally by Nussaibah Younis

Last Acts by Alexander Sammartino

Murder Most Foul by Guy Jenkin

The Book of George by Kate Greathead

The Persians by Sanam Mahloudji

The Unfinished Harauld Hughes by Richard Ayoade

‘I had to go through a period, interestingly, of reading less , kind of starving my own organism to the point where it was capable only of writing as itself.’

If they discuss them at all, writing guides tend to cover substance and style separately and pay minimal attention to their relationship. What have other writers taught you about this relationship, and what have you had to learn yourself?

Yeah, it’s very interesting how ‘writing guides’ seem to talk about almost nothing important at all. I think this is because it really is true that ‘writing can’t be taught’ – and the process of learning to write is this, just, agonizing journey of self-knowledge.

There are a few ways to parse this. For one thing, your style is so unique to you that it’s not really capable of taking in external inputs – and the people who write writing guides tend to be mature enough to recognize this.

In terms of learning style, what largely seems to be happening is the gradual shedding of unwarranted influences. I think I knew for a few years after college that I really wasn’t going to get very far in writing because my style was ‘undergraduate,’ and my internal system was just sort of overwhelmed with all the different inputs it had. I had to go through a period, interestingly, of reading less, kind of starving my own organism to the point where it was capable only of writing as itself.

And another way to look at this is that good writing is a ‘holistic’ activity – what you write (if you really care about the activity) contains the entirety of you, the summation of your experience of the world. You always stand completely exposed when you write – the choice of what you’ve decided to write about, the degree of authority you bring to it, the ability of your organism to respond to the material and write buoyantly, are all of a piece, and so it’s very difficult to break apart these aspects of writing analytically.

