Every week we identify the best-written works of fiction, speculative fiction, or nonfiction from recent releases and shortlists for major prizes, and from our subscribers’ submissions. We also publish articles by their authors on prose technique and AI writing, and for paid subscribers the best-written book of the month.

Presented annually by the Horror Writers Association, the Bram Stoker Awards are the premier recognition for writers of horror and dark fantasy. The winner of this year’s award for best novel will be announced on the 6th of June.

The shortlist

Grady Hendrix, Witchcraft for Wayward Girls

Joe Hill, King Sorrow

Stephen Graham Jones, The Buffalo Hunter Hunter

Silvia Moreno-Garcia, The Bewitching

Wendy N. Wagner, Girl in the Creek

Our pick is King Sorrow.

'A glorious, wild ride' NEW YORK TIMES

'A tour de force... King Sorrow is huge, sprawling - and absolutely fantastic' THE GUARDIAN

'Joe Hill gloriously resurrects the doorstop horror blockbuster for a startling new century' ALAN MOORE

'Perfection from start to finish' DAILY EXPRESS

'A commanding, captivating read' FINANCIAL TIMES

'Epic... a ­multi-layered, rich response to the horrors and hopes of living today' DAILY MAIL

‘I’m not going to do cartwheels and handstands to keep the reader interested.’

Joe Hill is the son of legendary horror author Stephen King and Tabitha King, and the bestselling author of The Fireman, Heart-Shaped Box, and Strange Weather. Much of his work has been adapted for film and television. His second novel, Horns, was made into a cult horror-comedy starring Daniel Radcliffe; his third novel, NOS4A2, was adapted for television by AMC, and featured Zachary Quinto; his short story The Black Phone was adapted for the big screen by Scott Derrickson and C. Robert Cargill, and starred Ethan Hawke. In 2007, he co-created the long-running comic book Locke & Key, with artistic maestro Gabriel Rodriguez; in 2011 Hill won the Eisner Award (Best Writer) for his work on the series. The six books in the Locke & Key saga formed the basis for a hit TV series on Netflix. A seventh volume, published in 2022, married the world of Locke & Key to the epic Sandman universe.

His Substack is here.

In your early writing career, were there writers whose sentences permanently affected the standards of your reading and your own writing aspirations?

Permanently? Luckily not. Most modern writers of sci-fi, fantasy, and horror go through a brief Ray Bradbury phase and for a while, every sentence has to express a kind of breathless wonder, every paragraph has to go off like a string of firecrackers. It happened to me--I got drunk on the dandelion wine.

But I grew out of it. I love Ray, but at a certain point, that sort of writing makes me feel like I’m watching a child throw a series of desperate cartwheels to get the grown-ups to pay attention. I’m not going to do cartwheels and handstands to keep the reader interested, sorry.

I started writing every day when I was thirteen years old, had pretty well decided I want to be a novelist before I even got to high school. But in college, I thought for a time maybe I’d find something else to do with myself. My parents were both novelists and it seemed like a failure of the imagination to just follow them into the family trade. I was going to study film and make documentaries.

Then I read All The Pretty Horses by Cormac McCarthy and was electrified. All the old need to write books came back with a fury. Anything else just seemed like a waste of my time.

I’m glad I didn’t give up on myself as a novelist, but my infatuation with Cormac McCarthy led to me writing a novel written in a lamentable imitation of his voice. I stopped using quotation marks in my dialogue and started writing everything like I was working on a lost volume of the Old Testament. I grew out of that, too, fortunately.

Without being prompted to copy the style, could AI ever write as well as such writers?

Well, it’s a funny thing, isn’t it? I mentioned my parents are writers. Most of my ideas about how to write, and what good writing sounds like, I learned from them--the novelists Stephen and Tabitha King.

Growing up, the dinner table conversation was literary conversation: we talked about what we were reading, about favorite scenes and characters, about writers we liked. When we had house guests, they were usually writers too, or involved in some aspect of publishing. I read my first Stephen King novel when I was 12--it was the first draft of IT. The entire manuscript, which was hundreds of pages longer than what was published, came up past my knee.

I mention all this in the context of AI to tell you about what happened the one time I used ChatGPT. This was a couple years ago. I had just finished rereading my father’s second novel, ‘Salem’s Lot, because I had been asked to write an introduction for the 50th anniversary edition.

I hadn’t read the book in decades and was blown away--completely floored--by the blowtorch-bright intensity of the prose, the almost surgical precision of his insights. Paragraph by paragraph, the line-by-line work in Lot is so vivid and sharply etched... it’s almost too much sometimes.

So in ‘Salem’s Lot, there was this one half-page description of telephone poles along a country road in Maine in the summer. It was so lucid and so powerfully imagined, you could almost put a hand on one of those poles and come away with a splinter.

I decided to ask ChatGPT to write a paragraph about telephone poles on a country road in the style of Stephen King, just to see what it would come up with. I think I was curious to see if it would plagiarize the whole passage outright.

It didn’t... but what it did do was revealing. First and foremost: it sucked. It was just so bad. Mind-numbingly bad. It was as if I had gone to a not-very-talented thirteen-year-old who had never read Stephen King, but who had once watched Children of the Corn II, and asked him to write a paragraph in my dad’s style. There can’t be 20 people in the whole country who know my dad’s style better than me, and this was nothing like. It wouldn’t fool anyone.

But the other thing that struck me is that Chat GPT doesn’t know what a telephone pole is. It described the poles as “bent and gnarled, twisted with evil.” I’ve never seen a bent, gnarled, and twisted telephone pole in my life. Neither have you.

ChatGPT also doesn’t know what it’s like to walk on hot blacktop in your bare feet and it doesn’t know what the cicadas sound like in the high straw. It doesn’t actually know anything. All it can do is string together words in what seems most probabilistically correct.

To know the world, you have to live in it and want things from it. You have to desire. Lust is a great educator. And you’re just naturally going to write better about a wasp after you’ve been stung by one. You can’t really know what the sun is like if you’ve never once felt it on on your face.

Oh and here’s the epilogue to this story: after my ChatGPT experiment, I went to my dad, and said, “Doesn’t it piss you off that people can use AI to churn out these shitty, garbage versions of your writing?” He was completely perplexed by the question. Finally he said, “People have been writing lousy knock-offs of my stuff for fifty years. Why should I let it bother me now?”

Continues below.

‘I did the traditional American thing you do after becoming successful: I got divorced and had a nervous breakdown.’

Talk us through the stylistic choices you made for King Sorrow’s opening lines--what techniques were key to the voice and tone here?

On the first weekend in September, Arthur Oakes drove west to see his mother in the House of Correction. It was a trip of more than two hundred miles, across the southern half of Maine, the chimney pipe of New Hampshire, and into Vermont, and it ended, as it always did, in a line of cars waiting to pass through a twelve-foot-high gate topped with barbed wire. Arthur always thought the House of Correction looked like a high school: a three-story block of sandstone brick, with narrow slots for windows. He slowed to a stop behind a Ford Ranchero disgorging oily black smoke from the exhaust pipe. A bumper sticker read: no free rides—gas, grass, or ass. There was a bumper sticker a man could respect. Arthur’s VW had been his mother’s ride before it was his, and the Rabbit had bumper stickers too . . . a lot of them. His mother hadn’t let a square inch of the rear end go to waste. One said are you following jesus this close? Another showed a picture of Gandhi and said an eye for an eye makes the whole world blind. They should’ve locked her up for crimes against her own car. It grated on him, parking his inherited Christmobile in a lot full of vehicles that had probably seen action as getaway cars.

A first page has to do a lot. Although, upon reflection, maybe no more than any other page.

I write supernatural thrillers, works of popular fiction, and with that in mind, my first page has to move. I can’t wait until page two to get to the interesting stuff. If I do, my potential reader has already put my book on the shelf and moved along to see if Dean Koontz has a new one out.

So on page one we have a guy driving to see his mother, who is doing time in a federal penitentiary. And we know right away that Arthur is a bit of a lamb among the wolves. He’s driving a cute little love bug covered in Christian bumper stickers, trundling into a parking lot among a bunch of other rides that have probably been used as escape cars in robberies.

Arthur’s thoughts about his Christmobile are also, one hopes, amusing. If I made you laugh, I’ve got your interest.

Paul Simon said he always tries to begin a song with a hard, concrete fact. “They’ve got a wall in China, it’s a thousand miles long.” I do the same. I always try to begin with something concrete, unquestionable.

“On the first weekend in September, Arthur Oakes drove west to see his mother in the House of Correction.” We’ve already learned a lot, just from that one line: his full name, where he’s going, and that his mother is (probably) a convicted felon. Also, we hear she’s in a “House of Correction” which is a slightly antique term for the hoosegow. That lends the sentence a nice arch touch.

“Jude had a private collection,” was how I began Heart-Shaped Box, my first novel. I’m just announcing a fact. “Nurse Thornton dropped into the long-term-care ward a little before eight with a hot bag of blood for Charlie Manx.” That’s how I opened NOS4A2.

As with King Sorrow, someone is going somewhere, we’re quite literally on the move: a nurse has let herself into the long-term-care ward. She’s got a hot bag of blood for one of the patients, a consciously ghoulish way to say someone is going to get a transfusion. This is a vampire story and I’m not waiting around to let you know it.

But also, boom, here we are again, opening up with something simple and factual. This is happening. Let me tell you this true thing. Paris is the capital of France, the female mayfly is born without a mouth, and Arthur Oakes is driving west. Fact, fact, fact.

Have you used AI to help with any literary tasks?

No. I find the idea repulsive. I spent more than thirty years learning to make sentences sound the way I want my sentences to sound. I don’t need an algorithm telling me to do it different (not “differently” which would be correct grammar, but is wrong for the effect I’m trying to create right in this moment, which is that we’re two guys sitting on the hood of my Mustang, drinking warm beer and bullshitting about art).

Would you consider using it for time-consuming tasks like identifying unwanted alliteration?

The other way to phrase this question is would I use software to replace my own ear? No. Again, no. No, no, no, no. Not in a train, not in the rain. Not in a box and not with a fox.

Erik Hoel has stated that the MFA’s domination of modern literature has produced writers trained through gruelling workshopping to minimise their work’s ‘attack surface’. We might note the parallel influence of focus groups on political discourse and of test audiences on cinema. Has too much workshopping added to the volume of flavourless published prose?

People love to kick around the MFA programs. I wasn’t in one but a lot of good writers have come out of them. Denis Johnson. Curtis Sittenfield. Michael Chabon. No one minimized Michael Chabon’s attack surface. He’s not hiding behind his shield.

Continues below.

‘I sometimes think the first and most important character a writer has to invent is himself (or herself).’

Can you give our readers any stylistic advice on writing dialogue?

I’ve probably thought about drafting dialogue more than any other aspect of the art. Steinbeck had this idea that you ought to be able to know what a person looks like from the way they talk. I keenly feel the truth of that. A few lines of dialogue can do more to shape our image of a character than a whole page of methodical description.

Also, I write novels of action and suspense. I try never to lose sight of the sort of thing people enjoy reading. And one thing they enjoy is the whir and zing of good conversation, which can be as thrilling as two thugs trading gunfire, or as erotic as watching a couple undress each other for the first time. I love the way characters flirt with each other, or put each other down, or challenge, or test.

I also love frustrating conversations: that thing where one character is talking about one thing, and the other character is talking about something else, and they seem to be talking right past each other. Charles Portis was the best at that kind of thing. I’ve read True Grit six or seven times and Dog of the South twice and I still can’t figure out how to do the things he could do.

If a young writer wanted my advice on writing dialogue, I’d tell him to read The Friends of Eddie Coyle, and then read it again, with a pencil, and make notes in the margins. Maybe try and write a “missing” chapter from Eddie Coyle to see if you can do what George Higgins was doing with dialogue. It would be a good exercise and it might even be fun.

Tell you a story. I spent a decade racking up rejection letters and then I sold my first novel and it came out and it was a big hit and I wasn’t ready for it. I had lots of practice with failure but none with success. So I did the traditional American thing you do after becoming successful: I got divorced and had a nervous breakdown. Spiraled into depressed and paranoid thoughts.

And I had another novel on my contract. Writing that second novel, Horns, is the hardest thing I’ve ever done. I believe it’s a good book--readers seem to dig it--but I can’t stand even thinking about it. All my memories of that time are bad. I was just so miserably stuck.

Eventually, though, I found a way to get unstuck. I would sit down at the keyboard and copy out a page from Elmore Leonard’s The Big Bounce, a novel I love. I’d weigh each one of his sentences like it was a gold coin. I’d take my time, getting the feel of the music in each line. Trying to understand why he made the choices he made. At the end of the page I’d write one or two lines that were my own, continuing the story.

Then I’d shift right over to working on Horns. I don’t think Horns sounds even a little like Elmore Leonard, but in the process of rehearsing with Elmore Leonard’s language, I was able to loosen up and be creative again. It was almost like he was my dancing instructor and he was teaching me how to do the Lindy Hop.

I met him years later, in Portsmouth, NH, caught him in the alley behind The Music Hall, where he had just done an author event. Leonard smoked a ciggy and we talked for a bit and I gave him a copy of Horns. He made me sign it.

I was never able to tell him that he saved me, saved my career, was one of the things that pulled me out of the hole I had fallen into. I never told him he was my dance instructor. We’re almost never able to say the things that really matter. Maybe that’s why we need fiction--we can say the things that most need saying there.

George Saunders proposed on his substack that it’s in the editing process that literary voice can emerge -- the more a writer edits the more they’ll make choices different to other writers, resulting in a voice and style unique to them. Is he right?

Yeah.

What do poor stylists most lack: guidance, accurate self-estimation, or something else?

I sometimes think the first and most important character a writer has to invent is himself (or herself). Although maybe you’re not inventing anything--you’re only finding your way to some essential bedrock part of yourself. The Russian nesting doll at the center of all the other Russian nesting dolls.

If you can find your way to that first and central character--the often nameless narrator that will walk you through the whole story in a way only they could--the rest of the job becomes much easier.

In their book, Clear and Simple as the Truth, the authors Francis-Noël Thomas and Mark Turner argue that style is a set of answers to a series of questions faced by every writer. These are questions of an almost philosophical nature: “What can be known? What can be put into words?” And so on. If you don’t mind reading a fairly formal and academic text about literary voice, they make an interesting case.

For myself, I’d say that style is a set of answers to a series of important questions about the writer himself. For example: where does his eye go first? It’s not an accident so many male writers will stick a female character in front of the mirror and immediately have her whip her top off so she can critically examine her own boobs. It’s horny writer syndrome and I would advise the young male writer to become a more imaginative observer.

Another question for the writer: what kind of people do you center your stories around, which is really a way of asking, who do you think is interesting in this world? You get a lot of male writers who scribble stories about a former Navy SEAL who can wipe out a small army in chapter 1 and then go home and lay the Victoria’s Secret models he rescued from international terrorists in chapter 2. A writer like that is answering a question about his own fantasy life. Of course lots of other people have similar daydreams, which is why the James Bond novels never go out of print. But maybe this is getting a little away from questions of style, of approach.

Like virtually every other writer in history, I fumbled my way to my own voice unconsciously, by reading and then writing hundreds of thousands of sentences, and taking note of the ones I liked best.

I discovered that I like the sort of short, brutish sentence that lands like a blunt force instrument, a tire iron catching the reader behind one ear.

I found I liked writing confession scenes: that moment when someone admits what they did and why they did it. My fiction is full of hideous and violent men who have talked themselves into believing they’re the hero of the story--a person courageous enough to set aside conventional morality and do what had to be done.

I’ve also written a lot about people falling asleep at the wheel of their own lives--and how sometimes it takes a savage jolt of terror to wake them back up.

What I’m saying is, I have a sense of my own enthusiasms, obsessions, and anxieties, and when I write, I lean into them. Every sentence is a choice--you’re deciding what to focus on, where to direct the reader’s attention. I let my own particular fascinations guide those choices and I think that’s what I’d encourage in any writer struggling with their own voice. It won’t make you a dazzling writer overnight, but it’s the right place to start.

Of course sometimes I have to abandon my usual voice to meet the particular demands of a specific project. Writing anything in first person is really a story-long experiment in voice. If the narrator doesn’t have an especially appealing or engaging way of expressing him or herself, you’d just write it in third person.

Going back to Charles Portis: there have been two movies made out of True Grit, and while both had their qualities, neither captured the sheer, irresistible joy of the book. How could they? The pleasure of True Grit is the pleasure of the narrator’s highly idiosyncratic voice.

“I have known some horses and a good many pigs who have harbored evil intent in their hearts. I will go further and say all cats are wicked, though often useful. Who has not seen Satan in their sly faces?” How do you not love that?

Name a book published in the past year that you admire for the quality and originality of its sentences, and describe what’s accomplished and original about them.

I think Francis Spufford is one of the finest prose stylists working in modern English, and Nonesuch is probably his masterpiece: a wild, moving mash-up of the war thriller, the occult suspense story, and erotic romance.

In a lot of ways he’s the literary heir to C.S. Lewis--he has Lewis’s salty sense of humor and soaring spiritual imagination, but he isn’t constrained by Lewis’s sexual prudery. He’s not a show-off (I can’t abide a show-off) but one can feel the pistons of his tireless, combative intelligence working in every line.

To be less metaphorical and more concrete: he holds the spotlight of his attention on the way his characters wrestle with desire, with the gap between what they want and what they know is right. He’s a master cartographer when it comes to mapping out people’s bad ideas and worse choices. No one writes better about how we fuck up the good things in our lives... and then, sometimes, win them back.

I’m not sure any of that really tells you anything about his technical qualities as a prose stylist, but he can speak well enough for himself, and I see he already did, in an earlier interview with the Auraist. I’m going to go check out what I can learn from him right now.

On a surface level Twin Peaks: The Return is the world’s worst-ever TV drama, but when you explore it in some depth, see what its showrunner was really up to, that’s when it gets supernaturally bad. Many of its most excruciating elements don’t hit you right away. You need to step back and study the canvas in its totality, or as much of it as you can, to even start to perceive what the Demonic Twin of David Lynch saw fit to produce here.

Read more at the link below.

The Nebula Award for best SF/fantasy novel will be announced on the 6th of June.

The shortlist

When We Were Real, by Daryl Gregory

The Buffalo Hunter Hunter, by Stephen Graham Jones

Katabasis, by R.F. Kuang

Death of the Author, by Nnedi Okorafor

The Incandescent, by Emily Tesh

Sour Cherry, by Natalia Theodoridou

Wearing the Lion, by John Wiswell

(Dawn. Through the window, poor light.) This is a fairy tale. The ghosts shift along the walls of our apartment. I correct myself: his apartment. Everything is in order, the way he wants it, the furniture luxurious but sparse, modernly eclectic: a sofa clad in green velour, the kind of wooden dining table you’d find in a monastery, a glass cabinet, this armchair. The walls are blue. For once, there is no wallpaper. The ghosts pull on the gauzy curtains instead, their mouths open and empty. This is a protest, I know. They don’t like it when I imply our stories are not true. So I try again.

Named a Best Book by Chicago Review of Books, Lithub, GoodReads and Ms. Magazine

A Best Book of Summer by Barnes & Noble

“Harrowing . . . a fairytale for the ages, subverting the tale of Bluebeard to deconstruct the systems of gender, power, and the excuses people make for bad men.” ―Chicago Review of Books

“A murder ballad sung in a dark room―it’s slow, haunting and strangely beautiful.” ―The New York Times Book Review

Our archive has over fifty author articles on prose style and AI writing, hundreds of picks from recent releases and prize shortlists, and the best-written books of the century. A paid subscription gives you full access to this archive, and to the best-written book of the month posts, and allows you to submit your own work to Auraist.

Thanks for reading and helping to support fine writing.

Sean McNulty