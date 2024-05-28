In today’s issue

—’It stopped me fishing for the better part of a decade, and although I’ve returned to it once again, there’s no power on earth, or under it, could bring me back to the Catskill Mountains, to Dutchman’s Creek, the place a man I should have listened to called “Der Platz das Fischer’: the opening pages of John Langan’s The Fisherman, our pick as the best-written previous winner of the Bram Stoker Award for best horror novel. This is part of our project to find the best-written book of the century.

The winner of this year’s Bram Stoker Award will be announced on the 1st of June. We’ll soon be announcing the best-written novel on this year’s shortlist, and then we’ll publish a masterclass on prose style by its author.

—‘It was her position, or more like her certainty, that there won’t ever, not on Earth, not anywhere in the Ultraverse, be a work with a greater gap between attempted-funny and actually-funny, which I must say was a little presumptuous of her’: Parts 17 and 1…