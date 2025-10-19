Every week we identify the best-written works of fiction, speculative fiction, and nonfiction from recent releases and shortlists for major prizes. We also publish articles by their authors on prose technique and AI writing. On the last Friday of the month we publish for paid subscribers the best-written book of the month.

The Ursula K. Le Guin Prize for Fiction is given to a writer for a single work of imaginative fiction. This award is intended to recognise realists of a larger reality, who can imagine real grounds for hope and see alternatives to how we live now.

In 2023 we chose Nicola Griffith’s Spear as the best-written work on the shortlist. Last year we chose Samantha Harvey’s Orbital.

This year’s winner will be announced on the 21st of October. Our pick from the shortlist is a groundbreaking, standalone science fiction epic about two souls bound together from here until the ends of time.

“A story that aims to give its reader the impossible sensation of falling through worlds and lives in a never-ending cycle of reincarnation tied to a cosmic war, and is every bit as epic, challenging, and discombobulating as that sounds.” —Indrapramit Das

“A book that never lets you forget you’re engaged in the act of reading it and will be enjoyable to the extent that one enjoys a challenge — both in the sense of difficulty, and in the sense of confrontation.” —Amal El-Mohtar for The New York Times

Finalist for the Nebula Award * Longlisted for the British Science Fiction Association Award * Nominated for the Locus Award

Season one, episode one, minute thirty-one and thirty-five seconds: Leveret chases Annelid into the jungle. They are laughing, because they’re teenagers playing a game. The jungle is not quite a jungle. In a much later episode, we learn via a minor subplot about 1970s land reform that it was once a colonial-era rubber plantation, abandoned and gone feral. It will gradually grow wilder and more overgrown through the seasons. We know another year has passed when the new year birds hoot in the background. Leveret and Annelid will grow older, too. This is that kind of show. There are only two kinds of show: the kind where people grow older and the kind where they don’t. We, the fandom, love the first kind best. We love this show so much. Leveret and Annelid aren’t their real names—that is, not the given names of the characters in the show, which we never learn—but nicknames they took from old textbooks they found gathering dust in a cupboard in their little school that never seems to hold exams or parent-teacher conferences. There are no ordinary school lessons. All they do at school is sit in a darkened classroom with the other kids, watching a show about us on TV. We think this is appropriate. We watch them; they watch us. The wheel turns.

Please consider completing our reader survey or clicking the Like (heart) button to help spread the word about the only publication set up solely to champion beautiful prose and battle the Replicant Voice.

Information about submitting to Auraist is here. If we publish your work, we’ll invite you to answer our questions on prose style. Your answers will be considered for inclusion in the print publication of these answers by many of the world’s best writers.

Share

The shortlisted books

RAKESFALL

by Vajra Chandrasekera

ARCHANGELS OF FUNK

by Andrea Hairston

BLACKHEART MAN

by Nalo Hopkinson

THE SAPLING CAGE

by Margaret Killjoy

THE WEST PASSAGE

by Jared Pechaček

REMEMBER YOU WILL DIE

by Eden Robins

THE CITY IN GLASS

by Nghi Vo

NORTH CONTINENT RIBBON

by Ursula Whitcher

Has the democratisation of culture via the internet and Tall Poppy Syndrome led to crafted artistic beauty being viewed as unduly elitist?

If you’re writing well you’re communicating well - that’s not elitist. Someone can read you and feel you in their gut and have great company, maybe at a key time. Could they write a lit-crit essay about it afterwards? No. Why should they? That would be the elitist bit. Again - think of sport. Every week, masses of people get together and scream with life-long passion at various highly-trained perfectionists throwing and hitting and running about to the fullest extent of their abilities and that elitism is rewarded and idolised... In the arts...? Nope. Because sport leans fascistic/mass and arts lean progressive/individual... although that’s to oversimplify both. Sport is not so reliable an authoritarian tool as fascists think - both arenas can create hope, pro-social behaviour and empathy. They both do it through perfectionism, though.

Read on at the link below.

Recommended Substacks

Our archive has over fifty author articles on prose style and AI writing, hundreds of picks from recent releases and prize shortlists, and the best-written books of the century. A paid subscription gives you full access to this archive, and to the best-written book of the month posts, and allows you to submit your own work to Auraist.

I'd like a paid subscription

Share Auraist: picking the best-written books

Thanks for reading and helping to support fine writing.

Sean McNulty