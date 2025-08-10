Every week we identify the best-written works of fiction, speculative fiction, and nonfiction from recent releases and shortlists for major prizes. We also publish guides by their authors on prose technique. On the last Friday of the month we publish for paid subscribers the best-written book of the month.

A Sudden Acceleration

In 2010 you could say something like “if it’s free, you are the product” and feel smart for a full year. These days you need to say something like that every few hours.—DON HUGHES

“Internet, c’est vraiment du Leibniz sans Dieu” [“The internet: it really is Leibniz minus God”].—MICHEL SERRES

Our Critical Moment

The earth has moved under our feet in just the past few decades. The largest industry in the world now is quite literally the attention-seeking industry. Just as in the nineteenth and twentieth centuries the global economy was dominated by natural-resource extraction, today the world’s largest companies have grown as large as they have entirely on the promise of providing to their clients the attention, however fleeting, of their billions of users.

And these users are, at the same time, being used. One vivid and disconcerting term that has begun circulating in social media to describe anyone who spends time online is “data-cow.” The role that users of “free” online platforms occupy might sometimes feel creative, or as if it has something in common with traditional work or leisure. But this role sometimes appears closer to that of a domesticated animal that is valuable only to the extent that it has its very self to give. We do not usually provide our bodily fluids, and are not usually asked to do so, though sites such as Ancestry.com do ask for saliva as part of their data-collecting efforts, and health bracelets and other such devices owned by Apple and Amazon are increasingly discovering ways to monitor a number of our vital fluid levels. But even if we are not giving our fluids, we are giving something that has proven more valuable to the new economy than milk ever was in the system of industrial agriculture: information about who we are, what we do, what we think, what we fear. Some of us continue to have old-fashioned careers in the twenty-first century—we are doctors, professors, lawyers, and truck drivers. Yet the main economy is now driven not by what we do, but by the information extracted from us, not by our labor in any established sense, but by our data. This is a revolution at least as massive as the agricultural and industrial revolutions that preceded it. Whatever else happens, it is safe to say that for the rest of all of our lifetimes, we will only be living out the initial turbulence of this entry into a new historical epoch.

This then is the first thing that is truly new about the present era: a new sort of exploitation, in which human beings are not only exploited in the use of their labor for extraction of natural resources; rather, their lives are themselves the resource, and they are exploited in its extraction.

The great engine that is fed upon countless little nibbles of individual human attention, and that must constantly solicit such attention if it is to get fed, runs much more effectively, and is much better able to indulge its voracious appetite, when it appeals to human passion than to human reason, when it entices our first-order desire for dopamine-fueled gratification, than when it invites us to cultivate moral character or pursue long-term goals of betterment of self or world. This gives rise to what we may describe as a general “crisis of attention.” Parents complain of the difficulty of limiting their children’s screen time; the pharmaceutical industry develops new drugs and new avenues of profit in the fight against attention deficit disorders like ADHD; start-ups sell special brain-scanning goggles that shock students back into focus when their attention begins to flag; people of all ages complain that they are no longer able to read a book from cover to cover or even to watch a movie without slipping away to Google some half-remembered trivia about one of its players. The crisis is real, and many-tentacled.

Just as the overproduction of material goods is best understood in terms of its ecological consequences, the new crisis of attention is best understood in similarly ecological terms: as a crisis affecting a particular kind of natural being in a particular sort of informational landscape, one replete with human-made powers and dangers. As Yves Citton has sharply discerned, with the rise of the internet, global human society has passed into a stage of overproduction of cultural goods (we had already long been living with the overproduction of material goods, however unequally distributed). In these new circumstances, by what means our eyes become locked on this fragment of human intention rather than that one is now among the most pressing matters in both politics and economics, yet understanding it requires us to pay close attention to how the human mind cognizes its surroundings and navigates its way through the world. Both cognitive science and phenomenology thus appear germane in new ways to basic questions of politics and economics.

This then is the second new problem of the internet era: the way in which the emerging extractive economy threatens our ability to use our mental faculty of attention in a way that is conducive to human thriving.

Both the first and second problems are aggravated significantly with the rise of the mobile internet, and what Citton astutely labels “affective condensation.” Most of our passions and frustrations, personal bonds and enmities, responsibilities and addictions, are now concentrated into our digital screens, along with our mundane work and daily errands, our bill-paying and our income tax spreadsheets. It is not just that we have a device that is capable of doing several things, but that this device has largely swallowed up many of the things we used to do and transformed these things into various instances of that device’s universal imposition of itself: utility has crossed over into compulsoriness. Our networked computers and mobile devices are not, or are no longer, analogous to Swiss army knives that include a few blades, scissors, a file, a small magnifying glass. That may have been the goal of some technologists as they sought ways to absorb the CD player, the book, the telephone, the camera, the daily calendar, the clock, etc., into a single universal device. But all this absorption has brought us to a transformation not just in the nature of our tool use, but in the contours of social reality. As the editors of n + 1 Magazine presciently stated it as early as 2007: “The work machine is also a porn machine; the porn machine is also a work machine.” This remains true even if you abjure pornography, and even if you are unemployed. Whatever your habits and your duties, your public responsibilities and secret desires, they are all concentrated as never before into a single device, a filter, and a portal for the conduct of nearly every kind of human life today.

This then is the third feature of our current reality that constitutes a genuine break with the past: the condensation of so much of our lives into a single device, the passage of nearly all that we do through a single technological portal. This consolidation, of course, helps and intensifies the first two novelties of our era that we identified, namely, the extraction of attention from human subjects as a sort of natural resource, and the critical challenge this new extractive economy poses to our mental faculty of attention.

