Auraist: picking the best-written books

Auraist: picking the best-written books

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Beth Kephart's avatar
Beth Kephart
7h

There are so many exquisite writers taking risks and braving language. And so few agents or editors in mainstream houses who dare to take a risk. ‘What with the crowded marketplace,’ their rejection letters begin.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Sean McNulty
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture