The best-written nonfiction about the internet

A new series. ‘An original deep history of the internet that tells the story of the centuries-old utopian dreams behind it, and explains why they have died today’ is our first pick. Read the opening pages here»

‘A magical imp who pumps out dark nuggets of poetry and makes you snort with laughter." —Noel Fielding

Our pick is here»

At the above links you’ll find:

The opening pages of our picks. Make up your own mind about the quality of the prose.

The full list of the books we considered.

Information about submitting to Auraist. If we publish your work, we’ll invite you to answer our questions on prose style. Your answers will be considered for inclusion in the published collection of these answers by many of the world’s best writers.

Share

Please consider completing our reader survey or clicking the Like (heart) button to help spread the word about the only publication set up solely to champion beautiful prose and battle the Replicant Voice.

‘Does mainstream published prose now tend towards insipid conservatism and even automatism? Why do relatively few writers obsessively polish their writing?’

Rob Doyle:

I do have a sense that we’re balls-deep into an era of conformism, timidity, auto-surveillance and auto-censorship. I’m certain that writers who pander to the online mobs are doomed to a crashing banality, no matter how many books they might sell. Hostility, suspicion, waywardness, withdrawal, contrariness, solitariness — these are questionable traits for a citizen, but useful ones for a writer.

Generally speaking, there’s so much in the culture that annoys or angers or exasperates me. But all this rancour is fuel for my work. I’m sure there are plenty of writers out there who are violently and passionately working against the drift of the times, going hard to create beautiful pages and amazing books. We might have to sift through a lot of dross to find them, but they must be out there.

But writers who don’t obsessively polish their writing must be made to walk the plank. Why are they in this game? They’re lazy, and we’re intolerant of laziness. Literature is like the military: shape up or get out.

However, I’m not saying that all kinds of literary writing should take the same amount of time. We don’t all have to write the way John Banville used to claim he goes about it: one sentence per day. Some kinds of writing take longer than others. For instance, the novel I’m writing now is quite polyphonic: there’s a whole spectrum of voices and ranges and registers going on. Some sections are written in a looser, less obviously ‘literary’ register than, say, the chapters in Threshold or my nonfiction book Autobibliography. I wrote these sections quite fast, in draft form at least, but even then I’ll revise them obsessively till I don’t hear any false notes, till I’ve eradicated as many lapses and snags as I can. In the same novel-in-progress, other sections were more arduous and painstaking to write even in their first drafts. Generally, I find that the more cerebral, intellectual and refined a voice or character is, the more effort it requires to write.

Read on at the link below.

Eskor David Johnson:

I think it’s because the rewards for obsessed-over prose are no longer as commensurate as I imagine they once were.

My friend Samsun Knight wrote a recent piece about the tyranny of agent slush piles, how their vast scope that no single human being can realistically manage leads to an inevitable short-handing on many agents’ part. The writing that floats to the top, and stands a chance of making it to publication, is that which allows for immediate readability. That sort of reveals all its secrets at once, like an ad.

This isn’t to say that stylish prose cannot be straightforward, only that its ultimate nature is not always obvious. It sometimes has to teach the reader how to read it, which takes time. ‘Time’ here meaning a couple of pages. Some of these make it through. But on a large enough scale, these are the pieces that get put to the side in favour of more simple fare that agents and editors can entirely digest a mere one click away from their inbox.

So why obsess over unique phrasings and quirks of style if the most likely reward is that you remain in the slush?

Read on at the link below.

Recommended Substacks

Our archive has dozens of author articles on prose style, hundreds of picks from recent releases and prize shortlists, and the best-written books of the century. A paid subscription gives you full access to this archive.

I'd like a paid subscription

Thanks for reading and helping to support fine writing.

Sean McNulty