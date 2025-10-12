“A thrilling, heartbreaking, unforgettable story.”—Kirkus Reviews (starred review)

A page-turning epic of loss and redemption in the vein of Rebecca Makkai’s The Great Believers and Elena Ferrante’s Neapolitan novels, about a group of four women who formed a deep friendship in the turbulent years leading up to and after Georgia’s independence from the Soviet Union.

In this inventive and profound exploration of the Twelve Steps and Twelve Traditions, an old-timer of the AA program reveals the recovery journey for what it truly is: a modern retelling of the classic hero’s journey of transformation that frees spiritual energy trapped by addiction, pouring it back into the world, thus healing both the individual and the society.

“ . . . wonderfully sharp and knowing . . . unexpectedly gripping.”— Kirkus Reviews

At the above links you’ll find:

The opening pages of our picks. Make up your own mind about the quality of the prose.

The full list of the books we considered.

Information about submitting to Auraist (previous subscribers’ submissions are here). If we publish your work, we’ll invite you to answer our questions on prose style. Your answers will be considered for inclusion in the print publication of these answers by many of the world’s best writers.

Share

Please consider completing our reader survey or clicking the Like (heart) button to help spread the word about the only publication set up solely to champion beautiful prose and battle the Replicant Voice.

What do you understand by the term overwritten?

A.L. Kennedy:

The eye naturally reads by skipping from basic word to basic word - saccadic movements. We skip from noun, to verb, to noun, pretty much - the high-meaning words.

If you load your prose with $50 dollar words and irrelevant descriptions it’s literally, biologically tiring for the reader and it’s personally like being brayed at by a show-off. Say what’s necessary - then it will feel right for all concerned.

If you really want to use a $50 word, you will remind the reader that they’re reading, so you had better deal with that problem, right there, before they drift off and make a coffee and never come back.

Read on at the link below.

Jonathan Meades:

Bruce Chatwin and more Bruce Chatwin

Read on at the link below.

Recommended Substacks

Our archive has dozens of author articles on prose style, hundreds of picks from recent releases and prize shortlists, and the best-written books of the century. A paid subscription gives you full access to this archive, and the best-written book of the month posts. You’ll also receive the fully illustrated ebook of The Demon Inside David Lynch.

Share Auraist: picking the best-written books

I'd like a paid subscription

Thanks for reading and helping to support fine writing.

Sean McNulty