Auraist. The Substack for world-class writers.

Auraist. The Substack for world-class writers.

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Beth Kephart's avatar
Beth Kephart
12h

yes.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Sean McNulty
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture