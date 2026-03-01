The best-written recent literary fiction
A comic story in the vein of Kafka’s Jewish mysticism, following the absurd paths that office work can take us on, and the subtle ways in which seemingly mindless labor can determine our fate.
AUTHOR’S NOTE
I believe in the reality of absent things. If something isn’t here, it must be somewhere else.
Fate: how the absent thing remains lost.
Serendipity: how the absent thing returns.
Fiction: how we make it up.
Poetry: how we wait for it.
*
Everyone wants to be a poet to ghost on a code: be it money, love, deadly empire, a politics of grace or winking futurity, poetry thrills because it spirits you away from what you thought you were, into the heart of the dominant x.
*
It’s not important that we “have” no fucks left to give: we are ourselves the fuck-void. And inside this fuck-void’s event horizon is a zone where all things trickle through—light, sound, matter, and time itself. A collapsed star.
*
Observations, longings, parables, aphorisms, dreams, stories, news, jokes, fragments of speech overheard or invented, questions, lists, lyrics, doggerel, dictates, emails, bullshit, bellwethers, lies. Notes.
*
What follows is a work of fiction. But if it makes nothing happen, call it poetry.
Literary fiction titles considered this month
One Sun Only — Camille Bordas
Vigil — George Saunders
Every Happiness — Reena Shah
The Copywriter — Daniel Poppick
Every Exit Brings You Home — Naeem Murr
The Shape of Dreams — April Reynolds
Autobiography of Cotton — Cristina Rivera Garza (translated by Christina MacSweeney)
Mass Mothering — Sarah Bruni
Salvation — C. William Langsfeld
This Is Not About Us — Allegra Goodman
Eradication — Jonathan Miles
Evil Genius — Claire Oshetsky
The Last of Earth — Deepa Anappara
Our Better Natures — Sophie Ward
Good People — Patmeena Sabit
The True True Story of Raja the Gullible (and His Mother) — Rabih Alameddine
Your Life Without Me — James Meek
Jean — Madeleine Dunnigan
Lost Lambs — Madeline Cash
May We Feed the King — Rebecca Perry
White Moss — Anna Nerkagi
The Old Fire — Elisa Shua Dusapin
The Roof Beneath Their Feet — Geetanjali Shree
