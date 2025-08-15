Every week we identify the best-written works of fiction, speculative fiction, and nonfiction from recent releases and shortlists for major prizes. We also publish guides by their authors on prose technique. On the last Friday of the month we publish for paid subscribers the best-written book of the month.

1.

Before the Castle of Chaluz, Near Limoges

My mom kicked me out. My behavior was getting out of control. Plus, she said, a teenage boy needed his father. So I went to live with Dad. He had a little town house. There was no town anywhere. I guess it’s a polite term for “little house.” The kind of house that would be respectable in the city, where land is expensive, but dropped out in the distant suburb of Libertyville, where land is cheap. Very cheap construction.

We lived in a small subdivision of town houses surrounded by empty land waiting to be developed. No sidewalks. No one knew anyone. No one’s face held any kind of future for any neighbor, and so you couldn’t even remember what the people who lived right next to you looked like. Always surrounded by unfamiliar faces. Just like in the city. But here there were only maybe twenty of us. In this subdivision. Maybe less. The subdivision was called Chariot Courts. We lived at 12A.

In the winter it was almost completely exposed. The raw death of the endless future, which at night in the Midwest in winter is sometimes bare inches above the roofs. Cheap housing’s always more or less exposed. There was a housing project in Chicago where they found a four-year-old girl dead of old age. That was the coroner’s conclusion, after examining her organs. It happened in the nineties. The coroner’s report was supposed to be secret, but Larry’s stepdad was a cop and he saw it. He had pictures of Dahmer’s apartment too, pictures the newspapers never got. They shut that housing project down, farmed the residents out into town houses.

Chariot Courts wasn’t the worst in terms of low-grade housing—far from it. The builders had wrought a few charms against total exposure to time. The name, first of all. And there was a cast-iron gate. If you could call it that. It was an odd gate, perched on an island in the center of the subdivision’s entrance. On the right you had the drive going in, and on the left you had the drive going out. In the center was this little grassy island and in the middle was the gate, supported between two brick pillars. The pillars were maybe four feet high. The gate was maybe three feet wide. Real wrought iron. The bars bent into fantasies and curlicues of iron, and in the center the swirls thickened into letters:

CHARIOT COURTS

The gate had a handle, but it never opened. I mean, you could walk around to the other side easy enough. But you couldn’t go through the gate. Me and Ty tried to open it one time when we were drunk.

“This fucking thing,” he panted, pulling on the handle.

“It’s closed,” I said stupidly.

He stopped pulling, stumbled back. Looked at it. “It’s like they knew they couldn’t really close this place.”

I knew what he was thinking. Half the time we knew what the other was thinking.

“There’s no way to really close a place like this,” I said.

“It’s so cheap,” Ty said. “Squirrels could probably afford it.”

“Wind could afford it,” I said. “Trash.”

“Remember that Styrofoam cup we found in your living room?” Ty said. “And no one knew how it got there?”

“Anything can come in,” I said.

“If it wants to,” he said.

“But they made sure no one could go through the gate,” I said.

“They closed what they could,” Ty finished.

The gate was the second charm. The third charm was the mailboxes. They were made out of wrought iron like the gate. There was no place to put your name. I mean, people were moving in and out of Chariot Courts all the time. Some of the unfamiliar faces were actually new, in the sense of not being here yesterday. Most places like that, the mailboxes have a little window where you can stick a scrap of paper or an index card or something with your name on it. But these mailboxes were above that kind of thing. They came from the eternal motionless past. You had to write your featherlight name on a piece of paper and tape it next to the box. Your name written on wind. Your squirrel name. The mailbox itself wouldn’t acknowledge the possibility that a resident’s name could change.

I was fifteen when Mom kicked me out and I moved into Chariot Courts with Dad. Those three charms meant a lot to me. I associated them with money. When there’s nothing solid behind the present moment, when there’s no real past, no tradition, when everything’s basically exposed to the future, everything’s constantly flying away into the hole of the future, money is the next best thing. The gate and the mailboxes and the name were like pieces dropped off of real houses. In a spiritual sense they were the heaviest objects around. They helped to weigh the place down, on nights when the future hung its open mouth above us, and the years burned like paper in our dreams.

