Every week we identify the best-written works of fiction, speculative fiction, or nonfiction from recent releases and shortlists for major prizes. We also publish articles by their authors on prose technique and AI writing, and for paid subscribers the best-written book of the month.

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‘The world’s handsomest man, who lived across the street, was listening to opera in his garden. Supposedly he worked at the National Security Council. So why was he listening to opera in the middle of the day wearing his gym shorts?’

I was plagued by remorse, but my remorse seemed inspired by insignificant dumb things—things not really worthy of bona fide remorse. That didn’t make it any less painful or plague-worthy, as I was still riddled with disgrace on a minute-by-minute basis; so I decided to conduct a scientific study to analyze the cause. Remorse is akin to regret but more violent than regret. The overall atmosphere seemed like generic self-loathing. But that was too vague. Once I conducted the scientifically controlled study, I could identify the source of the trouble and modify my behavior so I would not be covered in dishonor. It was a Wednesday morning in our nation’s capital. The president’s helicopter flew overhead, rattling the windows of my house. The world’s handsomest man, who lived across the street, was listening to opera in his garden. Supposedly he worked at the National Security Council. So why was he listening to opera in the middle of the day wearing his gym shorts? Probably a spy. But the opera was significant.

Literary fiction titles considered this month

Python’s Kiss — Louise Erdrich; illustrated by Aza Erdrich Abe

The Beheading Game — Rebecca Lehmann

Almost Life — Kiran Millwood Hargrave

American Han — Lisa Lee

Vengeance Is Mine — Friedrich Torberg; translated by Stephanie Gorrell Ortega

Son of Nobody — Yann Martel

Coyote Girl — Sabrina Hicks

The Oyster Diaries — Nancy Lemann

Transcription — Ben Lerner

Like This, But Funnier — Hallie Cantor

The Monuments of Paris — Violaine Huisman

Porcupines — Fran Fabriczki

A Private Man — Stephanie Sy-Quia

Cleo Dang Would Rather Be Dead — Mai Nguyen

The Left and the Lucky — Willy Vlautin

Rules for Mothers — Julie Swendsen Young

Livonia Chow Mein — Abigail Savitch-Lew

An Author’s Dozen — Christopher Amato

The Radiant Dark — Alexandra Oliva

Gödel and the Incomplete Proof — Samuel E. Navarro

The Yankee Sphinx — Mark Frost

List of All Possible Desires — Dylan Landis

A Little Bit Bad — Cassandra Neyenesch

Stay for a Spell — Amy Coombe

Steel Gods — Richard Swan

A Villain’s Hope — S.E. McPherson

Solace House — Will Maclean

Devotions — Lucy Caldwell

The Things We Never Say — Elizabeth Strout

The Body Builders — Albertine Clarke

The Shadow of the Object — Chloe Aridjis

Son of Nobody — Yann Martel

Yesteryear — Caro Claire Burke

Go Gentle — Maria Semple

You Are the Führer’s Unrequited Love — Jean-Noël Orengo

Upward Bound — Woody Brown

The Palm House — Gwendoline Riley

Permanence — Sophie Mackintosh

Like everyone when they first go to recovery meetings, boulevardiers have a God they worship and obey, but that God is their own thoughts, the very addict’s thinking that brought them so low they have to attend these meetings alongside the grossly unhip. But most of these mondains have defined themselves at some point as unshiftable secularists, i.e. the one and only Almighty God they’ll ever allow themselves is whatever incandesces in their own mind, and are therefore more hesitant than many other recovery types about finding a higher power healthier than their addict’s thoughts, and so they often relapse again and again, each time justified by yet more addict’s thoughts. It was because their wife left them, because their wife returned, because their football team lost, because they won, because of Covid-19, because a vaccine was successful, because Ukraine was invaded, because of Gaza, Trump, The Uninhabitable Earth, because the recycling bank’s too far away, because a Unionist’s dandruff dropped into their coffee.

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Sean McNulty