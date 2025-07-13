Every week we identify the best-written works of fiction, speculative fiction, and nonfiction from recent releases and shortlists for major prizes. We also publish guides by their authors on prose technique.

PROLOGUE

There was never a time when I was not in love with Mr. Fox. There was never a time when Mr. Fox was not my life.

Because before Mr. Fox came into my life our souls knew each other in the time before where there is no time.

Because we are born of such knowing. Of the time before as when waking in the morning we carry the memory of the beautiful dreams we have lost in waking.

In the time before there is no time as we understand it on Earth, it is a great void like the ocean in which droplets of rain fall & vanish.

In the time before we are children together, there is no “age” that separates.

This, Mr. Fox explained.

Saying, My darling there will never be a time when our souls are not joined.

Saying, Our (secret) pledge will be, we will die for each other if that is asked of us.

We will never reveal our secret, we will die together & our secret will die with us.

For there is no Death in the time before. Souls are joined in love in the time before.

This, Mr. Fox explained.

To me only, Mr. Fox explained.

Literary fiction titles considered this month

Ten Incarnations of Rebellion by Vaishnavi Patel

Atmosphere by Taylor Jenkins Reid

Meet Me at the Crossroads by Megan Giddings

The Listeners by Maggie Stiefvater

I Found Myself by Naguib Mahfouz; translated by Hisham Matar; photographed by Diana Matar

The Slip by Lucas Schaefer

Endling by Maria Reva

Great Black Hope by Rob Franklin

A Friend of Dorothy's by Richard Willett

Junah at the End of the World by Dan Leach

Bug Hollow by Michelle Huneven

Fox by Joyce Carol Oates

How to Dodge a Cannonball by Dennard Dayle

Fresh, Green Life by Sebastian Castillo

Bring the House Down by Charlotte Runcie

The Benefactors by Wendy Erskine

Love Forms by Claire Adam

The Möbius Book by Catherine Lacey

