Winner of the Cálamo Award for the best book published in Spain

Six seconds. A man falling. An image that haunts her forever.



Returning to the Mexico of their childhood, Diego’s sister is plagued with questions, beset with crippling grief and guilt. As she struggles to get her head and her heart around her brother’s death, she sees the life they shared anew. Here she tells their story: that of the poor, the exploited, the outsider far from home, with quiet power and vibrant prose. As she does so, she asks herself how well she really knew the boy she tried so hard to raise. And what, in the end, makes a life worth living?



Rippled through with flashes of dark humour, this is a heartbreaking examination of home, of loneliness and belonging, separation and loss, from a critically acclaimed Latin American novelist.

I didn’t see it myself, but it’s as if I had, because I feel it drilling into my head and I can’t sleep at night. Always the same image: Diego falls and his body hits the ground. Then I wake up and think, this didn’t happen to me, it didn’t happen to Jimena, or to Marina or Eleonora. It happened to Diego. And over and over, the sound in my head, a smashing, like a window shattering or driving into a sandbag, thud, no warning. Dry, definitive, a violent collision of ribs, lungs, and concrete. Like this: boom. No, like this: boooom. No, like this: crack. No, like this: drack, drackut. No, like this: baaam, clap, crash, broooom, bruuuum, gruuum, grr, groo . . . and an echo. No, there is no word to convey the sound that it made. A body smashing against the ground. Diego wanting to be thunder, wanting to interrupt the music of his body. Diego leaving us just like that, but still hovering above us. Diego, starstuck, a smash hit.

Literary fiction titles considered this month

Casanova 20 — Davey Davis

Another Kind of Fire — Jason Z. Morris

I Could Be Famous — Sydney Rende

The Hitch — Sara Levine

Hyper — Agri Ismaïl

This Is Where the Serpent Lives — Daniyal Mueenuddin

Eating Ashes — Brenda Navarro, translated by Megan McDowell

Crux — Gabriel Tallent

The Ferryman and His Wife — Frode Grytten

Sea Now — Eva Meijer

Belgrave Road — Manish Chauhan

The Ten Year Affair — Erin Somers

Blank Canvas — Grace Murray

The Dead Don’t Bleed — Neil Rollinson

Noopiming: The Cure for White Ladies — Leanne Betasamosake Simpson

Ever Since We Small — Celeste Mohammed

‘I only ever let something go when I’m at the point of barely being able to see straight anymore’

George Saunders proposed on his Substack that it’s in the editing process that literary voice can emerge -- the more a writer edits the more they’ll make choices different to other writers, resulting in a voice and style unique to them. What do you understand by ‘voice’ in writing, and how much does this matter to your own?

Far be it for me to disagree with George Saunders, and I feel I can only speak for myself, but this hasn’t seemed to be the case for me. I certainly believe in the importance of rewriting, but in my experience, access to the particular voice that feels right for a certain piece is a precondition for its creation. I tend to choose which ideas to proceed with based on which voice begins to yield itself, which for me is closely tied to atmosphere. It’s a seam of oxygen and aliveness that I know will give me the final work if I can only remain with it for long enough.

I can be unsure of the year a story might be set, certain key characters or the sequence of events that might transpire, but if I can’t hear and feel the voice early on, I can’t write the story, and if I try to work on it anyway, the work will not feel true and I will not feel alive writing it. For me in such a situation, rewriting would be to override my instincts and to fasten cladding on a flimsy structure. Not that I’m a proponent of the romantic notion that one must only ever be inspired to write; this is of course untrue. I’m speaking of personally needing access to some thread of voice that feels vital and correct for a story I’ve been considering, in order to be able to make a real start. In any case, one of the many reasons I love reading books and essays on craft is because of the window they offer into the incredible range of working techniques that different writers develop and evolve over time.

My experience of voice, as both a reader and a writer, is multifaceted. To me, it’s like the radio frequency through which a reader receives and experiences all the characters, images, and happenings that a certain story might encompass, which would be entirely transformed had its author decided to explore the same elements at a different frequency setting. Voice is so intimately connected with the narrative consciousness that the reader enters into and which conditions their sensory experience of the world of the prose, across aspects as diverse as tone, emotion, narrative logic, rhythm and pacing. So, voice to me is fundamental and deeply tied to overall style and atmosphere.

As a reader, I’ll sometimes pick up a book that appears to explore certain of my favorite themes, but find that the voice simply doesn’t “speak” to me. Conversely, I’ll sometimes find myself seduced by the voice of a book whose apparent subjects are of less obvious interest to me—Houellebecq’s Submission, for instance—and the voice is what carries me forward, allowing me to experience those subjects from an orientation that feels resonant and alive.

It’s also probably true that my deepest enjoyment in both reading and writing comes through engaging with first-person voice, due to its potential immediacy and intimacy, frequent unreliability and performativity, and capacity to appeal to the power of testament over time and experience—this is what happened; let me tell you what I saw that day; this is what I’ve learned since—while foregrounding the ancient act of a story being told by a living, breathing witness who is not god-like or impartial.

