'Just stellar - extreme, uncanny and beautifully controlled' —Anne Enright

‘The stories are… powerfully evocative and unsettling. They seem to hover, indeed like fever dreams, between the reassuring familiarities of domestic life and the stark, unpredictable, visionary flights of the unconscious.” —Joyce Carol Oates

“The most brilliant writer of short stories writing today, she now delivers her most haunting, fierce and provocative book.”—Valeria Luiselli

A New Yorker Best Book of the Year So Far

Girlie was, by every conceivable metric, one of the very best. All the chaff, long ago burned up by unquenchable fire: the ones who had hourly panic attacks, the ones who took up drinking; the ones who fucked in the stairwells during break time, the ones who started bringing handguns to the office, the ones who started believing the Holocaust had never happened, or that 9/11 was an inside job, or that no one had ever been to the moon at all, or that every presidential candidate was picked by a cosmic society of devils who communicated across interplanetary channels; the ones who took the work home, the ones who never came back the same, or never came back at all. The floor was now averaging only three or four suicide attempts a year, down from one or two a month. The ones who remained, like her, were the wheat: the exemplars, tested paladins, the ones who didn’t throw up in the hallway and leave the vomit there. They’d been, to continue speaking of it biblically, separated.

Erik Hoel has stated that the MFA’s domination of modern literature has produced writers trained through gruelling workshopping to minimise their work’s ‘attack surface’. We might note the parallel influence of focus groups on political discourse and of test audiences on cinema. Has too much workshopping increased the volume of flavourless published prose?

Eimear McBride:

He’s hit the nail on the head here. I do think there a lot of committees at work in creative writing courses and some publishing houses as well.

But the most dangerous is the committee so many writers seem to have accepted the presence of inside their own heads. And as much as I understand the very natural desire to reduce the ‘attack surface’ it’s important to remember that, however unpleasant they may be, attacks don’t matter, not really. Yes, they may sink your book sales-wise but if you alter anything about your work in order to swerve them, you are already attacking it yourself and have failed it at the most important hurdle. Your work will survive beyond the life cycles of external attacks. It cannot survive an internal one.

Sam Kahn:

For me – and I’m becoming daily more convinced of this – quality of writing is basically the same thing as courage. I’ve become progressively less interested in how ‘well’ something comes out – and far more attuned to where the writer seems to be taking risks.

I have recourse to all sorts of different analogies here. In mountain-climbing, climbers discuss the ‘crux’ of a rock face – the hardest puzzle of a particular climb. If the climber is willing to tackle that particular challenge, the mountain usually seems to relax and reward the climber with an easy journey the rest of the way. In chess, Mikhail Tal, the most creative player of all time, says, “You must lead your opponent into a deep dark forest where the 2+2=5 and the path leading out is only wide enough for one.” And, in acting, Uta Hagen says, “An actor’s talent is their courage.”

In writing, there is almost always an equivalent to the ‘crux’ of a mountain or the ‘critical position’ in chess. There is a fork in the road and the piece of writing has a way of telling you that the right way is exactly the way that you least want to travel – whether that means that the text is going to take six months longer to write than you want or that you need to include some personal detail that will make it ethically irresponsible for you to publish it in the end. When you get to that point, you usually need to tell your daemon to go fuck itself and then to do as it requests, even if your manuscript ends up being buried in a desk drawer as a result.

I think it goes almost without saying that what’s coming out of the MFAs and the publishing industry in general is beneath contempt because they aren’t thinking in this way at all – they’re just trying to get on the publishing conveyer belt and tend to steer clear of aesthetic risk altogether.

