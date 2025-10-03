Every week we identify the best-written works of fiction, speculative fiction, and nonfiction from recent releases and shortlists for major prizes. We also publish guides by their authors on prose technique. On the last Friday of the month we publish for paid subscribers the best-written book of the month.

prologue

calcutta, 1951

Let’s start in reverse and make the two of them walk backwards. All the way back from the closed doors of Hangar No. 13, back through the thicket of waiting Dakota airplanes, back out through the gates of the military area, back over the asphalt that is already tremulous under the ten o’clock sun of April, back half a mile to the makeshift bus stop where the old Leyland has come to an unconvincing halt. Let’s make the bus driver take his foot off the hot brick of rubber that is his brake, make the bus push its long rear end blindly back to the big road that goes all the way to Jessore if you let it. Make the vehicle undo its right turn towards the aerodrome and go back to the north-eastern edge of Calcutta, to Ultadanga and its morning market with its smells of fish and overripe kumdo, make the rusty rear of the bus push impossibly back through the poke of rickshas and thhelas of Narkeldanga and Belgachia. The cream-coloured grille on its nose dripping steam and diesel vapour, let’s pull the old monster back from the tangled lanes at the edge of the city to the centre of town, where the avenues are straight and wide and watched over by the big European buildings. Let’s reverse it all the way from Dum Dum aerodrome and squeeze it back between the horse carriages in narrow Waterloo Street on the south side of the big hotel. Let’s bring the two of them, mother and child, out of the bus and make them stand again at one end of the huge portico that shades the fancy stores that flank the entrance of the Great Eastern Hotel.

Her name is Nirupama Majumdar. At some point the tall guy tried to get her to answer to ‘Nellie’ for a couple of weeks, and then ‘Pamela’ for another five days, until she started twisting his name into Indian and calling him first ‘Balaram’ and then the more revolutionary ‘Bijon’ instead of his real name. He didn’t like the sound of that ‘Ball-o-ram’ one little bit, and that ‘Bee-John’ even less, and so he stopped. Went back to trying to say her name right, as he had at the beginning. In the end, the last thing he called her was what she wanted: ‘Niru’, the ‘r’ tripled by his foreigner’s tongue, made into a stream jumping over a hollow place, only slightly different from how he said ‘Nehru’, as in ‘that guy Nihrrru needs to get himself a better hat’.

They’d said goodbye a few streets away from here, him touching her on the shoulder, very light, which was more than she allowed him in public, and walked away to the idling jeep. ‘So long, Niru,’ he’d said. No ‘baby’, no ‘honey’, no ‘my love’, and certainly not the one she liked best of all, ‘sugar’. Just ‘so long’, and then the stress on ‘Niru’, cutting her name out to keep in the top pocket of his fatigues, like a photograph from a newspaper, leaving all the surrounding columns hanging in strips. He’d had no name for the boy because, at the time he left, he didn’t know the kid was going to come into existence.

The tall guy leaves towards the end of 1944, and we are now sweating in the April of 1951. The boy, born in August 1945, is therefore, already nearly six years old. Niru keeps thinking that he doesn’t look at all like his father, that he could pass for an ordinary Bengali kid except he’s tall for his age. His hair is straight, his nose sharp, very much hers, his eyes are his – meaning the tall guy’s – ever so slightly elongated, which, ironically, makes them more Bengali than anything else. Where she really sees his father sometimes is in the boy’s expressions. His wide grin, which topples sacks of tightly packed mischief; his anger, which simmers like Krakatoa before the eruption; his clever look which is not so clever.

Having brought the two of them back to the hotel where the boy was conceived, let’s look at them: dwarfed by the huge white building, taking shelter at the very edge of the shade of the portico, away from direct sun, but close enough to make sure the bus doesn’t leave without them. Nirupama is in a plain yellow cotton sari with a thin maroon border, a large purse hanging from her left shoulder, her right hand not holding the umbrella she has foolishly forgotten to bring. The boy is wearing half-pants of an indeterminate colour not far from khaki and a clean white shirt that is not at all frayed at the collar. On his feet are leather chappals, what the tall man called ‘Indian slippers’. At the moment, one of the slippers is empty because the kid is balancing on one foot and using the nail of his big toe to scratch the back of his other knee. With one hand he holds his mother’s shoulder, exactly where she feels the weight of the purse most, and his nose is up in the air sniffing at something like a puppy.

