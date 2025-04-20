Quick links to our latest picks of the best-written books

'A pure dust storm of utter genius' — Daisy Johnson

‘As profound as it is wonderfully strange’ — Lauren Groff

Our first literary-fiction pick>>

“Her style has both tone and undertone; it attempts to register the impossibility of saying very much, but it insists on the right to say a little. So what is essential is the voice itself, its ways of knowing and unknowing.” — Colm Tóibín

Our next literary-fiction pick>>

At the above links you’ll find:

The opening pages of our picks. Make up your own mind about the quality of the prose.

The full list of the books we considered.

Information about submitting to Auraist. If we publish your work, we’ll invite you to answer our questions on prose style. Your answers will be considered for inclusion in the published collection of these pieces by many of the world’s best writers. We now accept submission of short stories.

Now read on for Jonathan Meades’s in-depth discussion of prose style, and also for some of the very best picks and masterclasses from our archive, with the paywall removed.

Restack this post or click the Like (heart) button and you’ll help spread the word about the only publication set up solely to champion beautiful prose and battle the Replicant Voice.

PAYWALL REMOVED

‘I abhor the slack 'impressionistic' writing favoured by the braying classes’: Jonathan Meades on prose style

We chose Meades’s Empty Wigs as a best-written recent release in literary fiction. You can read the opening pages here.

In your early writing career, did you ever consider not working hard on your sentences?

I work hard because I enjoy it. I abhor the slack 'impressionistic' writing favoured by the braying classes for whom intellectual is a word of abuse . Words, phrases, sentences have always come first: they sneak uninvited into my brain despite their not being comprehensible or connected to any coherent train of thought - a train which may now be static, which may now be runaway, which may be off the rails. And one train may hide another, warn the notices at French level crossings.

I do not seek coherence so will, with luck, not find it... there has to be a collision between what infects me unbidden and what I aim for - if it is to avoid flatness and one-dimensional torpor a work should pull in contrary directions. Art is at least partially derived from polarised forces struggling to link with each other or struggling to quash the others or both.

Audiences avoid music or cinema with amateurish or dated production values. So why is inept or dated technique often welcome in published prose? Why do so few reviewers, critics, interviewers, and writing teachers pay attention to style? Which reviewers have looked at your prose in detail, and did you learn anything important from this?

The eschewal of modernism in its many forms is a British disease. I was rather heartened to observe that some reviewers of Empty Wigs took note of its style(s). I guess that this was down to its garishness, its gaudiness, its loudness, its eagerness to offend, and so on.

(Continues below)

Read the full interview>>

COMING SOON

Niall Williams and Charles Boyle answer our questions on prose style.

Restack this post and receive a complimentary paid subscription to Auraist. Share

What do you understand by the terms substance and style?

Buffon's apothegm le style est l' homme meme - style is the man himself / style is the very man / the essence of the man - implies that the man has not total control over himself and thus his style.

Hardy writes about 'the family face' which is passed down through generations, a fingerprint that crosses the ages. Parts of one's style are willed, parts are in mother's milk: some are chance, others are achieved by practice that begins by playing, as Stevenson had it, the sedulous ape.

The willed and 'the inherited' combine in different proportions and are not separate from 'substance'. Style and substance are mutually dependent - which means that the pocket of lex suitable for a description of a boxing match is probably invalid for the description of a driver's frustration at a flat tyre.

Many writers are limited by unities, confined to a certain place and by representation of action rather than presentation of it. The actual is to be created rather than copied.

A poem about spring may be altered. It is now about autumn. The poem belongs to the poet who has every right to change green buds to rotting leafmeal: there is no god of the seasons to scold the writer.

Read the full interview>>