LONGLISTED FOR THE WOMEN'S PRIZE • The intimate, sweeping tale of one Palestinian man’s restless search for home the world over, as the pendulum of fate swings between loss and life, grief and euphoria, regret and hope



"Generations are captured here, loss and pain and miraculous attempt at renewal. A beautiful work." —Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah, author of Chain Gang All-Stars

Like all of our dead, Sufien still speaks. But because his language is now made of shadow, the day rarely admits him, so he finds his daughter Layla in the dream places, by night, where the stars stretch in their dark beds. In the beginning of one dream, he appears to her as she knew him, young as he was when she was a child. Filled in, sturdy some might say, even a little fat, with a full head of dark brown hair, a brooding man, who was also impiously funny. Gradually as the dream goes on, his face changes shape. Eventually, he takes on the countenance he had at the end, as she last saw him, when he lay prostrate, shivering, reduced to a skeleton, surely blind, arguing with Allah for one last second, gasping in those final awful hours, which went on for days. Then, the dream changes him again and though Layla doesn’t suffer any disbelief, her father no longer appears to her as her father. He is far better than that. He’s wearing a lustrous robe. Rather than composed of flesh, Sufien is cast in empyreal jewel-light.

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Literary fiction titles considered this month

Smash & Grab — Mark Anthony Jarman

Kin — Tayari Jones

Brawler — Lauren Groff

Mule Boy — Andrew Krivak

To Love Like Venus — Stephanie Nina Pitsirilos

Lake Effect — Cynthia D’Aprix Sweeney

An Arrow in Flight — Mary Lavin

The Disappointment — Scott Broker

Big Nobody — Alex Kadis

The Complex — Karan Mahajan

Down Time — Andrew Martin

Whidbey — T Kira Madden

Hard Times — Jeff Boyd

Paradiso 17 — Hannah Lillith Assadi

Under Water — Tara Menon

The Monroe Girls — Antoine Volodine, translated by Alyson Waters

The Delusions — Jenni Fagan

Look What You Made Me Do — John Lanchester

A Beautiful Loan — Mary Costello

The Infamous Gilberts — Angela Tomaski

The Library of Traumatic Memory — Neil Jordan

The Quantity Theory of Morality — Will Self

The Daffodil Days — Helen Bain

Railsong — Rahul Bhattacharya

‘Ninety-five percent of writing is editing’

George Saunders proposed on his substack that it’s in the editing process that literary voice can emerge -- the more a writer edits the more they’ll make choices different to other writers, resulting in a voice and style unique to them. What do you understand by ‘voice’ in writing, and how much does this matter to your own?

Whenever I’ve taught classes or seminars in creative writing, I’ve tried to drill home the point that ninety-five percent of writing is editing. Anyone can just blurt out words onto a page, and this kind of blurted out writing may well have about it a spark — or more than a spark — of vitality, beauty, brilliance.

But unless you’re Jack Kerouac — or perhaps especially if you’re Jack Kerouac — that first blurting out will then require a massive effort of editing and revision to turn it into real, forceful, precise, characterful writing.

I’m not suggesting that anyone should edit all the vitality out of the writing that erupts from them naturally. I’m saying they should edit the vitality into the writing, till it’s as sharp, potent and (to use Virginia Woolf’s preferred adjective) incandescent as it can possibly be.

I think my countryman Kevin Barry said it well: voice simply means the writer’s personality as it manifests on the page. That’s all it is. Understood this way, each writer is in a sense condemned to their voice. It’s not something you can choose or get away from.

Of course, you come to your own voice by discovering, studying, imitating, and otherwise engaging with other voices that touch something inside you. But all you’re really doing is discovering your own personality, and how to get it onto the page.

Read on at the link below.

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Sean McNulty