I don’t know if you think this is really weird but when there’s something on the news or Belfast Live or, say, I just hear talk about stuff that’s gone down – a murder or an attack or a fight – I always immediately look up online the people involved. I suppose it’s to see if we have any mutuals, but it’s also to find out what they look like. It makes me feel more involved with it all, if I can picture it, picture them. Like, say some random guy’s got stabbed in the town, you’re just, oh, some random guy’s got stabbed in the town. But then, if you’ve got five mutuals, and if you see the pics of him with his wee baby girl at the park, the little cutie giving him a kiss, you are like, oh my god that is so, so tragic. She’s going to grow up without her daddy. When I heard them talking the other week in the shop, about that girl Misty and those three rich guys, to be fair I didn’t know what to think, I mean, Bennyz and all that, but when I checked her out online she was nowhere near as slutty looking as I thought she’d be. Like, nowhere fucking near. She actually looked friendly and somebody that wouldn’t be a real bitch, so that made me think that there was no way she could be lying or have wanted that to happen. A while ago there was this seventeen-year-old guy who was killed by the cops. They were chasing him because he was in a stolen car. I looked him up. His name was Senan. We had only one mutual, a girl I hardly know, but he liked loads of the same films as me, and the same stuff on TV. We even liked the exact same restaurant in the town. I watched all the YouTube clips he’d shared and I could see we had the total identical sense of humour. We would’ve got on brilliant, if we’d known each other. In fact, I really regret that we never met. And I’m so sorry that he died. He wasn’t a bad boy. We could’ve been good. But yeah, Misty looked friendly. Those were not good guys.

*

The weeping cherry is, to my mind, the most elegant tree. Its double blossoms are magnificent, the masses of deep pink flowers concealing branches which, come winter, possess a bare and spectral beauty. There is one in the neighbouring front garden. Sad to say, in that house some boys are meant to have taken advantage of a young girl. But a tree of such grace, the weeping cherry.

*

Frankie drives to the gym, already having done fifty lengths in the warm gloom of her own pool. Early summer, but the sky is still charcoal. Frankie doesn’t acknowledge the young man in reception who quickly hides the energy drink he’s just opened. When his cheery good morning goes unanswered, he sets to polishing the marble panel behind him. Mrs Levine never usually says hello anyway.

The beautiful Levine home could be described as ‘California Modern’ even though the location is Ladyhill, six miles outside Belfast. Its clean lines and huge windows differentiate it from the other big houses, with their turrets and crow-stepped gables, their Scottish baronial style. Twenty years ago, Neil Levine saw the plans for this place and he snapped it up. The Levine house has ample room for its own gym, but Frankie prefers to come here. Her hair’s still damp when she starts her rotation of the weights machines. She chews gum as she pushes on the leg press, her knees now almost level with her cheekbones, her movements smooth and fluid, black Lycra tight on firm skin.

A personal trainer and his client, a man in his seventies who made his money in pharmaceuticals, silently watch Frankie as she does her pull-ups on the bar. The old man shakes his head. Wow. She moves to the free weights.

Afterwards, Frankie showers in the changing rooms. She has a personal locker, number 7, the same as her room at Jackie Boyce Residence. Of course she was going to choose number 7. It’s always there, in her codes, in her pin numbers. Each changing cubicle has a stack of fluffy white towels, a little lamp and a wooden seat. Frankie sits there for a minute, her eyes closed, before she starts to apply the body cream to her legs and stomach, her breasts. She still hasn’t quite got used to the new weight of them; it still surprises her when she leans forward a certain way. But the surgeon had been pleased and she is too. She scoops one and then the other into the satin of her bra. Frankie looks at the little metal fitting on the door. It’s always the same in communal changing rooms, communal toilets, communal living, wherever you are.

The Levine place is on a private road, pocked with potholes; a rapid, late brake will send up a fountain of loose gravel. The residents could afford to resurface the road every season but they choose not to bother. It adds a certain colour and insouciance. This fucking road! they like to say, shaking their heads. This fucking road! It kills me!

Neil has already left when Frankie returns, his coffee cup and plate on the kitchen table. He’s gone to the States on business: Santa Clara and then San Francisco. Babes, Frankie had said, when he told her about the trip. She’d been eating a banana. She’d set it down and tried to look a little plaintive. Neil wasn’t sure how long he’d be away: if the initial meeting was positive, then he might be there a week. If not, he’d be back more quickly. Neil didn’t really need to work or go anywhere but he was keen to remain investment- and project-focused. It’s just the way I am, he said. There’s no dopamine hit turning over a steak on a barbecue. That said, it made no difference to anything whether these ventures were flops or successes. His early ’90s innovation in compression software had seen to that. Babes, Frankie said. I’ll miss you.

Chris isn’t awake yet; he doesn’t need to be at his job in the hotel restaurant until the evening. He was out late last night: Frankie heard him come in at about two in the morning. Nina is still asleep too.

Frankie has a dressing room, zoned into categories. The specially crafted wooden racks store the stiletto heels that Neil likes her to wear, and her trainers, her running shoes. Boots – ankle, calf, thigh – are in another section. Frankie doesn’t adore clothes in the way some people seem to, as though they’re a type of art. Expensive or cheap, they all get sweaty and dirty. They end up in a pile on the floor. But she likes the ordering and unboxing, the glances of envy when she’s wearing something that others couldn’t possibly ever get or afford. Fuck them.

Mostly she buys what she wants online. Occasionally she goes with Neil; he loves to sit and watch her come out from the changing room. Oh babes. She thought he’d grow tired of that, but it hasn’t happened. The first year after she’d moved to Ladyhill and become Mrs Frankie Levine she went back home to London, to a shop where she’d actually worked for a few months before she got into the private airline. No one in the shop knew her or could remember her, apart from this one girl called Celia. Frankie looked with disdain at everything on the rails then purchased one small item, a wisp of a one-shouldered top. It was, proportionate to size, probably the single most expensive thing there. As Celia folded it, in awed respect for its preciousness, Frankie drummed her fingers on the counter. She stared hard at Celia’s gel manicure, starting to peel on two fingers.

On the clean pavement outside, Frankie said under her breath, cocksuckers cocksuckers cocksuckers cocksuckers, as she passed the man and woman getting out of their chauffeured car, that woman in the hijab and her husband, going into the flagship store where the new season window was bondage luxe. That trip she also went back to see her old primary school. There were a few wizened sunflowers in the playground where they’d tried to cheer the place up. She remembered her coat hook in the hallway with a picture of a snail above it, and the words Brittany Hendricks. She never knew who Brittany Hendricks was. And Frankie never wore that flimsy top. She shoved it in the bin in the hotel bathroom and then went down to the bar and had a half-bottle of champagne. That Celia, she’d never been one of the worst anyway. Pity one of the bosses hadn’t been about.

