‘Witty, assured, energisingly original' — GUARDIAN

In my final year of college, I started to tell everyone that my father had died, very suddenly: Nightfall. The bedroom. Heart Attack. The words – he is dead – slid out quickly, rising from my throat, into the air. It was just a sentence, and it only took a few seconds, a brief dash in the conversation. It was easy. And it might have all been fine – I might have got away unscathed, with a little sympathy, a few hugs, and nothing else – had I not decided to tell Katarina first. She was ugly, short, and had been burdened with a kind face and a terrible body. Her skin had the texture of gooseberries, all prickled and marred. The pimples started at her neck, in small raised red bumps which crept over the throat, the jaw, making their way to the centre of her chin. Imperfections were insulting: I felt that there should be a degree to which ugliness could no longer be acceptable, a line drawn somewhere, like with supermarket foods, yellow stickers on, tossed into the hands of the homeless. It bothered me. I usually looked away whenever I saw scars, scabs or untidiness of any kind, but, with Katarina, I just couldn’t stop staring.

See here for the literary fiction titles we considered this month.

Please consider completing our reader survey or clicking the Like (heart) button to help spread the word about the only publication set up solely to champion beautiful prose and battle the Replicant Voice.

Information about submitting to Auraist is here. Our standards are as high as for our other picks, but if we publish your work, we’ll invite you to answer our questions on prose style. Your answers will be considered for inclusion in the print publication of these answers by many of the world’s best writers.

‘ Your trees are less wooden than your people.’

Maggie Haggith is a Scottish novelist, poet, and non-fiction writer known for work that blends history, landscape, and moral inquiry. Based in the Highlands, she often draws on Scottish settings and archival research to explore themes like war, conscience, and community.

Her best-known novel, The Walrus Mutterer, is set in early 20th-century Scotland and follows a minister who refuses to support World War I, examining pacifism and social pressure with warmth and psychological depth. Alongside fiction, she has published poetry and environmental writing, and has been active in literary and cultural organisations in the north of Scotland.

We chose Haggith’s The Lost Elms as a best-written release in nonfiction. You can read an extract here.

‘Your trees are less wooden than your people.’

This was feedback I received about twenty years ago, when I was still a rookie scribbler. It came from a respected writer who read a sample of my fiction, which was set in a forest. As scathing pieces of commentary go, it’s up there, I’m sure you’d agree.

Amazingly, I wasn’t put off, primarily because it was delivered to me as an opening gambit, and was followed by some genuine raving about my tree descriptions, my evocation of the forest environment, its atmosphere and dynamism, and the way I had written pretty much everything in the piece – all except for the dialogue between the human characters.

If I needed reassurance and clarity about my strengths as a nature writer, I got a lush canopy of it that day, and my character critic went on to give me really sound advice about how I could set about improving the plausibility of my fictional humans. I’ve never taken a line of dialogue for granted since.

(Continues below)

‘Elms shaped the sacred playground of my childhood’

I like writing about trees and, dare I say it, they don’t seem to mind me writing about them. I’ve spent most of the past three years obsessing about elm trees and trying to shape the results of a research process that was mycelial in its complexity into a linear narrative that could be crammed between the wooden covers of a hardback book, printed on pulped trees, to be shelved among the forest of other tree books.

In The Lost Elms I was following in the literary footsteps of R H Richens, the author of the book widely known by elm aficionados as ‘The Bible’, which he titled Elm, as if daring anyone to write another word on the matter of these most tragic of trees. The reason I dared was because I had a story to tell about elms that was new and needed telling: I have a life-long relationship with elms, having watched them die of Dutch elm disease in the woodland close to my childhood home and now, more than half a century later, living in a unique refuge in the extreme north-west corner of Europe where they still, miraculously, survive, disease-free.

That childhood experience of elm trees forms the opening of my book. I have done several book launch events since it was published in July 2025, and in most of them I have found myself reading it out to the audience by way of explanation of where the book came from, and how my project began. Here are the first two paragraphs.

I grew up in an elm wood, one field away from our semi-detached brick house in a cul-de-sac at the top edge of a Northumbrian village. Throughout my childhood – during weekends, on summer evenings and after school – I frequented what we called the bluebell woods, a riverine forest flanking the banks of a tributary of the River Tyne. The west bank was Mirkwood, a conifer plantation, but the east bank, the side closest to the village, was a native woodland full of magnificent elm trees, grand structures that could hold up a cathedral roof. I scuffed about among them, making dens with other children from my neighbourhood, gathering sweet-smelling herbs like woodruff to dry under my bed, looking for fox dens, caterpillars and sticklebacks, sitting quietly at dusk until badgers emerged from their sett. Elms shaped the sacred playground of my childhood. But then they started dying.

This opening is crucial in many ways. First of all it situates me firmly in my childhood context, claiming the natural forest, rather than my brick built home environment, as the place where I grew up. This matters because an important theme of the book is the way that elms, as part of the wider more-than-human world, can help to soothe and ease the pains and hurts of human interaction. Those children I played with are also key – they shun me a few pages later.

A second role that these paragraphs play is in establishing my linguistic style: it is going to be matter-of-fact but with some poetic varnish. The details of woodruff and sticklebacks are there to set up an expectation that there is going to be specificity in the ecological descriptions that will follow, but also because I want the music of ‘fox dens, caterpillars and sticklebacks’ to feel enjoyable.

The repetition of ‘bank’ and the rhyme with ‘flanking’ is there to emphasise the riverine context that so many elms enjoy, but also because the fixity of these river banks turned out to be an illusion: a few pages later there is a dramatic landslide. As a poet, the sound-patterning of words and phrases matters a lot to me.

A third bit of work that this opening paragraph is doing is to give a heightened sense of the profound value of elms, a suggestion of the spiritual dimension that is found in so much folklore and literature about the trees. The reference to Tolkien’s Mirkwood and the metaphor of the trees as cathedral pillars should feel familiar enough to make it easy to visualise the grandeur of the woods I loved and the contrasting menace of the plantation opposite, but also suggest that myths and legends and religious stories are all relevant here, while the use of ‘sacred’ to qualify my playground is intended to set a tone of my deep connection to the forest.

Finally, the break at the end of the first paragraph and the single, short-sentence paragraph that follows, is all about rhythm: after the rambling long lines and waiting for badgers under the lovely big elm trees, there is the shock of their loss. This rhythm, of the thing we have taken for granted for ages that suddenly vanishes, is a crucial part of elms’ story. I want to lull the reader (or listener) into the sense of security and comfort of the forever trees, then fell them with one blow.

(Continues below)

Writing this opening was rather like writing a poem: one of the exceptional ones that I mull over in my mind for ages, then it finally spills out onto the page pretty-much fully formed. It was hardly edited from first draft to publication. Two commas in the second sentence were turned into em dashes by the copy editor.

The only sentence that changed was the final one of the long paragraph, which originally said I was “sitting quietly for long enough to spot a badger emerging from its sett”. This was smoothed out to “sitting quietly at dusk until badgers emerged from their sett”, in order to highlight the crepuscular evening time of the ritual and get rid of the clumsy ‘for long enough to spot’. The shift from singular to plural badgers, both multiplies their magic and switches the impersonal ‘its’ for the much more inclusive ‘their’. The badger-watching ritual plays a role later in the book, and I hope that it may gain some resonance from having been foreshadowed here.

I also realise, in retrospect, that the badger family in their underground, woodland home contrasts firmly with the brick semi-detached house that I walked out of at the start of the paragraph and had to go back to.

My prose has been frequently described as ‘poetic’ and I am usually happy with this description. My poetry is not flamboyant. I am inspired by many writers, such as Norman MacCaig and Mary Oliver, whose work is meditative and often deeply philosophical but the meaning of which is always available on a first reading.

I remember being struck by an anecdote that MacCaig told of presenting his second book of poetry to a friend, a woman who lived in intimate connection to the land in Assynt, in the north-west Highlands of Scotland, where I have lived for the past 26 years and where the poet visited every summer for more than 4 decades.

She made no comment about it until he asked her what she thought of it, when she responded by asking when he was going to publish the answers. He was mortified to discover that his early poetry was so mannered, so obscure in its meaning, that a dear friend could not understand it, and he resolved from that point to try to create poems that were always clear, using language that did not require the reader to have had a literary education or be willing to undertake any complex and painful dentistry of meaning-extraction in order to grasp what he was writing about.

When I launched my most recent book of poems, Briny, all about the sea, at Scotland’s marine-science institute, I was gratified that several scientists bought a copy, confessing that it was their first ever poetry book and that they usually avoided poetry but felt that they understood mine.

So while some of my prose is poetic I hope that this does not mean that it is difficult or ‘purple’, and rather that it is vividly evocative with a sometimes musical flavour that makes it fun to read out or perform.

Not all of my prose is like this, and I use different tones for material that needs a voice that is, say, more authoritative or journalistic. (I think all good writers have multiple ‘voices’ and much of what is written about a writer ‘finding their voice’ is bosh.) When I report on the botany of elms or the science behind our understanding of Dutch elm disease, my prose is much more level. For example, here I am introducing elm taxonomy.

Although there is a tendency to think of elms as ‘northern’ or temperate trees, their diversity is greatest in the subtropics. The family consists of seven genera, three of which are tropical (Ampelocera, Holoptelea and Phyllostylon) with the other four temperate or subtropical (Hemiptelea, Planera, Ulmus and Zelkova), consisting of a total of 56 species. The tropical genera have 13 species in total, so the majority of elms are temperate or subtropical and the Ulmus genus accounts for more than half of them - currently 35 different elms are counted. China has the greatest diversity of elms, with 12 different species across three genera. Southeastern USA is another elm-diversity hotspot, with six species in Arkansas alone.

This is completely plain-spoken. But after a page or so of this, I would expect any self-respecting reader to be dozing off, and so I insert livelier, anecdotal, sections, like the following.

I remember when I was first struck by the vastness of the time-spans involved in plant evolution. I was wandering around the Royal Botanic Garden in Edinburgh as their poet in residence in 2013 and, having literally tripped over a fossilised Pitus Withami tree of some hundreds of millions of years of age, I started noticing information boards with similar phone-number length dates on them. With my head starting to spin, I came across a quote from the architect of Edinburgh’s new town, John Playfair, who said that his ‘mind seemed to grow giddy by looking so far into the abyss of time.’ I, too, felt like I was teetering on the edge of an unfathomable deep.

The metaphor is I hope both a vivid assistance in the reader’s ability to contemplate the depths of time and a shift in tenor that lifts us from the banality of scientific species-naming. Again, I’m editing to create a rhythmic variety in the prose. The sentences shift from very long, to moderate, to short. The bodily portrayal is of wandering, then tripping, the focus shifting from feet to head and back again, leaving me, and hopefully the reader, teetering, with the balance shifted from scientific fact to wonder.

‘This is the pinnacle of wonder: a full body, mind and soul experience. I don’t think AI will ever be able to come close to this.’

It is the ability to wonder that I think will always set us humans aside from any automated language generator. Large language models, used in Artificial Intelligence (AI) systems, can mimic prose styles, but will always do so in ways that are completely devoid of bodily engagement, but wonder requires a body.

It is, first and foremost, a creaturely response to the world from someone who has physical senses: hearing, touching, smelling, tasting, seeing. It is a response with a bodily and emotional component, something that makes us say ‘Wow!’ and feel amazed or delighted. Wonder, of this bodily kind, can then give way to wondering, which is when our cognitive faculties catch up and engage, allowing us to ask questions, interrogate the world and those who know more than us for explanations. This is the pinnacle of wonder: a full body, mind and soul experience. I don’t think AI will ever be able to come close to this.

I am watching the invasion of AI into spaces that used to be the exclusive domain of human writers and intrigued by what will come of the internet when it is so full of ‘AI-slop’ that we can no longer find real people’s voices.

I did my PhD in AI back in the 1990s when it was a new-fangled thing. Even back then I used to describe myself as like someone who was so fascinated by the ritual practices of organised religion that they got themselves ordained as a minister of a church, but without ever actually believing in any god.

I got out of the field in the early noughties, disappointed with the dodgy ethics of so much AI development. I feel like my doubts have been vindicated. Instead of writing computer programmes, I turned to writing poetry and I haven’t looked back. My life has been so much better as a result – far more challenging and chock-full of wonder.

Recommended Substacks

Our archive has over fifty author articles on prose style and AI writing, hundreds of picks from recent releases and prize shortlists, and the best-written books of the century. A paid subscription gives you full access to this archive, and to the best-written book of the month posts, and allows you to submit your own work to Auraist.

I'd like a paid subscription

Share Auraist: picking the best-written books

Thanks for reading and helping to support fine writing.

Sean McNulty