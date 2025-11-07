Every week we identify the best-written works of fiction, speculative fiction, and nonfiction from recent releases and shortlists for major prizes, and from our subscribers’ submissions. We also publish articles by their authors on prose technique and AI writing, and on the last Friday of the month we publish for paid subscribers the best-written book of the month.

‘A brutal, joyful, surprising, and gorgeous novel of human contradictions. It’s a stunner.”—Julia Phillips

I lived in a box in the desert. I slept in stiff white sheets. All night my dreams swam with the things the girls drew on class assignments and birthday cards: lilies and blades and lopsided skulls, impossible planets lit like lamps from within. They didn’t know how things worked. I had to tell them: Stop drawing. Pay attention. Listen. Every two weeks, I received a paycheck, which I spent on bleach and wine, and then, at home, delighted, I changed my sheets, I wiped the window, I touched the floor, thrilled to be someplace clean. The things that happened at work—the vomit, the mania, the tampons thrown at heads—all that I kept in a hazard-orange bucket in my heart, which was sealed the moment I walked out the doors of Twin Bridge. Home was safe. Work was work. I had a system. I had a system in Askewn, in Texas, a system of complicated invisible mental pulleys which functioned so that I could successfully oversee the girls, who started every morning sleepy in the cafeteria, learning to dance.

‘I am, ultimately, hoping to emulate these writers at moments when their work comes close to music’

DELANEY NOLAN received her MFA in fiction from the lowa Writers’ Workshop, where she was a Rona Jaffe fellow. She is the recipient of a Pushcart Prize, two Academy of American Poets Prizes, and a Fulbright Fellowship in fiction; her fiction has appeared in Electric Literature, Guernica, Oxford American, Tin House, and elsewhere. Based in New Orleans, she has also received recognition for her reporting in The Guardian, The Intercept, BBC, AI Jazeera, Mother Jones, and elsewhere.

In your early writing career, were there writers whose sentences permanently affected the standards of your reading and your own writing aspirations? Could you tell us some lessons you learned about prose style from these writers?

I remember staying up late in college reading Annie Proulx for the first time, being blown away by her rolling, ambitious, hyper-textured sentences. It’s the first time I remember thinking: I want to be able to do that with words; I want to use language to evoke a feeling that is almost physical.

In terms of style, I absolutely still carry around the echoes of several writers - mostly poets, I would say - and the literal rhythm of certain lines recurs and informs some of my writing. I read and re-read Richard Siken’s Crush enough times while I was an emotionally chaotic college student that some of those lines are permanently stuck in my head, like a favorite old song. Again, I’m particularly talking about rhythm here: Siken’s Straw House, Straw Dog, for example, has a totally hypnotic rhythm based on a kind of stunted, desperate repetition.

And in certain prose pieces, I’m still very much influenced by particular moments of rhythm and sound: for example, the end of Tobias Wolff’s short story “Bullet in the Brain,” where he shifts, at the line level, from a long and melodious, nearly harried style to a kind of sudden, staccato simplicity, ending with the gutting, “They is, they is, they is”: oof. I still can’t read it without getting chills.

So I am, ultimately, hoping to emulate these writers at moments when their work comes close to music: where sound itself, in addition to narrative, does something so affecting that you feel a physical effect. That’s the dream.

Without being prompted to copy the style, could AI ever write as well as them?

A million times no! No, I say, sobbing and rolling around on the ground while they demolish my house to build another data center. Really, though: what we call “AI” is not intelligence but an algorithm that works with language. Algorithms don’t have ears. Not to mention hearts. Even with the prompts, of course, they aren’t really writing as well as the greats.

And the reason “AI” models of all kinds continue to fail - the reason absolutely no model is accurate 100% of the time - is that language is not data. Language is slippery and alive, it operates by mechanisms of association. Computers operate on data, mathematics, totally immutable laws. “AI” might be able to convey information (or, half the time, misinformation). Richard Hugo, I think, explained this better than I ever could, back in the 1970s:

I caution against communication because once language exists only to convey information, it is dying. In news articles the relation of the words to the subject is a strong one. The relation of the words to the writer is weak. (Since the majority of your reading has been newspapers, you are used to seeing language function this way). When you write a poem these relations must reverse themselves: The relation of the word to the subject must weaken – the relation of the words to the writer (you) must take on strength.

There is no “you” with AI, there’s no there there. And so there cannot be the required relationship between the words and the subject. AI trying to write poetry or prose is like a 2D stick figure trying to see a 3D world: they miss everything.

Talk us through the stylistic choices you made for HAPPY BAD’S opening lines:

I lived in a box in the desert. I slept in stiff white sheets. All night my dreams swam with the things the girls drew on class assignments and birthday cards: lilies and blades and lopsided skulls, impossible planets lit like lamps from within. They didn’t know how things worked. I had to tell them: Stop drawing. Pay attention. Listen. Every two weeks, I received a paycheck, which I spent on bleach and wine, and then, at home, delighted, I changed my sheets, I wiped the window, I touched the floor, thrilled to be someplace clean. The things that happened at work—the vomit, the mania, the tampons thrown at heads—all that I kept in a hazard-orange bucket in my heart, which was sealed the moment I walked out the doors of Twin Bridge. Home was safe. Work was work. I had a system. I had a system in Askewn, in Texas, a system of complicated invisible mental pulleys which functioned so that I could successfully oversee the girls, who started every morning sleepy in the cafeteria, learning to dance.

I love an opening line. In those early moments, voice is all you’ve got - there’s no character or plot to draw you along, yet. And the first line of HAPPY BAD never changed (well, okay, I did remove one word - it used to be, “I lived in a glass box in the desert”). The voice, at large, is pretty buoyant and energetic. But I knew I wanted to begin in a place of relative stillness: if we start out at a stylistic sprint, it’s like beginning a song with a drum solo. It can be a bit overstimulating, I think.

And that’s different from narrative or plot, in my opinion. Narrative-wise, you want to avoid what Ethan Canin calls “throat-clearing” - the tendency we writers sometimes have to warm up before we get to the start of the actual scene. I think a little stylistic throat-clearing can be good.

Besides that, I wanted the style to reflect the narrator, Beatrice’s, character arc to a degree: she is trying to be controlled, direct, and unmoved. Fairly quickly she gets rattled, and by halfway through the book she’s more or less lost control, and the language, the sentences that weave through the brambles and grow more playful, reflect that.

Describe your approach to stylistic energy and richness in this opening, or in any other passage from the book.

Energy and richness are definitely what I was going for! The real key for writing this book, for me, was accessing the voice. If I could enter the voice, we were off and running. And sometimes I couldn’t - I’d start writing but it was just me, Delaney, talking, instead of the narrator, Beatrice. I wanted the voice’s style to be the engine propelling us along; the sentences need to have a kind of internal combustion that would give the reader momentum as well.

Sometimes I did miss the mark. But during re-drafting and edits, it always felt really clear to me where the voice was present, and therefore making the prose work, and where it was absent, and therefore the prose needed fixing.

In order to trigger that voice, I’d at times turn to other writers who I felt were working in a similar tone: this sort of buoyant, borderline hypomanic, self-deprecating point of view. Otessa Moshfegh, Raven Leilani, and Joy Williams were all good triggers.

‘Once you’re writing to convey information, the prose is dead.’

Do you see published prose adapting to the writing people read online, much of it written in the characterless bloggy style established twenty years ago? Has published prose adapted to the reduced attention spans that apparently result from heavy internet use?

I do think the style of published prose has shifted in the last couple decades, though of course that’s no surprise and not necessarily a bad thing. Sally Rooney’s style, to me, reads as very modern, though certainly it is outward-looking and rich in character.

I think the danger is when people start to get confused about what exactly they’re trying to achieve: there are so many different types of writing available now, including Substacks and personal essays and autofiction and microblogs and social media. But all of those types of writing have different metrics of what it would mean to be “successful.” Language is alive and changing, and prose style can and even should reflect that change, including mass adoption of the internet. The challenge for the writer is being clear with themselves that the purpose is the writing, not clicks, etcetera.

When I was first trying to establish myself as a writer, I was working at the front desk of a hotel on New Orleans’ Frenchmen Street. Hotel de la Monnaie, across from the old mint. This was in 2010, and sometimes I’d work doubles, up all night with nothing to do except greet the drunk horse jockeys who stumbled through the lobby in the wee hours.

To pass the time, sitting at the front desk computer, I would read short stories and poetry and such online - weird little flash pieces from obscure online magazines that would dissolve within a few years. This was the era of the rise of Alt Lit - Tao Lin was just getting popular - and I did find that style very strange yet accessible and sometimes compelling (also sometimes repellant). It prompted me to take my own writing more seriously, though, because it helped me understand literature as something contemporary and malleable, with a lower barrier to entry than I’d previously realized.

And I’m certain my own attention span has been affected by internet use. I’d like to be optimistic and say that restrictions breed creativity: maybe modern prose writers are shifting towards a punchier, more informal style. That’s only a problem if we find ourselves truly unable to sustain focus and become absorbed in the writing process. And that’s a real risk.

Patricia Lockwood has an excellent essay called “How Do We Write Now?” that I used to have my students read at the beginning of writing courses. She wrote it in response to Trump’s first election, but it’s also really about how to find that door inside yourself that leads to writing, how to protect it. And looking at the internet first thing in the morning makes it hard to find the door.

Erik Hoel has stated that the MFA’s domination of modern literature has produced writers trained through gruelling workshopping to minimise their work’s ‘attack surface’. We might note the parallel influence of focus groups on political discourse and of test audiences on cinema. Has too much workshopping added to the volume of flavourless published prose?

Oh boy, I sort of love this question. I certainly sense this question in people’s voices whenever I’m forced to reveal that I got my MFA from the Iowa Writers’ Workshop. Luckily, my novel is about chaotic teenage addicts and environmental-political crises. God help those with an Iowa MFA who went on to write a novel about divorce in the suburbs (just kidding, those folks are doing very well).

Anyway, I think those parallels are interesting, and I’m definitely driven mad by this phenomenon in politics, wherein politicians take a milquetoast or muddled stance on an issue because they somehow believe that centrism is going to be the real crowd-pleaser. Elections repeatedly prove this approach wrong; people want a coherent ideology of change.

But I would argue this phenomenon doesn’t show up as much in writing style, because (mostly) we aren’t using populism as the measure for literary success. Politicians and movie producers want the highest number of people to find their work pleasing, or at least palatable. Writers, on the other hand, know (or should know) they’ll never appeal to everybody, and instead should aim to astound the little corner of readers that are a fit for them.

If MFA writing workshops cause a flattening effect, I really don’t think it’s because people are aiming to avoid criticism. Maybe it’s because the literary canon celebrated by MFA programs is often overly stuffy and classical, focused on domestic narratives and clean American prose. Also, obviously, Iowa rests on the legacy of anti-communist CIA depravity. But if anything, I feel my workshop cohort wanted weird, and my workshop leaders - Rebecca Makkai, Charlie D’Ambrosio - welcomed experimentation in style, form, and content.

What’s the worst piece of stylistic advice you’ve seen?

If I see one more person refer to how Hemingway used journalism to improve his writing style, I’m going to lose my mind. I mean yes, he did do that, and good for him! But I do not think it is generally good advice for improving your prose style: trying to get things stripped down and clean via a newswriting practice. Also my beloved Annie Proulx was a journalist for decades and she is more of a stylistic maximalist, if anything.

I say this partly because I wrote fiction - often weird, voicey fiction - for years before becoming an investigative journalist. And today, I do find journalism helpful for my fiction writing, in some ways: I like having a bucket where I can put True Things, which frees me up to invent things for fiction writing. But I absolutely do not find it useful for building a prose style to then imitate in fiction.

As Richard Hugo says above in that quote from Triggering Town, sentences in journalism are used to convey information, and once you’re writing to convey information, the prose is dead. Fiction and poetry rely on your own connections and associations with each of the words, doing some internal arithmetic that you aren’t quite aware of until it all lands on the page. And I suppose in some ways I’m not that interested in clarity, since language is so insufficient to convey anything completely and accurately.

We’re running a series on the best-written works of fiction of the 21st century to date, and the best-written works of nonfiction. Could you nominate one or more of each for us?

I was absolutely floored by Prophet Song by Irish writer Paul Lynch when I read it last year. Rarely have I been so viscerally affected by a book - it was gutting and yet I wanted more. He draws you in with these long, gorgeous, thinly punctuated sentences that weave in and out of interiority, even as in the narrative, horrors mount and mount.

Also The Guard by Peter Terrin: this Belgian book about guards keeping watch over the parking deck of a luxury building during what may or may not be a disaster has haunted me for years. It’s translated from the French, and the style of writing is perfect for a narrator just on the edge of paranoia.

I read less non-fiction, but Elizabeth Rush’s Rising does amazing work weaving the personal in with the reportage, giving this book about land loss (a pet favorite subject for me) the feeling of a restless dream.

