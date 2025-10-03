‘A maximalist epic that grabs you by the collar’—The Statesman

‘Riotously audacious and entertaining – cinematic, jazzlike, a humdinger of a novel’—Kamila Shamsie

‘Joshi’s ability to render place and time is truly first-rate. I’ve not read a book by an author this year who so clearly loves what he’s writing about’—Guardian

‘A film-maker’s novel, so vividly immersive … at once human and epic, a Joycean polyphony of overlapping lives’—Jeet Thayil

At the above link you’ll find:

The opening pages of our pick. Make up your own mind about the quality of the prose.

The full list of the books we considered.

Information about submitting to Auraist. If we publish your work, we’ll invite you to answer our questions on prose style. Your answers will be considered for inclusion in the print publication of these answers by many of the world’s best writers.

Share

Please consider completing our reader survey or clicking the Like (heart) button to help spread the word about the only publication set up solely to champion beautiful prose and battle the Replicant Voice.

‘ Style is not simply ornament, but knowledge.’

Michael Clune’s books include the novel Pan, which we picked as best-written recent release, and a work of creative nonfiction, Gamelife (Farrar, Straus and Giroux, 2015). The tenth anniversary edition of his memoir White Out: The Secret Life of Heroin appeared in 2023 from McNally Editions.

His most recent critical book is A Defense of Judgment (University of Chicago Press, 2021). Other monographs include Writing Against Time (Stanford University Press, 2013) and American Literature and the Free Market (Cambridge University Press, 2010).

Clune’s essays have appeared in Harper’s—where he is a contributing editor—Critical Inquiry, Behavioral and Brain Sciences, The Atlantic, Best American Essays, PMLA, and elsewhere.

In your early writing career, were there writers whose sentences permanently affected the standards of your reading and your own writing aspirations? Could you tell us some lessons you learned about prose style from these writers?

The most autobiographical part of my novel Pan is the description of the main character’s discovery of literary style at age 15. Of course before that age I’d read lots of great writers—but the fact of style first hit me with overwhelming force when I read Oscar Wilde’s Salome. The sentences seemed to me to have the mysterious weight of bible sentences (I went to Catholic school)—but in Salome the authority didn’t derive from elsewhere. The sense of distance and mystery welled up from the sentences themselves. I thought to myself, This is literature.

I was completely captivated by the truth—disclosed to me by Oscar Wilde—that the quality of sentences could open up a kind of portal and let through perceptions, a way of thinking and moving, a style of being, alien to what I already regarded as the degraded plane of mass mediated language.

After Wilde I read De Quincey. His long baroque sonorous sentences—especially in the famous sections of the Confessions about opium dreams—are a jeweled net designed to catch the elusive part of dreams—the part of dreams you can’t capture when you try to talk about them in plain ordinary language, boring your listener and frustrating yourself.

After De Quincey—this frenzy of reading happened at the ages of 15 and 16, it felt existential and desperate, this need I had for style—the next important writer for me was Gogol, whose Dead Souls I read in the marvelous Reavey translation. Gogol taught me that style can be funny—a peculiar kind of humor, dark, hallucinatory—and for him almost entirely inhering in the art of prose description.

Consider the scene in Dead Souls, for example, when Chichikov encounters a beautiful girl, the head of which Gogol describes as being like a fresh-laid egg, held up to the light. What an insane metaphor! The beauty of the translucence of a new egg, superimposed on a human face, is shocking, deranged--it erases the human features, for one thing.

It’s as if the style is possessed by an impossible demonic form of desire—keyed to such unlikely sex objects as the translucence of an earlobe. The magic of conjuring explosive dark humor through the collision of two separate beautiful images in just this tiny detail of a novel amazing in the diversity of its descriptive strategies—Dead Souls is a bible to me still.

And then the unsurpassable work—which I read at age 16—Proust’s Remembrance of Things Past, the Moncrieff translation. I remember thinking when I read it—this is the best book possible, the best imaginable, I don’t need to read anything else ever. Of course that isn’t and wasn’t true, but Proust’s magic sentences remain the ideal implement for giving shape to human experience.

Without being prompted to copy the style of these books, could AI ever write as well as them?

Could AI ever write as well as Wilde, Gogol, or Proust? Certainly not the LLM models that now go under the name of “AI.” I did a keynote at a conference on AI last fall, and one of the other speakers, the novelist Daniel Kellman, argued that the reason LLM’s can’t write good original prose is because the models simply aren’t designed to generate surprise—the birth of a genuinely new thing that happens in every great literary sentence.

I would add two points to his. First, even if one created an AI model that was trained to generate surprising language, the judgement of what constitutes a good, a rich, a fruitful surprise in a metaphor or turn of phrase would also somehow have to be embedded in the model. To me this seems an insurmountable obstacle, at least for LLM’s. A great stylist is also always a great critic, a great judge of what works and what doesn’t, at least in their own style, in their best books.

The other point I’d make is that style is not simply ornament, but knowledge. Style is a way of knowing, and what it knows about—at least in the writers that matter most to me—are those aspects of human experience that have not yet been brought into language, or experiences whose codification in existing language leaves something crucial out, something the stylish sentence captures. Since machines don’t have experiences, this whole dimension of style is denied to them.

I leave open the possibility that, should the oft-invoked General AI ever come into being, it may have its own kinds of experiences, and may write about them. But this would be like the question of whether aliens might write well, and is different from the question of whether mindless machines that assemble language based on statistical patterns can write good literature, which they can’t, unless we degrade our standard of judgement down to the level of what they produce.

Share Auraist: picking the best-written books

You obviously believe that the quality of prose matters. Could you explain why this is so?

The quality of prose matters because style is a sign of life. The simplest judgment one can make about a book is whether it’s alive or dead. A book with a good style is a book that’s alive, and though it will sound strange, I mean this in an almost literal way.

Art is a strange thing. Great books do all kinds of weird things: they travel through time, they speak directly and immediately to people of whom the author can have had no conception, they surprise you on the tenth reading, they give you new eyes and ears, they enter you and change you, they are still living, still changing, sometimes after thousands of years. The mysterious vital quality that makes us speak of books as doing things, knowing things, hiding things—I think the simplest word for this quality is “life.”

The quality of the prose is a sign of life. I don’t say it’s impossible for a book to have life if the surface is dead—Dreiser and Philip K. Dick wrote living books without a good prose style, maybe nothing is impossible in art—but usually if a book’s sentences flatline it’s because the book is dead.

When did you realise you had found your writing voice?

I knew I’d found my style—or the style had found me—when I started writing White Out. I was 30. I’d tried writing—in poetry and prose—for about fifteen years at that point. It was all dead. Then I started writing White Out and the sentences came out living. The only real way I have of describing that experience is by comparing it to a metamorphosis, like in Ovid.

Talk us through the stylistic choices you made for Pan’s opening lines:

My mom kicked me out. My behavior was getting out of control. Plus, she said, a teenage boy needed his father. So I went to live with Dad. He had a little town house. There was no town anywhere. I guess it’s a polite term for “little house.” The kind of house that would be respectable in the city, where land is expensive, but dropped out in the distant suburb of Libertyville, where land is cheap. Very cheap construction.

Openings are hard. There is an old line about reading, which compares it to a circle. You need to know the whole before you can understand the parts, but you need to know the parts before you can understand the whole. Reading is a circle because you’re constantly circling between the vision you have the whole—what is this book? Who are these people? Where is this happening?—and the particular passage or detail or image before you.

But at the opening all you have is one single part. There are two basic solutions to this problem. First, you can try to give the reader at once some kind of image of the whole. Here is an earlier version of the opening of Pan:

For a long time I believed it was part of me. I began to guess the truth the day Tom asked what my thoughts felt like. No one had ever asked me that before. I just assumed I was like everyone else inside.

“What do your thoughts feel like?”

I close my eyes, think about his question. There’s a tickle where the thought starts. Like a fly, alighting on my arm. Or a tear drop, rolling down the sensitive skin under the eye. Except the tickle is in my head. It starts way in the back. I feel the thought stumble uncertainly forward: What do my thoughts feel like?

The second way of beginning, the way I eventually went with, is the ancient, classic way: In media res. In this way, you just drop the reader at a point in the circle of the book and let them swim.

I should say that this is the way I chose in a stylistic sense, not necessarily in a plot sense. While the book does have flashbacks, the main story begins with Nick getting kicked out of his mother’s house. But it’s media res in the sense that the reader is dropped immediately into Nick’s way of speaking, of thinking, without the theatrical, conscious address to the reader that I used in the earlier version.

“For a long time…” There’s a conscious echo here of the famous opening of Proust’s novel. But it communicates a kind of distance, a standing back from the story, that I ultimately didn’t want. I wanted to get right to the speed of Nick’s consciousness—thus the short sentences—along with the odd, defamiliarizing angles of his thinking—thus the long sentence.

The repeated word “cheap” at the end of the opening I like. Repetition can be effective. In an almost Freudian way, it transmits the manic thump of obsession. Plus it’s important to me to have a narrative voice that isn’t afraid of repetition. It’s not elegance or smoothness or sociability he’s after, it’s accuracy.

At the end, though, I have mixed feelings about considering single paragraphs, at least in my own work. So many of the effects of prose require a broader canvas. In the paragraphs following the opening of Pan more elements get added, earlier words and energies recur.

I really think of the chapter as the basic unit of my creative writing. I think I first learned this from Gogol. I read a biography of him when I was sixteen or so, and it described him as being really pleased with a chapter, which he showed to his friends and read.

The thing about the kind of novelistic prose I write, even in my memoirs, is no sentence or paragraph stands on its own; each is modified and changed and tweaked by other sentences, other paragraphs. Plus frequently there’s a building up over a number of pages—followed by a deceptive calm—followed by a recurrence of the emotionally heightened material in a different key.

I learned this from Bruckner, whose symphonies build up to these crazy climaxes about seven minutes in, and the movement is like thirty minutes, and after the climax there’s calm. And then another climax. A book I read about him compared his symphonies to a cathedral. It’s not about a single sustained emotional development, but about building a solid structure out of air, with real arches and pillars.

I don’t know if that makes sense, but at least it’s a fairly honest transcription of the kind of thoughts, models, and judgements I work with when actually writing a chapter.

‘The longing for an automatic life lies within each of us.’

Mark Fisher railed for years about the demise of what he called ‘popular modernism’. Adele Bertei and Rob Doyle have spoken in Auraist of the increased conservatism across our century’s mainstream arts, while the corollary in contemporary prose is what we’ve called the Replicant Voice. Does mainstream published prose now tend towards insipid conservatism and even automatism?

I think Mark Fisher was right to invoke the term modernism. I think we are now, again, in the position of the first modernists. Mass media had really taken over by the end of the nineteenth century. The newspaper, the mass magazine, later the radio: The first modernists rightly saw this flat anonymous language as machine-like, automatic. The deadening flatness starts with mass media and then spreads to the literary genres. Viktor Shklovsky, the Russian modernist, said that art was a technology for countering the automatism of modern life, the automatism of modern language, the automatism of dead books.

I read something a while ago about McDonald’s food chemists. The main thing they were going for wasn’t taste, but a quality they called palatability. This meant, essentially, easy to eat. The substance of the McDonald’s product should dissolve in your mouth without you having to think or feel or work. Minimize the time between the bite and the transformation into vaguely nutritional slurry. The opposite of eating an apple, where biting takes work, and the different parts are surprisingly different.

I think of the term “relevant” as the literary equivalent of “palatable.” “I want the literary work to be so much already a part of me I don’t notice it going in.” Modernism, either in the twentieth or twenty-first century, seeks through style to build a space sheltered from automated language, a space where something like genuine and authentic experience is again possible.

I don’t think the war against automatism can ever be won once and for all. Probably we’ll require periodic modernist revolutions after each new media technology. Plus the longing for an automatic life lies within each of us. The resistance to possibly difficult, possibly painful transformations. Freud thought that automatism was a sign of what he called the death drive—the longing of organic matter to return to an inorganic state. In fighting it, we’re fighting a part of ourselves.

Do you see published prose adapting to the writing people read online, much of it written in the characterless bloggy style established twenty years ago? Has published prose adapted to the reduced attention spans that apparently result from heavy internet use?

There is a lot of dead prose in contemporary literature. I think our culture is sick, that many of the technologies rolled out over the past thirty years serve our death-drive. But there have been many periods of sick culture, and good, even great writing has found a way to survive.

Lately I’ve been inspired by the great American writers of the nineteenth century, who pursued what I call the esoteric path. Emily Dickinson or Nathanial Hawthorne existed in a culture profoundly hostile or indifferent to literary values. They didn’t make the fatal mistake of trying to render themselves relevant to that culture. Libraries are full of now-unread books from that era that were relevant to the culture.

Dickinson’s example is in some ways a dark one. It took nearly a century before her works could even be published in anything like the form she gave them. But she’s also an inspiration. Her work embodies the opposite of the death-wish, the desire to live. And Dickinson is alive, now and forever. The continuing life of works like that is a mystery, one that we can learn countercultural lessons from.

Name a book published in the past year that you admire for the quality and originality of its sentences, and describe what’s accomplished and original about them.

I will give two new novels I’ve recently read. The first is Porthole by Joanna Howard. Here’s a brief passage in which the narrator describes her insomnia.

“At times, when I thought I was not sleeping, I was sleeping. Other times, there was a stinging lucidity as I passed through dream states. Patterns or shapes, or movements of my hands across the day became passages through other types of meaning, as if I had solved a little puzzle in a newspaper, and through that passage found myself in sleep, or near sleep… That I had solved them, I knew. What they were, specifically, that I had solved, I couldn’t remember.”

I love this first as a miraculously accurate depiction of the state of insomnia, and the strange obsession, which has often gripped me in those states, that falling asleep is some sort of puzzle that I might solve. I also like the way she manages the drift between conscious and unconscious states, the forthright confidence of the tone, its unembarrassed capacity to tell you exactly what it is she’s going through, without unnecessary emotion—which is motivated by what we learn of her character—and the comic-tragic touch of the final sentence.

The second is the novel Muscle Man by Jordan Castro. Here is a brief passage describing the protagonist’s effort to make a good first impression on a new co-worker.

“Harold was hoping, in some distant and only semi-articulated way, that Cal would not at him or acknowledge his presence in some way, maybe with a wave, as he’d done so many times before; Harold wanted his first impression on the potential new member to be that of someone who was casually waved at, someone whom people, even when they were working, interrupted themselves to greet.”

I love how this passage gives us a new aspirational type—“someone who was casually waved at.” The word “casually” is crucial. This is not an aspiration to be someone whom others fear, respect, or love. The modesty of the aspiration expresses the fear that motivates it. What would it mean to be the kind of person that was not casually waved at?

The third-person form is here very effective; Castro is able to use the distance between narrator and character to formalize Harold’s “semi-articulate” impulses in ways that both communicate, refract, and satirize the character’s desires.

We’re running a series on the best-written works of fiction of the 21st century to date, and the best-written works of nonfiction. Could you nominate one or more of each for us?

I love lists! One of the internet’s (few) gifts is the apotheosis of the list form. I am constantly reading lists, and jotting down lists of my own. “Best Horror Stories,” “Greatest NBA Finals,” “Worst Apartments I’ve lived in.”

My nominations for your lists are:

Best-written work of Nonfiction of the 21st Century: Random Family by Adrian LeBlanc.

LeBlanc’s use of free indirect discourse in this perfect book is the best I’ve ever seen in nonfiction. She brings the women she writes about closer to us, paradoxically, by suppressing their actual speech, and rendering their consciousness in her own elegant and empathetic prose.

Best-written work of Fiction of the 21st Century: Gerald Murnane, Border Districts.

Murnane is the greatest wizard at giving shape to the currents of inner life since Proust. His sentences are precise, lucid, flawless. Many, upon inspection, betray the unexpected logic of organisms.

Recommended Substacks

Our archive has dozens of author articles on prose style, hundreds of picks from recent releases and prize shortlists, and the best-written books of the century. A paid subscription gives you full access to this archive, and the best-written book of the month posts.

Share Auraist: picking the best-written books

I'd like a paid subscription

Thanks for reading and helping to support fine writing.

Sean McNulty