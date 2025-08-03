Named a Most Anticipated Book of 2025 by The New York Times, Vulture, the Los Angeles Times, the Boston Globe, A.V. Club, Chicago Review of Books, OurCulture, and LitHub

‘Still, this first trip stayed engraved in my memory, if only for the striking contrast it presented with the Sahara of the popular imagination: the Sahara here was a flat, brown place with no elegant golden sand-dunes in view, criss-crossed by ageing broken-down jeeps rather than camel caravans, inhabited by disgruntled soldiers rather than mysterious veiled men behind their camels, and with no carefully tended slender palm trees swaying in the breeze. Yet it held much more truth, interest and depth than age-old external fantasies about the region.’

‘What do you understand by ‘voice’ in writing, and how much does this matter to your own?’

Nicholas Dames:

I’ve bever been satisfied with any definition of “voice”— but to commit myself to one now, I’d say that it’s the sense that the prose has departed in some way from a consensus manner (now we’d say something like “AI voice”), and that those idiosyncracies are consistent with themselves, give you the outline of a figure, a body, some kind of physical apparatus within which the air vibrates in a distinctive manner.

“Voice” is not at all equivalent to writing properly or correctly. It involves a sense of play, or experiment. It even involves a willingness to violate good manners in some respects. For my own part, I’m excited to see writers exploit the full panoply of technical devices text can supply. Why not exclamation points? Why not italicise for emphasis? Why not accumulate semi-colons or luxuriate in a long parenthesis that pries open the closed logic of a sentence?

Voice is obviously a starting requirement for a writer of imaginative prose. It’s much less obviously a requirement for a writer of scholarly or argumentative prose. I learned this lesson when I sent my first book manuscript to an editor who’d been recommended to me. This was a very astute, deeply experienced older academic used to working with first books, and in that capacity she helped innumerable young scholars get their start. But after having read my manuscript she wrote to me that while the book was worth publication, and its line of argument illuminating, it would have to be rewritten from start to finish; one simply couldn’t write scholarship that way, it was too clotted, too showy, too indulgent. I was stubborn and refused. I didn’t (and don’t) understand the idea that argument is separable from style— not just in my apprentice manuscript, but anywhere. The argument inheres in the sensibility projected by the prose; this just feels to me like a basic principle of literary criticism.

